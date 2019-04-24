With More Earnings Reports In Hand, Wells Fargo Looking Even Worse

A new CEO is a necessary step in fixing the bank, but adds further uncertainty to the near-term growth outlook and the strategic plan.

Expectations have been relatively low for Wells Fargo (WFC) ever since the asset cap was put into place, but this large bank has nevertheless managed to disappoint, with the shares underperforming banking indices by about 12% over the last six months and 10% over the last three months. With a sizable number of Wells Fargo’s peers now having reported their first quarter earnings, a look back at Wells Fargo does not look so good for this struggling bank.

One Of The Rare Sizable Misses

Among the larger banks I follow, only one other of those that has reported so far has missed (KeyCorp (KEY), and that was a small miss). Wells Fargo, though, came in around $0.12 below expectation (or more than 10%), with weakness on multiple line-items. Making matters worse, management guided to lower net interest income and announced that it will no longer provide estimates on when the asset cap may be lifted.

Before diving into the numbers, it’s worth a reminder that almost every large bank earnings report requires adjusting, but there’s a “home brew” aspect to this that means that results can vary from analyst to analyst and Wells Fargo tends to require a greater than average number of adjustments.

Revenue fell 2% yoy on a core basis, and 3% on a sequential basis, which was one of the weaker results (the average bank has seen roughly 2% revenue growth and slight sequential contraction), and below expectations. Net interest income did rise about 1% yoy, but declined about 2.5% sequentially, missing expectations by about 2% on weaker NIM (down 3bp qoq) and expected pressure on earning assets. Fee income dropped about 7% yoy on a core basis and 4% qoq, missing expectations by about 3%, with weakness in trust/investment income, service charges, and card revenues.

Operating expenses were one of the larger drivers of the miss, with 2% qoq expense growth (down 2% yoy) missing expectations by close to 3%. Pre-provision profits fell 4% year-over-year on an adjusted core basis (and 11% sequentially), missing expectations by around 9% and significantly underperforming the likes of JPMorgan (JPM) (up close to 10% yoy), PNC (PNC) (also up close to 10%), Bank of America (BAC) (up around 8%) BB&T (BBT) (up about 5%), U.S. Bancorp (USB) (up around 4%), and Citi (C) (up around 3%). Provisioning expense was also well above expectations, as the company elected to build reserves (accounting for about $0.03 of relative EPS underperformance).

Mixed Balance Sheet Trends As The Bank Navigates The Cap

With Wells Fargo having to operate under an asset cap, there are known limits on what the company can do in terms of growing its balance sheet. Nevertheless, the underlying trends are important to follow.

Loans came in a little weaker than expected, with flat year-over-year performance on a period-end and average basis, and a sub-1% decline on a period-end qoq basis. Although commercial loans were down slightly, Wells Fargo did okay in C&I lending on an average balance basis – the almost 2% qoq growth was below the large bank average and below some lenders like PNC, but still better than others like JPMorgan and BB&T. Loan yields were lackluster, though, with just 5bp in qoq improvement (versus peers closer to 10bp).

Deposits fell 3% yoy on a period-end and average balance basis, and the 6% decline in non-interest-bearing deposits was more or less okay next to its peer group. The 30bp yoy/10bp qoq increase in deposit costs looked pretty much in line with peers, and I suppose Wells Fargo has a small “advantage” in that the asset cap means it doesn’t need to compete as aggressively for deposits. Still, the NIB erosion is a concern and a cost driver, with deposit beta heading higher and slightly above average on a quarter and cumulative basis.

Credit costs are mixed. Although Wells Fargo built reserves this quarter, non-performing loans declined 6% from the prior year and the company’s non-performing asset and charge-off ratios are basically stable.

Searching For A New CEO – Necessary, But Not Easy

I can’t say that I was surprised or dismayed to see CEO Tim Sloan step down late in March. Frankly, given the scope and scale of the scandals that have hit Wells Fargo, I can’t see why he should have kept his job this long.

Although Wells Fargo has a lot of work ahead of it, I believe this is, on balance, an attractive job. We’re talking about the third largest bank in the U.S. in terms of deposits, and many will be attracted by the scale of the challenge in turning this company around (not to mention the scale of the rewards for a successful turnaround).

Whoever gets the job, there will be a lot of key strategic decisions. A new CEO, particularly from outside the company, may reexamine the arguments for sticking with riskier businesses like private equity and non-housing sub-prime lending – Wells Fargo has generally done well here, but they can be volatile businesses. A new CEO may also look to hit “pause” on cost reduction efforts in favor of steps to rebuild the business and its brand value with consumers. It’s also worth noting that the new CEO will be coming in past the peak of the banking cycle, with higher deposit and credit costs impacting margins and loan growth likely to taper off with the cycle.

The Outlook

The near-term outlook for Wells Fargo certainly isn’t strong, and management guided net interest income growth down from +/- 2% to down 2% to 5%. The near-term drivers aren’t surprising, as Wells Fargo is being challenged by higher deposit costs, rising credit costs, and a very competitive market for loans. I’d also note that some of Wells Fargo’s key markets, including Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, have seen a significant uptick in competition from other larger banks looking to drive deposit and loan growth.

I’ve lowered my near-term expectations for Wells Fargo, but I think long-term ROEs in the mid-teens are still attainable. Core growth could drag on below 2% for some time, though I do think the long-term growth opportunity is somewhere in the range of 3% to 4%. Adjusting for a slower near-term pace of earnings growth and lower near-term returns on capital, my fair value range moves from the high $50’s to the mid-$50’s.

The Bottom Line

Wells Fargo is still one of the cheaper-looking banks I follow, at least among the larger market caps, but it is also clearly struggling in the wake of its self-inflicted wounds. I can’t make a compelling argument that you should own this over BB&T and Citi (which I believe is showing at least some signs of progress/improvement) or cheaper smaller banks, but there is upside here and for the “value is value” crowd who can stomach the risk, the rewards over time could still be worthwhile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.