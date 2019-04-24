Few Sour Notes For Honeywell

At the risk of drifting into the territory of a broken record, Honeywell’s (HON) performance continues to back up my view of the company as one of the best multi-industrials today. With Honeywell’s longer-cycle businesses hitting the sweet spots of their cycles, the company’s growth is finding another gear at a time when shorter-cycle results are likely to be choppier.

With its core businesses doing well (and with runways to do even better) and ample capacity to do more M&A, but no particular necessity, the only issue I have with Honeywell is, predictably enough, the price. It’s tough for me to push my valuation models beyond a fair value of $170 today, and I think Honeywell is now enjoying the status as a Wall Street darling and growth safe haven. Honeywell has earned this love and I wouldn’t advise stepping in front of this freight train, but it’s tougher to get excited about the returns on offer from this high level.

Setting A High Bar For The Quarter

I’m sure there will be some companies that exceed Honeywell’s first quarter results, but I think this is going to be a tough bar for other multi-industrials beat. Revenue fell by almost 15% as reported due to the company’s spin-offs (Garrett Motion (GTX) and Resideo (REZI)), but organic growth came in at an eye-popping 8% and roughly 3% above expectations in a quarter where there were still plenty of concerns that multi-industrials would walk back guidance for a stronger second half.

Honeywell saw good results across most of the business. Aerospace led with 10% growth, as the commercial OE business grew 10%, the commercial AM business grew 8%, and defense grew 13%; these numbers were broadly in line with the double-digit growth reported in United Technologies’ (UTX) aerospace businesses.

Building Technologies reported 9% organic growth, which again seems consistent with the 7% growth at UTX Otis and Schneider’s (OTCPK:SBGSY) commentary, even allowing for the different business mixes. Safety and Productivity Solutions saw 10% organic growth on very strong growth on the Productivity side (up 10%, spurred by double-digit growth at Intelligrated) and flat results at Safety – a result foreshadowed by Fastenal’s (FAST) results.

Last and not least, Performance Materials and Technologies revenue rose 5%, with just 1% growth at UOP and 4% growth at Advanced Materials, and 7% growth in process automation. UOP and Advanced Materials have been laggards for some time now, which makes this result somewhat disappointing but not really surprising.

Gross margin improved by three points, though it came in about a point shy of expectations. The year-over-year comparison for segment profit isn’t so relevant given the spins, but segment profit was 2% greater than the sell-side expected and the segment margin was in the middle of management’s guidance range. Aero and PMT saw good organic margin leverage, while SPS saw margin erosion (due in part to the lower-margin Intelligrated revenues) and HBT’s margin improvement was driven largely by the Resideo spin.

All told, about half of Honeywell’s 5% beat on the bottom line came from ongoing operating outperformance, with the rest come from taxes and other assorted below-the-line items. I suppose a real nitpicker could argue that the margin leverage was a little lacking given the strong organic revenue growth, but I’m not going there.

Where Now?

Honeywell noted ongoing uncertainty in short-cycle markets, and that corroborates some of the lackluster results from ABB’s (ABB) Industrial Automation business, the 1% growth at Lincoln Electric (LECO), and the slight contraction at Sandvik’s (OTCPK:SDVKY) SMS business. On the other hand, Dover (DOV) posted 8% organic growth and that is not an especially long-cycle company.

With that, I’d say “uncertainty” is a good word for what’s going on. I expect companies with exposure to longer-cycle markets like aerospace and process automation will do alright (or better), but shorter-cycle discrete manufacturing companies could have more trouble. That means that upcoming earnings from companies like 3M (MMM), Rockwell (ROK), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) could be more challenging, while I expect Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), and Ingersoll-Rand (IR) should be okay.

Specific to Honeywell, I expect the company to “keep on keeping on”. The trends its riding in aerospace, process automation, warehouse automation, and building systems should still have room to run (at least into 2020), and warehouse automation in particular is still a very attractive market. On the process automation side, Honeywell and Emerson could both see a “stronger for longer” trend driven by LNG; whether ABB can join in remains to be seen.

The Outlook

Honeywell management has made it clear that they’d like to do more M&A, but they’ve been equally clear that they’re not approaching the market with a blank check. I’ve speculated in the past on what Honeywell could buy, and among the larger names, I still think Datalogic (OTC:DLGCF) and Cognex (CGNX) make sense, but the latter is problematic from a valuation perspective. It’s an “out there” idea, but Rockwell could be a theoretical possibility, and there is a long list of other names that make some sense.

Based on the strong start, I’m boosting my modeling assumptions for Honeywell. I’m not making huge changes to my core assumptions, but I do think underlying organic growth (adjusting for the spins) can approximate 4% to 5% over the long term with some incremental FCF margin improvement.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, whether I use discounted cash flow or the more aggressive margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, none of this suggests Honeywell is “cheap” right now. There’s no reason that a high-profile, well-run business like Honeywell should be cheap, so it’s not as though I feel that anything about this is unreasonable. While I realize there’s a school of thought that basically believes in ignoring valuation and simply investing with quality and momentum, and I can appreciate that to a point, Honeywell is certainly outside of my preferred buy range now. I don’t expect Honeywell to get cheap soon unless the market gets spooked, but this is definitely a name I’d pick up on a pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.