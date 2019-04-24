Amgen Earnings Preview: The Stock May Have Just Hit Support

The sentiment toward the stock is more bearish than it should be.

The company is above average in terms of the fundamental indicators, but the stock has been below average for the past year.

Biotech giant Amgen (AMGN) is set to report first quarter earnings after the closing bell on April 30, 2019, and analysts are expecting modest year over year growth. The company earned $3.47 in the first quarter of 2018 and analysts expect the company to post EPS of $3.49 for the first quarter of 2019. This represents year over year growth of 5.7%.

Compared to the last few years, the expected growth is lower than the recent average. Over the last three years, Amgen has averaged annual earnings growth of 11% per year. The company grew earnings by 18% in the fourth quarter of 2018, but analysts expect earnings for 2019 to be down by 2%.

The company's sales have grown at a rate of 2% per year over the last three years and they grew by 7% in the fourth quarter. Analysts expect sales to decline by 0.4% for the first quarter.

From a fundamental perspective, the numbers that really jump out for Amgen are the management efficiency measurements. The company has a return on equity of 50.7%, a profit margin of 46.6%, and an operating margin of 44.4%.

The slower growth prediction for the first quarter isn't anything new. Most companies are expected to post earnings that are flat or with single-digit growth for the first quarter. The global economic slowdown is the main reason for the tempered expectations. For Amgen, the company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters and the average beat was $0.23. If the company beats estimates in a similar fashion this quarter, it would mean the year over year growth would be 7.2% and that isn't too far below the average from the last three years.

Amgen has Lagged the Overall Market in the Past Year

Despite the decent earnings and sales growth and the great management efficiency measurements, Amgen's price performance has been below average. The company gets a relative price strength rating of 23 from Investor's Business Daily. This means it has only outperformed 23% of the stocks in IBD's database over the last year.

The recent selloff in healthcare stocks took a toll on Amgen, even more so than the sector as a whole. From April 10 through April 22, the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR (XLV) fell 6.32%, but Amgen dropped 9%, despite above-average fundamental measurements.

Looking at the weekly chart, we see that Amgen has been trending higher since late 2016. The stock hit a low right around $125 at that time and went on to rally up above the $170 level within the next five months. That low in 2016 was the last time the 10-week RSI was in oversold territory and it could be representing a lower rail to an upward sloped channel. If we connect the highs from August '16, January '18, and September '18, we get a well-connected upper rail. A parallel line now connects the low from 2016 with the low from earlier this week.

Another item I took note of is the proximity to the 104-week moving average. The stock slipped below the trend line last week and has rallied to move back above it this week. The moving average served as support in the spring last year and that support helped the stock bounce from the $160 area to a price above $200 within the next six months.

It is also worth mentioning that the 104-week moving average acted as support in May 2017. At that point, the stock was trading around $145-150 range and rallied up to $180 within four months.

Looking at the oscillators, the stochastic readings have been all over the place in the last six months, but they haven't reached overbought or oversold territory. The 10-week RSI is currently hovering just above the 40 level and that has been an area where the stock has reversed from pullbacks in the last three years. The RSI was in the 40 area at the lows in 2017 and 2018 that I mentioned earlier.

The Sentiment Toward Amgen is Relatively Bearish

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Amgen, we see a stock that doesn't have the bullish sentiment that it should have - at least in my opinion. There are 25 analysts following the stock and 11 rank the stock as a "buy" while the other 14 rank the stock as a "hold". Looking at these numbers in percentages, 44% of the total ratings are buy ratings and that is below the normal range of 65-75% range for companies with strong fundamentals.

The short interest ratio is currently at 4.42 and that is the highest reading for the ratio since the end of August. The number of shares sold short has held in a pretty tight range over the last few months, but the average daily trading volume has bounced around a little. The short interest ratio is higher than the average stock which suggests that investors are more skeptical of Amgen.

The put/call ratio for Amgen is at 1.60 and that is incredibly high for a well-known stock like Amgen. I consider anything above 1.0 to be a bearish indicator, 1.6 is the highest I have seen in quite some time, especially for a widely held stock.

There are 74,166 puts open currently and 46,485 calls open. In total, these options represent over 12 million shares of stock and that is just under five days' worth of average trading volume, so it is statistically significant.

My Overall Take on Amgen

Overall, I am bullish on Amgen. In fact, it is one of the suggested holdings in the Hedged Alpha Strategy. The recommendation was made at the end of February and was plodding along with a small gain until the recent selloff.

The fundamentals are strong, the trend is upward, and there is skepticism toward the stock. That is everything I look for when owning a stock. As for the earnings report, I look for the company to beat estimates this time around - Amgen usually does. The key is the reaction after earnings. With the sentiment being somewhat bearish and getting more bearish if the company beats the estimate, I look for the stock to move higher.

The recent selloff was a combination of issues by my estimation. The political landscape and talks of "Medicare for all" took a toll on the healthcare sector. I think there may have been some sector rotation at play as well. The healthcare sector was the leading sector in 2018 but had been lagging the overall market since the beginning of the year. This could have led to some selling and some selling could have triggered additional program selling and the whole thing snowballed.

Sure, there are probably some healthcare stocks that were overbought and there may have been profit taking on those stocks. For Amgen, I don't think that was the case and with its fundamental strength and its 3% dividend, I think the selling was overdone.

I look for Amgen to resume its upward trend and stay within the trend channel over the coming months.

