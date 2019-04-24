Don't Assume Iran Exports Will Go To Zero

The oil market may price in $2-3 of geopolitical risk premium, but that's about it.

While this might impact the physical oil market in the short term, there really is no change in the long-term impacts.

Welcome to the 'it won't be zero edition' of Oil Markets Daily!

The Trump administration surprised everyone on Monday when it announced that the Iranian sanction waivers issued to 8 countries back in November 2018 will no longer be extended. This jolted oil prices higher and sent Brent time spreads flying as refineries scramble to secure alternative supplies. In the short term, Iran's exports will be impacted, but over the long-haul, we assume basically no change to Iran's exports.

While the market may partially believe that Iran's exports will drop, we are not even discounting a potential drop. We also believe that the Saudis are taking a similar stance with the Saudi Energy Minister, Khalid Al-Falih, saying today:

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

Since the sanctions were announced, Iran's crude exports have decreased by 1.38 mb/d. As of the latest data, Iran's crude exports were around ~1.364 mb/d.

In our view, the way to estimate Iranian capacity to export crude under full sanction is to take Iran's own tanker fleet capacity, assume a percentage for floating storage, and assume the rest will be used for exports.

Due to the sanctions, third-party tankers will unlikely be able to load Iranian crude in Iran. There will be monitoring systems in place, so the risks are too high. But there's nothing stopping Iran's own VLCCs from going into the middle of the sea, turn off its AIS, and conduct a ship-to-ship transfer to a counterparty. This is why it's so hard to enforce sanctions like this.

If Iran plays this game, we don't see Iran's exports actually decreasing at all from current levels. We think Iran can still export around ~1.4 mb/d.

The only way we can think of that would actually cut Iran's exports to zero would be if the US sent its naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz and monitored every ship that went in and out. That would be equivalent to an act of war, so we doubt the geopolitical risk is worthy of such an action like this.

Whatever the case may be, we don't think the Iran sanction news will actually impact the oil market all that much. Other than the near-term effects of pushing up physical spreads and maybe $2-3 of geopolitical risk premium, everything will remain status quo. The Saudis have zero interest in preemptively increasing production, and US crude storage remains 70-80 mbbls too high.

So, for those of you assuming Iran's exports will decrease, just assume the status quo. And Iran's exports will definitely not go to zero unless something chaotic happens (like a war).

