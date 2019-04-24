FAS: Breaking Out Fast

Actually it has performed more than 3x its benchmark during the 2019 rally due to compounding.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares ETF (FAS) has had an incredible run from the December 2018 lows with a gain of nearly 90%. Is it overdone? What are the risks? This article looks at the fund and its alternatives and identifies a trade with 1:4 risk vs. reward.

Know What You're Buying

A common misconception is that FAS is a 3x leveraged ETF of the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). They are similar, and the beta-adjusted price movements are comparable (as shown below), but FAS actually aims to replicate a 300% position in the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index, which cannot be invested in directly.

source: Tradingview

Under the hood, there are some major differences between XLF and FAS. XLF has 70 holdings in only two sectors: financials and industrials. It's top ten holdings are quite concentrated and make up 55% of the fund.

FAS, on the other hand, has a wider mix of holdings, 277 in total, including a large chunk in real estate.

The fund also uses derivatives such as futures, options and swaps (mostly Russ 1000 Financial Index Swaps) to create leverage.

As with all leveraged funds, the leverage is only exact (or very near exact) over the period of one day. Longer holding periods begin to diverge from an exact 300% replica due to the effects of compounding and re-balancing. These effects can strike fear into the hearts of leveraged ETF traders as the much maligned inverse Vix products often come to mind. However, the compounding effects can actually be positive, especially when there is a strong trend like we have seen in stocks in 2019.

Source: Proshares guide to geared funds

FAS has outperformed its benchmark by quite a lot since the recent lows, by 60.2% compared to 17.67% (or 3 *17.67%=53.01%).

source: Tradingview

During the 2019 rally, FAS has also out-performed its nearest competitor, the ProShares UltraPro Financials ETF (FINU), by around 9%. FINU is also a 3x leveraged fund, but based on the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. Indeed, the outperformance over a longer time frame is quite pronounced.

Data by YCharts

FINU doesn't look much of an alternative to FAS. It's a tiny fund with only $31.75 assets under management, and daily trading volumes are around 8k. Compared to FAS with $1.64B AUM and volumes over 1m I would definitely choose FAS for my trading.

Why Buy Financials?

Obviously you must like financials to think about buying FAS. I think both banks and financial services stocks such as Visa (NYSE:V), which is FAS's 3rd largest holding at 3.82%, are likely to keep climbing. The flat yield curve has hindered bank earnings and sentiment, but with the Fed on pause and longer-term rates likely to recover as recession fears fade, there is every chance the yield curve steepens. Indeed, the 10 year yield minus the 2 year yield recently made a low of 0.05 and has recovered to break the trend channel it has been in for over two years. There's an old trader's joke that says, "there's good support at zero," but in this case it may actually be true as it is in the bulls' interest to stop the yield curve inverting and creating a flurry of negative headlines and sentiment.

source: Tradingview

In any case, the strong earnings season so far has shown banks can thrive even under the current conditions. 17 out of the 26 financial stocks to report have beaten estimates. A steepening yield curve will simply give them a tailwind.

Source: S&P website

Another consideration is that financials actually have the lowest PE ratio in the S&P500. Despite the big run up in 2019, they do not look overvalued.

Source: S&P website

Why Now?

The best time to own FAS is when momentum is strong and a sustained trend is expected. It is not desirable in times of consolidation. Taking a look at the current chart shows us that March was a period of consolidation, but price has now broken strongly above the highs and it looks like the next part of the rally has started.

source: Tradingview

Readers who use technical analysis may be able to recognize a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern. It is bullish as long as $65.93 holds on a closing basis. In fact, you could get even tighter and say that price shouldn't get below the gap fill at $67. The initial target is $82.91 and the previous high, which gives us a trade with risk of just over $3 (using a stop below $65.93) and potential reward of nearly $13.

Conclusions

FAS is a 3x leveraged financial ETF. The only real alternative in this space is FINU, which does not compare favorably due to low liquidity and both short and long-term under-performance.

FAS performs best during strong directional moves, and it looks set to make one now as it has cleared the March consolidation area with a powerful move driven by strong bank earnings. Buying in this area gives a 1:4 risk vs. reward trade targeting the previous $82.9 high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.