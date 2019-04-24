HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome

Since the bank is richly priced, investors should wait for a 5-7 percent drop before adding to their investments.

HDFC Bank (HDB) released Q4 earnings on April 20, reporting a 22.63 percent YoY jump in profit. The bank continues to maintain its streak of 20 percent plus earnings growth and is a must have in the long-term portfolios. Existing investors should stick with their positions while new investors can enter on a decline of 5-7 percent.

Source: HindustanTimes

The bank has been an exemplary multibagger under the leadership of CEO Aditya Puri. From $3 in 2002 to $116 this month, the bank has returned its shareholders a massive 32 percent on a CAGR basis. And therefore, it continues to command a premium valuation.

Source: Livemint

Although the current PE of 34 would seem lofty for a financial but the 5-year PE ratio chart below reveals that several opportunities have been presented where the bank could have been bought at a relatively cheap PE of around 25-27. And they would have been great levels to buy.

The last time we got an opportunity to buy HDB at relatively moderate valuations was in October last year when the stock dropped to $86. Since then, the bank has already returned an easy 35 percent. Source: TradingView

Another reason why I suggest waiting for a small pullback in HDB is because the price-to-book ratio has again gone above 5. From a margin-of-safety standpoint, it appears slightly risky and unnecessary to buy HDB at current levels when it frequently offers P-B ratios of 4.70-4.80. We should definitely go aggressive whenever it is served at a P-B of 4 or so.

So the best strategy to initiate a position in HDB would be to start when the P-B ratio hits the 3-year mean P-B ratio of 4.8 and keep on accumulating if it goes lower, to say, the 5-year mean P-B ratio of 4.67. If the stock drops by 5-7 percent, we would be in the buy range.

With HDFC Bank's CEO Aditya Puri expected to step down in FY'21, there have been some concerns about the growth momentum sustainability of the bank since Puri's shoes are too large to fill. After all, over the years, the bank has become one of the biggest lenders in India and easily the most prestigious financial institution with the highest standards of quality.

I believe these concerns are unfounded since the bank has made it clear that it wants a smooth transition. Puri has been quoted as saying, "The process (of finding my successor) will begin 18 months before the end of my term and my successor will be put 12 months before my term ends.”

This is to ensure that if an external candidate is chosen for the post, he should be naturally aligned with the ethos and the working of the bank.

I have always believed that an institution is bigger than any individual. Puri's comments that "seventy-five percent of my succession is already baked in" highlights the same, and hence, his absence should not affect the business operations of the bank.

We can seen it in the way the bank's metrics have performed over the last 5 years. According to the fundamental data available on SA, the bank has recorded a 108 percent growth in revenue over the last 5 years.

Over the same period, the earnings from continuing operations have grown better at 121 percent. This signifies the overall efficiency of the bank.

The bank has also done well to increase the tangible book value by 201 percent since 2014.

In order to ensure that shareholders do not suffer because of any dilution, the bank has kept the share count relatively stable. All these are aspects of a top quality management, and I highly doubt that they would alter drastically after the departure of the current CEO.

Conclusion

HDFC Bank would be a compelling buy at slightly lower levels. However, investors need not go all in at one price level and look at accumulating this stock whenever the opportunity presents itself. This high-quality bank is slightly expensive and a correction of 5-7 percent would make it a safer bet than it is today. From the historical PE as well as the PB charts, we have seen that the stock does offer repeated chances to take an entry and investors just need to be patient.

For investors who are waiting on the sidelines unless the new CEO is named, I can only recommend building a small position if and when the target price arrives and add more when the new CEO is announced.

Hope this helps!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HDB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in HDB but may initiate a small position if the stock drops to my target levels.