Fiat Chrysler Trying To Find Technical Support

The shares of the company Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) staged a smart recovery and have roared back some 17.34% after stumbling to a new 52-weeks low. With the stock being over 40% off its high last year, the shares were technically oversold and ready for some type of rally, off a bottom. We are finally seeing some sort of bottoming process going on in the name. I am a big believer in fundamentals, but at the same time, you have to take notice in the charts and who is buying and when. Let's dive in and take a look at the first chart here for FCAU.

W-Shaped Bottom Process

Source:TradingView.com

When looking at the weekly chart, you can see this W-shaped formation taking place. What is a W-shaped bottom you ask? The double bottom looks like the letter "W". The twice-touched low is considered a support level. In this case, the $14.00 level is the most recent bottom for FCAU. The double bottom W-shaped pattern always follows a major or minor downtrend in a particular security, and signals the reversal and the beginning of a potential uptrend. As with FCAU shares, this bottom is coming after a deep downtrend that started right around a year ago last May. As with a lot of chart patterns, a double bottom pattern is best suited for analyzing the longer-term view of a security or market.

A breakout of the 50-day moving average on the weekly is the exact price point we need to see to confirm the W-shaped bottom as well. Let's take a look at the daily chart now as well.

Daily Closing Price Above 50-Day Moving Average and 200-Day

Source: TradingView.com

You can also see that there is a W-shaped bottom going on here in the daily chart. Its hard to see with my green graffiti going on in this chart, but the price is closing above the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average. This is a very important technical set-up for any security that you want to see in change of trends. Currently the price is sitting 9.02% higher than its 50-day moving average. One concerning detail of all these bottom processes is that volume is not confirming this breakout. In a perfect world, chart watchers want to see the volume swell and show conviction. Let's take a look at one more chart for you technical analysis fans out there.

Source: StockCharts.com

For the first time since last June, the shares of FCAU are above its critical 200-day moving average. This could be a sign that the intermediate down trend in FCAU shares are starting to reverse, and could be showing higher prices ahead. The MACD at the bottom of the chart is starting to show higher lows as well, showing a divergence.

Special Dividends Coming This Month

One potential reason for the technical bottoming of the stock is the special dividends being paid out on May 2nd. Investors and shareholders crave dividends and special dividends even more. Sometimes stock prices rise before dividend payment announcements as investors try to become record holders before ex-dividend dates and record dates. One more reason, and a more speculative reason, is someone wanting to acquire or merge with FCAU. Watching the technical charts like we are above can have its advantages when it comes to this. Institutional investors leave foot prints wherever they go in the charts as they try and establish larger positions in stocks. This is where charts can come in handy.

How To Invest or Trade

Right now is a critical point for shares of FCAU. Going back to 2017, you can see that the shares closed above its 200-day moving average and trended higher for at least a year and half. We then received a sell signal when the 10-day moving average crossed below the 200-day moving average back in June of last summer.

Source: TradingView.com

If you are looking to establish a new position in the shares, seeing that 10-day moving average cross above its 200-day moving average could be a great time to do so. Its rare to see such a long-term trend play out in any individual stock like FCAU has. This signal would also confirm the W-shaped breakout we are looking for as well.

Summary

While the fundamentals such as very low P/E ratios are great for individual investors to take note of, its also important that we track the technical's. We have not seen FCAU set-up technically bullish since last summer. Before making any new position in the name, let's see that moving average confirmation discussed above. If you are a current owner of the shares and looking at the risk management side of things, the $14.00 level of support is the line in the sand. We can't see shares breakdown at the double tested support level. If we do, I strongly suggest some type of put option or stop order there. This coming month will prove if the bulls will lead this technical breakout higher on dividends and merger rumors, or that bears will win with a summer swoon breakdown in that double bottom support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who currently hold shares of FCAU common stock. These opinions are that of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA. Please consult a certified professional to discuss if this investment is suitable for your overall portfolio.