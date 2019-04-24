TrovaGene Proves Drug Success In Treating AML With Multiple Combinations

TrovaGene (TROV) announced that it had achieved positive preclinical findings using its drug onvansertib in combination with AbbVie's (ABBV) Venclexta (Venetoclax). This is in the early stage of testing, but it could provide a very good alternative for these patients, in that they won't be bombarded with chemotherapy type of treatments. This piece of news builds upon the release of positive results observed using onvansertib in combination with chemotherapy drugs several weeks ago. It seems that onvansertib is highly versatile and it is likely that it could be adapted into several combinations to provide acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with new treatment options.

Combination Superior Over Individual Drugs

One thing to note is that the positive finding deals with a preclinical study. Having said that, combining onvansertib with Venclexta achieved a decrease in tumor cell viability. In addition, the combination of both of these drugs is superior compared to both of their effects individually totaled together. That's one positive finding from this early-stage cell model. There is, however, another item to consider. That is this population of patients with AML is those in the relapsed/refractory setting. These individuals are hard to treat because they have already gone through prior treatments in order to get their disease in check. Despite patients receiving strong treatment with chemotherapy and other drugs, they still have residual leukemic cells in their bone marrow. Thus, the term relapsed/refractory. AML is a type of cancer that occurs in the bone marrow and blood of a patient. The largest reason why I believe the combination finding is important is because of how poorly Venclexta did alone. Venclexta as a single agent only achieved a 19% response rate in this patient population. That's very low and if onvansertib has such strong synergistic effects with Venclexta that could open up a highly effective new treatment option for these patients.

Effect Of Onvansertib Is Not A One-Time Event

The above combination of onvansertib and Venclexta is highly ideal, but it isn't just a fluke. TrovaGene released prior results several weeks ago, showing that a combination of onvansertib with chemotherapy produced substantial responses in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. This is further proof that onvansertib can be combined with a host of different types of treatments to produce a more efficient response for this hard to treat population. This positive finding was observed in a phase 1b/2 study. Specifically, this study is testing out multiple doses of onvansertib in combination with decitabine or LDAC (Both are chemotherapies). The best clinical response seen to date was noticed for patients that took the onvansertib and decitabine treatment. This is where 3 out of 6 patients, being treated with the highest doses of 27mg/m2 and 40mg/m2, achieved a complete response. Even one patient that took the highest dose of 40mg/m2 onvansertib in combination with LDAC achieved a complete response. Why do I believe that these results are so great? Not only did they achieve a complete response in this type of an AML population, but also because TrovaGene can press on with higher doses. The maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of onvansertib was not reached. That means a higher dose than these noted can be added to the study. That's amazing because a complete response is already a highly effective outcome. The ability to push the dose higher could lead to a further improvement in efficacy of these combinations.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, TrovaGene had $11.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018. It predicted that it would have enough cash into the third quarter of 2019. However, biotechs never wait until the last 6 months to raise cash. They need a bigger cushion to time for market conditions, deals, and other factors. That's why it was able to get an equity investment from Lincoln Park Capital totaling $1.5 million on April 5, 2019. Prior to that date, TrovaGene also received $3.2 million from previously exercised warrants. This newly added cash will help the company fund its pipeline as it progresses to deliver on newly released clinical data.

Risks

TrovaGene's stock carries multiple risks. For starters, it only has a market cap of $16.08 million. In addition, on average, it only trades about 1.2 million shares and may be susceptible to price manipulation in either direction. The good news is that the biotech only has 4.2 million shares outstanding, which means any type of good news could easily send the stock trading higher. On the flip side, any negative news could send it trading much lower. Despite the minor instances of funds it took in, TrovaGene will have to eventually raise cash again. That means if the company has to dilute shareholders that could affect the liquidity of the stock. On top of that, these studies are still in the very early stages of clinical testing. The results produced were only achieved in a very few patients. In order to really prove that onvansertib works in combinations, it has to be explored in a larger study that incorporates a comparator arm in the study. It seems that TrovaGene is well on its way to advancing a potential new treatment option for relapsed/refractory AML patients.

Conclusion

TrovaGene has made remarkable progress the last few weeks. It has been able to prove that onvansertib can be safely and effectively combined with multiple types of chemotherapies to help the relapsed/refractory AML patient population. In addition, a preclinical cell model study showed that onvansertib has fantastic synergistic effects when combined with Venclexta for the very same patient population. Onvansertib should continue to be a solid compound for this biotech. The versatility of it is endless as it appears to work well with not only chemotherapy but also with drugs that have already been approved by the FDA. As long as the data continues to come out as strong as it has been, I believe this is a solid biotech for the long term.

