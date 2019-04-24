ContraVir And CRV431 In NASH: An Update

Pre-clinical data from murine NASH highlights the anti-fibrotic responses of CRV431. This data could provide a platform for initiating a clinical trial for CRV431 in biopsied NASH.

CRV431 has been proposed to antagonize the pathophysiological effects of Cyclophilins B and D associated with NASH and ensuing liver fibrosis.

CRV431 is an oral drug candidate that's pharmacologically and mechanistically designed to inhibit or functionally antagonize a class of proteins called cyclophilins.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what’s happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week focuses on ContraVir.

Market Assessment

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) is a small-cap ($3.44M) clinical-stage biopharma developing innovative therapeutics for chronic liver diseases, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), viral liver diseases (HBV, HCV and HDV) and NASH, with high unmet medical needs. Its drug pipeline initially comprised TXL (formerly CMX157) and CRV431. On April 2019, Contravir terminated the 2014 license agreement with Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) for the development and commercialization of CMX157 in viral infections including HBV.

Presently, CRV431 is its lead investigative drug candidate in clinical development for the treatment of chronic HBV infection and possibly NASH, the focus of this article. CRV431 is a non-immunosuppressive cyclophilin inhibitor and a liver-targeted drug candidate with broad and diverse mechanisms of action in viral liver diseases and possibly NASH, due to its antagonizing effect on several cyclophilins (discussed below). CRV431 specifically binds cyclophilin isomerase enzymes to inhibit cyclophilin function.

Cyclophilins are ubiquitously distributed group of cellular proteins, collectively known as immunophilins, that have peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase (PPI) activity. Other members of the immunophilins family include FK-506-binding protein which binds to the immunosuppressant drug FK-506 (i.e. Tacrolimus). Only 7 (including A, B, C, D, E) of the 17 cyclophilins identified in human genome have been characterized as having enzymatic PPI activity. PPI plays an important role in regulating protein folding and trafficking. Cyclophilins are involved in several biological processes relating to cell metabolism, energy homeostasis, inflammation and cancer.

Cyclophilin D, which is located in the mitochondria, has a central role in regulating the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (MPTP). Mitochondrial dysfunction is now being clinically perceived to be central to NASH pathogenesis as reflected in the several anti-NASH investigative drug candidates in clinical development. Furthermore, there's evidence suggesting that mitochondria in certain patients with NASH are dysfunctional. Cyclophilin D also has a central role in promoting lipogenesis. Cyclophilin B has been associated with fibrotic responses through activation of hepatic stellate cells

The pleiotropic actions of CRV431 on multiple cyclophilin isoforms including D and B have heightened clinical interest on a potential role for CRV431 at improving NASH. A pre-clinical study in murine NASH demonstrated that CRV431 significantly reduced the progression of fibrosis. Former CEO James Sapirstein commenting in Q2/2018 that:

The significant reduction in fibrosis development seen in this study confirms our previous findings from a separate study conducted in Japan. Given this corroborating evidence, we see an opportunity to pursue a clinical program for CRV431 in fibrosis, expanding the potential of CRV431 beyond hepatitis B. While we remain focused on bringing a combination cure for hepatitis B viral infections with our TXL™ and CRV431 programs, we believe it is important to address the underlying hepatic tissue changes leading to the progression of liver disease, including fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer. With these results, we have data indicating that CRV431 has an independent effect on reducing the formation of fibrosis that is over and above the effects on the hepatitis B virus.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

The latest 13F filings revealed large Institutional ownership of 24 holders accounting for 4.23% with 726,512 total shares. Top two institutional holders are Barclays PLC and Hightower Advisors. Recent investors are Quilter PLC, Iliad Research & Trading and Donald E. Garlikov One analyst firm recommend a hold with a 12-month consensus price target of $2.

Notwithstanding the clinical potential of CRV431 in NASH, Contravir is in a financial mess. At the end of Q4/2018, Contravir reported cash assets of $2.8M. For this reason, the recent announcement of a stock offering is not surprising. With the stock price at low levels of <$0.25c, it makes the planned stock offering a temporary solution to the perceived financial challenges. Contravir faces potential delisting due to non-compliance with the Nasdaq listing rule, making a reverse split one potential solution to the current financial issues.

In light of the financial struggle, initiating a clinical trial on NASH is not clinically smart. The recent termination of the license agreement with Chimerix for the development of CMX157 showed that Contravir is attempting to prioritize its clinical program. Therefore, given his confidence in Contravir with the recent stock acquisition (more than $3M shares), Donald E. Garlikov could potentially provide some financial lifeline to Contravir similar to the financial arrangement executed between Billionaire/Board member Richard E. Uihlein and Galectin Therapeutics.

Market Outlook

There's no doubt that CRV431 could potentially induce some therapeutic effects in NASH in future NASH trials due to its pharmacological inhibition of cyclophilin B and D. However, the ongoing financial challenges of Contravir makes this a very risky stock. I suggest having this stock on the watchlist until the company provides full guidance on plans to remedy the financial challenges as well as an outline on the clinical development of CRV431.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.