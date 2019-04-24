Camping World: The Bumpy Ride Continues

The stock trades at a discount to peers when lookin at forward P/E ratios and could offer as much as a 37% return based on this valuation.

Camping World Holdings has gone on a nice run so far in 2019 and has the potential to continue this run with heightened volume and volatility.

Hold On For The Long Haul

Since the writing of my last article on Camping World Holdings (CWH) back in December, the stock has gone on an over 30% run before recently pulling back once again due to reports of lawsuit against CEO Marcus Lemonis. This heightened volatility makes for a wild ride in what looks to still be a considerably undervalued company in CWH. Currently, the largest bear case against the stock is the projected slowed growth in RV sales for late 2019 and 2020, but Camping World continues to expand well across the U.S. (Figure 1) and CWH therefore offers terrific potential for investors willing to wait out the cycle with a long term investment.

(Figure 1) Camping World Controls Some Of The Largest RV Markets And Still Has Room To Expand Throughout The Midwest In States Such As Kansas And Wyoming

Wall Street continues to be bullish on CWH with many price targets around the $20 mark, but the overall sentiment has become slightly more cautious since my last article. Heading into earnings I believe Camping World stock is a hold due to temporary headwinds, but will be a buy in the very near future. Factor in an approximately 2.4% dividend yield and it pays to wait.

Overall Valuation

There is no doubt Camping World had a rough 2018, missing on earnings expectations in all 4 quarters particularly badly in Q4. This substantial negativity allows for even greater returns if CWH can deliver even in line with 2019 expectations. Just look at the run Winnebago (WGO) has gone on so far this year. The company blew away expectations in their most recent earnings, and this has allowed them to bounce back with around 90% returns since late December. The same could now be true at Camping World if the company can come through with a few consecutive earnings beats. The stock has been beaten down to a single digit forward P/E ratio trading significantly below peers (Figure 2). I believe much of this is due to overblown negativity and temporary headwinds such as the Lemonis CEO lawsuit.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Camping World Holdings Could Grow As Much As 50% And Still Trade In Line With Competitors When Looking At Forward P/E Ratios

Revenue continues to grow rapidly year over year (+12% Growth in 2018), and the price of the stock has done little to reflect this. The stock is already priced for a downturn, but the stock market has been firing all cylinders. Earnings estimated for May 14th, 2019 will give even greater insight into whether or not Camping World Holdings can break out or if the price fluctuations we have seen of late will continue. If the stock does deliver it could break out to trade in line with peers which would be an approximately 37.5% increase based off of forward P/E ratio estimates alone. Therefore my price target recommendations on CWH are as follows:

Current Stock Rating Recommendations

SELL Above $18: With economic slowdown on the horizon and RV sales expected to slow, I no longer see the stock breaking out above the $20 price point in 2019. For investors willing to wait, it may pay off in 2020, but for those looking for a quick turnaround I see the $18 area offering the next area of resistance and a nice point to take profits.

HOLD Between $13.50-$18: CWH could very well fluctuate in this range for the next couple quarters depending on whether they can meet expectations in upcoming earnings or if the doldrums continue.

BUY Below $13.50: Anything below $13.50 offers a strong value play in my opinion heading into earnings this mid-May. This allows for an around 30% increase to the intended price target over the next approximately 12 months barring any major economic downturn.

Risks

Due to the heightened volatility, an investment in CWH will take discipline to pay off. The bumpy ride has continued, but should pay off in the long run. Camping World Holdings has around $1.2 Billion in debt. This may seem like a substantial number for a mid-cap company, but the company's current ratio suggests they should have no issue paying off all liabilities going forward. Risks seem to be substantially lower since my last article in December as the scale of the projected economic downturn has lessened and this will help provide footing for a potential bullish run.

Investment Summary

With a strong run since December, it looks like Camping World stock could be on the verge of a potential breakout. Options investors agree as CWH saw heightened volume in $13 May 17th call options trading well over 1,500 contracts. Headwinds will continue to provide both volatility and therefore opportunity for nice entry prices for the foreseeable future. The company must continue to capitalize on sales and also add to their diverse portfolio of products (Figure 3) to succeed in weaker markets. The cyclical nature of CWH can pay off big for investors willing to HOLD and tag along for the bumpy ride.

(Figure 3) Camping World Holdings Has Many Different Selections Of Campers With Towables Making Up The Largest Portion Of New Unit Sales

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.