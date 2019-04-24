National Health Investors: Why I Am Adding This 5.7%-Yielding Healthcare REIT To My Income Portfolio

Shares are not cheap, but National Health Investors has a strong property portfolio, moderate leverage stats and should be able to grow its dividend going forward.

I am going to buy National Health Investors for my high-yield income portfolio this week.

I am going to add National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) to my high-yield income portfolio this week since I believe the healthcare real estate investment trust makes a compelling value proposition based on portfolio strength, leverage profile, dividend coverage and yield. The healthcare REIT's shares are not cheap, but also not overvalued when taking into account its dividend growth potential in the healthcare market. An investment in NHI yields 5.7 percent.

National Health Investors' shares have dropped off lately, potentially offering high-yield investors an entry opportunity into the stock. According to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, National Health Investors is on the brink of being oversold.

Source: StockCharts

Who Is National Health Investors?

National Health Investors is a large healthcare real estate investment trust in the United States with a strong acquisition focus. The healthcare REIT owned a mixed portfolio comprised of senior-focused independent- and assisted-living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and specialty hospitals.

Skilled nursing, assisted and independent living facilities continue to dominate National Health Investors' real estate portfolio.

Source: National Health Investors Q4-2018 Supplemental

At the end of the December quarter, National Health Investors' real estate portfolio was comprised of 220 properties with a gross real asset value of $2.8 billion.

Here is a more detailed portfolio breakdown by asset type.

Source: National Health Investors

Like a lot of other healthcare REITs in the sector, National Health Investors relies on an acquisition-centered growth strategy to scale its operations, capture synergies, and grow cash flow. The real estate investment trust invested an average of $407.4 million into its property business each year from 2012-2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, National Health Investors announced/completed $205.4 million in real estate (and note) investments.

Source: National Health Investors

National Health Investors has been able to produce consistent funds from operations per-share growth on the back of its acquisitions. The healthcare REIT also widely outperformed its peers in terms of normalized FFO/share growth over the last six years, which greatly improves the value proposition. Debt + Leverage

National Health Investors is growing its business through acquisitions without leveraging up its balance sheet, which is good news for investors that seek a dividend play with a moderate risk profile.

At the end of the December quarter, National Health Investors had $1.28 billion of debt on its balance sheet most of which referred to unsecured debt.

Here's a breakdown by debt type.

Source: National Health Investors

National Health Investors' leverage ratio has not significantly changed in the last four years which reflects management's conservative approach to its balance sheet construction. The fixed charge coverage ratio, which is a measure that shows how well a company can cover its fixed expenses with its earnings, was 6.0x in 2018. This means that the company earns six times its fixed expenses, which is very good.

Source: Achilles Research

What About The Dividend?

Three things are worth mentioning with respect to National Health Investors' dividend (coverage), and all of them together made me put NHI on my buy list:

1. The dividend has a comfortable degree of dividend safety.

2. The AFFO-payout ratio is very stable.

3. National Health Investors is actively growing its dividend payout which points to rising yield on cost over time and the company has paid special dividends in the past in order to distribute excess income.

As to the first and second point, National Health Investors has consistently outearned its dividend with both funds from operations and (normalized) adjusted funds from operations. The normalized AFFO-payout ratio consistently fell into a narrow range from 77.9 percent to 82.0 percent, which indicates a high degree of cash flow stability. The average AFFO-payout ratio over the last six quarters is conservative at 79.1 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

As to the third point, National Health Investors has reliably grown its dividend payout for years, which makes NHI a preferred income vehicle for DGI investors. The company also has paid special dividends in the past as a way to distribute excess cash. In February, management announced a 5 percent dividend hike from $1.00/share to $1.05/share quarterly. Based on today's share price of $74.40, an investment in NHI now throws off a 5.7 percent entry yield. DGI investors can expect the yield on cost to rise going forward.

Source: National Health Investors

Moderate Valuation Despite A Strong Value Proposition

National Health Investors guided in its fourth quarter earnings release for its normalized funds from operations to be in a range of $5.43-$5.53/share. The REIT's current market valuation, therefore, implies a 13.6x 2019e norm. FFO-multiple which is very reasonable for a healthcare REIT with a covered 5.7 percent dividend yield.

National Health Investors' price-to-book-ratio ranks about midfield in the sector when compared against other healthcare REITs.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Frankly, I think National Health Investors is kind of a boring REIT, which is not a bad thing if you are looking for dividend stability and slow but steady FFO and dividend growth. National Health Investors' dividend stream is not as expensive as it was just two months ago thanks to some overdue profit taking in the last month. The biggest risk factor, as far as I am concerned, relates to a general market downturn on the back of slowing corporate earnings growth and growing signs of a recession in 2020.

Your Takeaway

National Health Investors makes a compelling value proposition on the drop and I am going to be a buyer. The REIT invested hundreds of millions of dollars into its property portfolio in the last couple of years which has set the foundation for durable, long-term FFO/share growth. The REIT covers its dividend payout with FFO and management has proven to be shareholder-friendly. Shares are sensibly valued given the value proposition, and are close to being oversold. Since NHI checks all the right boxes for me, I am going to add the healthcare REIT to my DGI portfolio this week. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NHI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.