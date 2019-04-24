AT&T: Not A Fun Game

My constant message on AT&T (T) has been that the stock is going to struggle to rally until the current management team can prove that the large wireless and media conglomerate is manageable. The Q1'19 results only further those fears as the company is struggling to generate solid results from the acquired assets, and limited information is provided on debt plans beyond 2019. The stock should trade closer to $40, but AT&T is trading down to $30 on these results until more confidence exists on how the company is going to manage all of these assets.

Struggling Merger Assets

Shareholders don't like it, but my message will continue to hammer home the lack of success AT&T has had with the DirecTV and Time Warner assets. All the company has done is turn the former DirecTV business into a margin story, instead of the promised revenue-generating bundle with wireless.

For video subscriptions, AT&T quit showing the metrics via charts since the quarterly losses have become so bad. In Q1, the DirecTV division lost 627,000 subs, and the change in net adds was an incredible 752,000 from last Q1.

Again, Verizon Communications (VZ) has benefited greatly from a shift in focus back to wireless. The market isn't as focused on their video business, nor did they make a major acquisition that is now bleeding subs.

In addition, the Time Warner business would already be an absolute failure, if not for the strong theatrical releases from Warner Bros. Both the HBO and Turner segments are already seeing revenues decline when a leading streaming service like HBO should grow revenues closer to the 20%+ rate of Netflix (NFLX).

Again, the combination with a wireless giant was supposed to produce bundling opportunities for revenue generation. The goal wasn't to prune the money-losing customers.

Both the Entertainment Group and WarnerMedia had the largest absolute changes in EBITDA for the quarter. The ability to strip out costs of these operations has generated the bottom-line results despite weak top lines and major questions about the future.

Big Debt Reductions, But...

The management team clearly got the message about debt reductions being paramount to them keeping their jobs, but they have fallen far short of making definitive statements about plans beyond 2019.

AT&T went to great lengths to present the debt reduction plans in 2019, but the company didn't provide any details for the start of 2020 that is only 8 short months away now. The wireless and media giant is making great strides to reduce the debt accumulated from the purchase of Time Warner, but a large check of the debt reduction is coming from asset sales such as Hulu and Hudson Yards. Again, AT&T didn't buy Time Warner to sell off pieces of that business to improve the debt position.

The end result is that AT&T is still on pace to decrease debt to ~$150 billion by the end of 2019. The question is what the company does at this point, even though, leverage ratios are reasonable at 2.5x.

Shareholders face a long tail risk that the business falters, and the company is caught with a mountain of debt. As the company mentions, AT&T has the free cash flows to repay debt and cover the large 6.4% dividend for now.

The fear remains that AT&T returns to the debt-fueled, empire-building mindset of the last few years. Another line on the chart placing a 2020 debt goal in the $140 billion range would do wonders for the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that this analysis of the Q1'19 results is a summary of the whole problem. The discussion is too focused on the weakness at DirecTV and HBO and not enough about the 5G wireless potential. Unfortunately, this analysis is very necessary due to the actions of the current management team.

HBO might have a big hit in Game of Thrones, but the stock game continues to not be fun for shareholders. The stock trades at ~8.5x forward EPS estimates, but, unfortunately, for shareholders, AT&T isn't likely to rally until the management makes some clear statements that 2020 will be a year focused on 5G mobility and further debt reductions. Hopefully, the stock's weakness forces the hand of management leading to shareholders finally being rewarded with the large dividend and positive capital returns.

