GeoPark: Q1 2019 Operational Results Analyzed

The Morona project in Peru is pending EIA approval, which may delay the progress and first oil by one year; however, this has little impact on the 2019 production target.

GeoPark spent $12 million in the share buyback program initiated in December 2018, buying 810,500 shares or 1.34% of the shares outstanding.

The oil flowline to link up LLA-34 to ODL was completed and started to lower the operating cost.

GeoPark produced at an average of 39,557 boe/d in the 1Q2019, slightly higher than expectation. The company brought five wells in its flagship property - LLA-34 in Colombia - on-stream.

On April 11, 2019, GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced its operational update for the 1Q2019, giving us an opportunity to assess whether the company has been executing its previously announced plan for 2019.

What

GeoPark reported consolidated production averaged at 39,557 boe/d in the 1Q2019, consisting of 34,358 bo/d and 34.4 MMcfg/d with 86.9% in oil (Table 1).

Table 1. Production by country. Source.

In its flagship asset, Llanos 34 Block (45% WI, operated), GeoPark brought five new wells on-stream, including Tigana Sur Oeste 10, Aruco 2, Tigui 2, Jacana 23 and Jacana 31, adding 5,600 bo/d. LLA-34 contributed 96% of the Colombian production, which averaged at 32,131 boe/d in the 1Q2019 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. A map of LLA-34, showing the location of the completed wells in 1Q2019, modified from source.

Elsewhere, things are chugging along in terms of production:

In Argentina , the company averaged 2,505 boe/d (67% oil, 33% gas) in the quarter, with tight gas well Challaco Bajo 1001 contributing 726 Mcf/d due to initial calibration and start-up constraints in early production facilities, which can potentially be raised to 2,400-3,600 Mcf/d. Testing of two additional wells in the El Porvenir block (GeoPark-operated, 100% WI) is ongoing.

, the company averaged 2,505 boe/d (67% oil, 33% gas) in the quarter, with tight gas well Challaco Bajo 1001 contributing 726 Mcf/d due to initial calibration and start-up constraints in early production facilities, which can potentially be raised to 2,400-3,600 Mcf/d. Testing of two additional wells in the El Porvenir block (GeoPark-operated, 100% WI) is ongoing. In Brazil , planned maintenance in the Manati Field (GeoPark non-operated, 10% WI) temporarily reduced net production 1,960 boe/d in 1Q2019, down 29% from 2,775 boe/d in 1Q2018. As of mid-April 2019, Manati is producing at 2,600 boe/d after the completion of the maintenance activities.

, planned maintenance in the Manati Field (GeoPark non-operated, 10% WI) temporarily reduced net production 1,960 boe/d in 1Q2019, down 29% from 2,775 boe/d in 1Q2018. As of mid-April 2019, Manati is producing at 2,600 boe/d after the completion of the maintenance activities. In Chile, average production increased by 5% to 2,961 boe/d (77% gas, 23% oil) in 1Q2019 compared to 4Q2018, due to increased production from the Jauke gas field in the Fell block (GeoPark-operated, 100% WI). Development well Jauke 2 gas well reached a total depth of 9,686 feet, with testing scheduled to begin in May 2019.

So What

GeoPark actually beat my expectation by 0.3% in the quarter; it is ahead of its announced plan of achieving a 15% production growth, even with the temporary production drop at Manati, which has been restored (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Production of GeoPark by quarter, actual and expected. The author's chart.

GeoPark also reported that the flowline to connect LLA-34 to the Oleoducto de los Llanos (aka, ODL) was completed and was ready to operate. Oil is expected to start flowing from the Jacana oil field to the ODL during April 2019, following a site visit and final consent from ANH, the Colombian regulator. The company spent $16 million, within the budget of $15-20 million. This flowline is supposed to reduce the operating cost by at least $1/bo, which implies a saving of $30,845 per day or $11 million in 2019. Because those $16 million were already incurred, the $11 million saving will drop down straight to the bottom line, adding $0.19 per share of net profit.

Now What

There is much to expect in 2019, as far as near-term catalysts go.

Morona Block, Peru: During the 1Q2019, as a normal part of the permitting process, GeoPark received input and feedback on its Environmental Impact Assessment (or EIA) to start development in the Situche Central oil field in the Morona block (GeoPark operated, 75% WI), including comments by all stakeholders in the area of influence of the Morona project, i.e., local communities, governmental agencies and non-governmental organizations. The company is currently working to provide in-depth answers to local authorities during April 2019. Following the final review by SENACE, EIA final approval is expected during 2Q2019.

However, GeoPark pointed out the raining season and the uncertain timing of the EIA approval could impact logistics and commissioning of early production facilities. As a result, a significant portion of the Peru 2019 capital expenditures may be deferred to 2020. First oil is expected by year-end 2020, pushed back by approximately one year; the company initially expected to start to produce at 6,000 bo/d beginning 2H2019 (see here), before it is ramped up to a gross daily rate of 55,000 bo/d within 7 years.

Ecuador bid round: As has been reviewed in an earlier article, GeoPark and its partner Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF) was awarded on March 12, 2019, the Espejo and Perico blocks in the Intracampos bid round in Ecuador, which are considered to have over five low-risk, multilayer, ready-to-drill, oil-prone prospects and leads. GeoPark has a net commitment of $30 million over the next four years. Final award of the blocks is contingent upon regulatory approvals and the execution of the contracts, expected in the 2Q2019.

Geoscience evaluation is ongoing, and field operations are expected to start in late 2019 or early 2020.

Drilling: In the 2Q2019, GeoPark has three wells to be tested and six new wells in the drilling, including six development wells in the LLA-34 Block, Colombia (Table 2).

Table 2. The wells planned for the 2Q2019. Source.

Stock buyback: GeoPark spent $12 million in the share buyback program initiated in December 2018, buying 810,500 shares or 1.34% of the shares outstanding. If the company is to complete the originally planned 10% buyback, there are yet 5.23 million shares to be repurchased. The stock buyback program should provide a downside cushion for the stock to fall back on.

Overall, it appears to me that GeoPark has delivered results as promised in its 2019 capital plan; production volume is slightly higher than what I anticipated, and the flowline to link LLA-34 to ODL was completed on schedule and within budget, to result in significant cost reduction.

It is a disappointment that the Morona development plan may have to be delayed by one year, depending on the time of the receipt of the EIA. If the first oil turns out to be indeed delayed, the impact for 2H2019 will be approximately 6,000 bo/d, which actually will not impact the company's 2019 production outlook of 40,500-41,500 boe/d. Let us be clear, the permitting process is beyond the control of the management; besides, once the EIA is attained, GeoPark will have the latitude to find ways to accelerate the work process, shortening the delay. So, I would not worry too much about the progress.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.