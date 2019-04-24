Rite Aid: Sell The Rally

Shares of retail drugstore company Rite Aid (RAD) have seen a nice rally in recent days, surging 18% from their split-adjusted low. As the company continues to overhaul its operations, comparable store sales growth is starting to turn over, and more headwinds are coming. In the end, the recent pop may just be a dead count bounce, one that investors can possibly take advantage on the short side of the trade.

In the graphic below, you can see a couple of troubling signs. First of all, front end sales have not only turned negative in recent years, but the latest quarter showed the worst print in the past four years. Also, prescription sales have seemed to top out, with the script count growth rolling over a bit. Recently, the company issued soft guidance for the current year, guiding both revenues and EBITDA below consensus.

(Source: Rite Aid filing, seen here)

The company's full-year guidance was for same store sales to be flat to up one percent, but is that going to be revised lower moving forward? In recent days, the company announced it will raise the age to purchase tobacco products to 21, following in the footsteps of competitor Walgreens (WBA). While I'm sure management may have partially factored this into recent guidance, only time will tell what the impact will be. Previously, Rite Aid announced it would remove e-cigarette and vaping products from stores.

Perhaps the biggest issue in my opinion is the looming challenge from retail giant Amazon (AMZN), which recently began to proactively market its PillPack service to its large customer base. Not only is the pharmacy business so important to Rite Aid, but reducing store traffic also cuts down the opportunity for add-on sales in other departments. Currently, street estimates for Rite Aid's fiscal year are toward the upper end of management's guidance, so there is definitely room for downside disappointment. PillPack is likely to start generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues in the coming years, with Rite Aid being one of the names that will definitely be hurt.

I wouldn't be as worried about Rite Aid if the company wasn't already in a tough spot. As its recent filing details, the company's continuing operations lost $667 million in the most recent year. That resulted in a cash burn of $166 million, and that's before another nearly $200 million was spent on capital expenditures. The company ended its recent quarter with less than $145 million in cash compared to almost $3.5 billion in debt. Although none of that debt is due until 2023, the balance sheet is not in great shape, and the company is paying over $200 million a year on interest alone.

In the end, I think the recent rally in shares of Rite Aid is a good opportunity for investors to sell and perhaps even short the name. Revenue guidance recently was soft, and the decision to move up the buying age for tobacco plus Amazon's mounting PillPack competition will provide sales headwinds. With the US economy slowing down this year, can the company cut enough expenses to avoid another large major loss? With cash burn adding to a stressed balance sheet, I don't see how shares hold up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

