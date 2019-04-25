Facebook Earnings: The Costs Of Security

The company is facing extra legal expenses. And the costs to address security will impact the operating margin.

Facebook reported impressive revenue growth despite the security incidents over the last several months.

Before Facebook (FB) released its Q1 earnings, the stock price had increased by approximately 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock price increased an extra 10% during the after-hours as the market appreciated the results.

The company reported strong user metrics and revenue exceeded expectations. But not everything is perfect. Management is facing the consequences of its security missteps. Besides the legal costs reported this quarter, the company will face extra expenses over the next several years.

In this context, the market values the company at a fair price despite the impressive revenue growth.

Image source: TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay

Strong user base

Despite having about 20% of the planet connecting to Facebook every day, DAUs (Daily Active Users) increased 8% year-over-year. As a comparison, both Twitter (TWTR) and Snaphchat (SNAP) DAUs increased by 11% on a much smaller user base.

The growth is consistent across all regions except in the U.S. where DAUs started stabilizing several quarters ago.

Source: Author, based on company reports

As a reminder, the numbers don't include Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus users. Management estimates about 2.1 billion people use at least one Facebook app every day.

Also, the decline of the DAUs growth observed over the past several quarters has stabilized.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The solid user base is surprising considering the recent security and privacy issues that were made public after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Over the last few months, the list of security missteps got longer. The incidents bypass the most basic security principles. For instance, Facebook stored unencrypted passwords of hundreds of million users during some years.

More recently, Bloomberg reported Facebook publicly posted user's information on Amazon's (AMZN) AWS platform. And Facebook asked some new users for their email passwords, etc.

This series of events and the user growth show users are indifferent to Facebook's security issues. The most important risk to address these concerns is regulatory.

With this context, the privacy-focused platform Mark Zuckerberg spoke about during the earnings call doesn't seem so critical for users. But the concept, that will be available in the long term, may be important to build trust towards regulators.

Impressive revenue growth

The security issues and Facebook's reputation don't seem to be a concern for advertisers either.

While DAUs and MAUs both increased 8%, revenue grew 30% at constant currency, indicating advertisers spend more with Facebook. Also, during the earnings call, management mentioned the number of advertisers increased as well.

The decrease of ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) compared to the previous quarter is due to the seasonality of advertising spending. Compared to last year, ARPU increased by about 16.1% and the growth was consistent across all regions.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The revenue growth is remarkable considering the headwind stories represent due to their lower revenue per impression compared to the feed.

The costs of security

In the context of these impressive results, the company is facing the challenge of increasing costs to address security issues. The extra expenses are two-fold.

The first aspect of the security issues, visible during this quarter, is the company will face legal costs. The company reported a $3 billion legal expense due to the inquiry of the FTC. These costs could even increase as management indicated a range of $3 billion to $5 billion.

And the threat of fines and legal costs doesn't end there. For instance, at the beginning of the year, Vietnam accused Facebook of breaking cyber laws. Also, Facebook is having difficulties with Germany's antitrust regulator because of its user data policy.

The second aspect of the shift to a more secure environment is Facebook expenses will keep on increasing. During the earnings call, management raised the outlook for the 2019 expenses to grow 55%, taking into account the $3 billion legal fees of this quarter. But beyond the exceptional costs, management also indicated aggressive investments beyond 2019 to improve security. The outlook for the decrease of the operating margin to about 35% in the long term didn't change.

Back to a stock price of $200

At a share price of about $200, the market values the company at a PE ratio ex-cash of about 25.45x.

Source: Author

The calculation assumes:

FY 2019 revenue growth of 25% compared to 2018.

Operating margin at 35%.

Tax rate of 15%.

Despite the growth, the market doesn't value the company at a discount considering the uncertainties around the legal costs with many legislators.

Also, the 15% tax rate may not be sustainable in the long term. The 2018 annual report shows Facebook generated $16.56 billion of profit before taxes outside of the U.S. while provisioning about $1 billion for taxes. The corresponding tax rate is 6%. According to OECD, the worldwide average statutory corporate tax rate amounts to 21.6%. Some European countries, like France, started implementing a tax on revenue to compensate for the low tax rate due to tax optimization.

In any case, even with a 15% tax rate, a PE ratio ex-cash above 25x isn't a bargain considering the extra costs that will offset some of the 25% revenue growth.

Conclusion

Facebook reported impressive revenue growth of 26% year-over-year. Despite a huge user base, MAUs and DAUs both still grew by 8%.

The security issues that were made public over the last few months didn't impact user growth and advertiser spending.

But the main threat for the company relates to the costs of dealing with the regulators. Besides the legal costs for past mistakes, improving security and privacy will imply extra expenses.

With this context, the stock price at $200 doesn't represent a bargain. The PE ex-cash ratio exceeds 25x and the company is also facing the risk of higher tax rates.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.