Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) CEO David Henshall on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2019

Company Participants

Traci Tsuchiguchi - VP, IR

David Henshall - CEO, President

Jessica Soisson - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Heather Bellini - Goldman Sachs

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Michael Turits - Raymond James

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Jerry Diao - Wells Fargo

Brad Reback - Stifel

Operator

Traci Tsuchiguchi, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Traci Tsuchiguchi

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's first quarter 2019 earnings call. Participating on this call will be David Henshall, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jessica Soisson, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast on Citrix Systems' Investor Relations website, and the webcast replay will be posted immediately following the call. Please note that we have posted our first quarter earnings memo to our Investors Relations website. This memo replaces the prepared verbal comments accompanying earnings slide deck and supplemental web information. Beginning next quarter, it will also replace our earnings press release.

As a reminder, today's call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the U.S. securities law. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

Additional information concerning these and other factors are highlighted in today's earnings memo and in accompanying filings with the SEC. Copies are available on our Investor Relations website.

On this call, we may also discuss various non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC's Regulation G. A reconciliation of the differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call can be found at the end of our earnings memo and press release.

Now, I'd like to turn it over to David, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

David Henshall

Thank you, Traci, and thanks everyone for joining us today. Hopefully, everybody has had a chance to read through our quarterly results summary and all the new disclosures that we’re going to be breaking out going forward. The idea here of course is designed to really simplify the understanding of our business and the success across our subscription model transition.

Before we get started, though, I want to welcome Jessica Soisson to the call. Now, you know, she’s my long-term colleague, our current Chief Accounting Officer, and as Traci said, Interim CFO as Drew is leaving to pursue other opportunities. So, as you saw in the summary, we had a really good quarter. We exceeded forecast on both revenue and EPS.

And frankly, can boil it down into three key areas. First one is that the strength is coming from the Workspace. Workspace revenue in total was up 13% year-on-year. It's the fastest growth we’ve seen in many-many years.

Second is that total SaaS revenues for the Company was up 43% and this was due to the strength of our ongoing subscription bookings. In fact, the strength of subscription drove future commitment revenue which consists of deferred and unbilled up 21% from last year. In fact, the subscription mix is running ahead of plan and I expect that to be the case throughout the year.

Third item is, as we've talked about a couple of times, the strategic service provider customers really those three historically largest hyperscale networking customers just continue to be headwind the revenue due to timing. We expect this to persist into the second quarter as I’ve previously stated.

However, when you exclude these three SSP customers, revenues for the rest of the Company was just under $700 million which is up 10% year-over-year, so all-in just really happy with the performance of the quarter.

And so, now, let’s open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Heather Bellini with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Heather Bellini

Thank you so much David and we really appreciate. I think everybody really appreciate the new disclosures. So thank you for giving us that. I want to take a look, you mentioned Workspace services revenue grew, the fastest you have seen since 2012. Can you talk about kind of how you see the durability of that type of growth rate? What seems to be causing it? And if you had to give us take for the year, how would you say you think that business evolved? And then I have a follow-up.

David Henshall

Sure, I'd say overall, the business is continuing the trends that we have seen over the last, probably the last 6, 8 quarters in raw now. I mean, more specifically, we have been talking about the Workspace in broader terms than we ever had in the past. I mean, we created virtualization years and year ago. We still have an amazing business in that area. But what's really resonating with customers is the broader vision around proving a holistic workspace for all application types, whether those are virtualized, SaaS, mobile, and really making that something that help engage employees, drive to high productivity, simply the infrastructure et cetera.

And so, that's a lot of we have been talking about. And we're getting a lot of great response from customers, that's allowed us to sign more and more up for longer term subscription deals, generate a higher number of larger enterprise deals. And so, we feel good about it. Right now, we have got, I'd say, the amount of revenue coming from subscriptions is significantly higher than that of perpetual license and that should continue. The growth rate will move around a little bit quarter-to-quarter just based on mix. It still, whether it's perpetual license or on premise term that can tend to have a little higher rev rec. So, directionally, it's up and right but I would expect it to bounce around a little bit along that trend.

Heather Bellini

And then just follow-up question is just related to the revenue outlook looks like it was a little bit better than the midpoint, the midpoint was a little bit better than the consensus. I noticed though it looks like the earnings forecast that you are giving is a little bit below and I apologize, if you have said this earlier. But like, is there anything that you could talk us about that might be impacting the margin in the second quarter?

David Henshall

No, we are in the full year, still expecting full year guidance of about 4% top line growth, margin up to about $32.6 of EPS. And I'd say the only thing that I'm thinking about in terms of the full year is that, subscription mix is running hotter toward subscription, so that caused us a little bit of headwind. Specific to Q2, we've never given 2Q guidance before.

Heather Bellini

Yes.

David Henshall

Q2, if you look back over the last couple of years, tends to be our lowest margin quarter because it is highest expense quarter. And the reason that is that, Q2 has a lot of seasonal items like our big synergy conference, that's when we do merit increases. And correspondingly, that's our highest marketing quarter historically. So, it tends to pop and then come back down in Q3 and Q4. And I would expect that to be the case in this year as well.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Ittai Kidron

Thanks and good quarter guys. I guess I wanted to dig into the SSP business, and I understand the lumpiness of it. But I guess it's been under pressure for four quarters in a raw now and considering, who the customers are you would think that they won't hold up on large purchases for such a long time. So help me get my hands around your visibility there and how do you get a sense that there isn't a bigger issue with those customers? Have they moved to elsewhere, developed their own, moved to another vendor? How do you get a sense and confidence that's not the reason for the weakness?

David Henshall

Yes, I wouldn't put a couple of things in context as we are talking about, just so to understand. So, when we are talking about the SSP business, let me remind everybody, it's about 3% of total revenue. It's not a big number, but it is a subject to both cyclical and secular pressures. Cyclically, it's lumpy and it's always been that way. If you look at last year, there was about $100 million business in the first half of the year and $50 million in the second half, and the year prior it had similar lumpiness.

And so, as I've stated many times over the year, we have pretty good visibility into the full year, but the quarterization is a little harder. That's the primary reason why we're going to break it out going forward. And so that everybody can look past, there is a lot of clarity to understand, when it's hurting and where it's contributing to quarter. So, on the broader secular trend, yes, it's been declining at rate of about 10% for several years now. And so, it's very consistent with the way we have talked about it, and that's just the normal scaling that the three big hyperscales are going to have.

Ittai Kidron

And then as a follow-up, you've talked about how early R&D and subscription position in the networking business and it's predominantly still hardware. Although, I was surprised with the new disclosure, and again, thanks like Heather, that's great to see that it's already 25% of the product revenue within subscription -- of booking, I am sorry, subscription of booking. How do you think about the pace by which you think you can pivot networking business into subscription? Should we look at the workspace transition as a good proxy for the pace where which this would move or given the high hardware mix here, it should take longer to get to the same levels?

David Henshall

Yes, two things. One, it's definitely going to go slower than Workspace. Workspace is software product and it's a much more natural transition there. On networking, I think that's important to think a little bit of step back and think about strategically what we're driving. I mean, we're a software company by nature. That's what we do. And so, our approach to networking has been to really disaggregate the functionality from the hardware appliance itself and that's always been the strategy.

But giving customers that flexibility to consume networking hardware in the form factor of a hardware appliance, a virtual appliance as a container and in some incidences, as a service, and sharing capacity in some incidences across those different types of form factors, that's really our strategy to be able to address a number of let's call different secular trends are going in networking entirely. So, it will continue to move more toward software. I think that should be the expectation, but it will be more gradual than on the Workspace business.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Turits with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Michael Turits

Back at Workspace, David, how much of a boost have you been getting from the Windows 10 transition, which is really getting towards its end? And are you at all concerned about incremental competition in the desktop as a service market from either Azure or AWS? And what's your strategy there?

David Henshall

Yes, two things. I mean if you think about Windows 10, I mean it's one of the drivers. I'd say that the platform drivers are less in these days than they would have been five years ago. And that's simply because most of the used cases that I talked to customers about tend to be around security or enabling mobility or enabling workforce productivity. It’s those types of things, but it also includes platform evolution. So, I’d say that that’s one of many.

In terms of DaaS, we actually don’t compete in DaaS today. We’ve announced that we are building a DaaS product on top of our Azure virtual desktop, which we’ll talk about a little bit later on in the year. But it’s a different category than we've competed in historically. We do think it’s important. It’s one of the reasons why we’re doing this natively on top of Microsoft.

We’re actually becoming a cloud service provider so that we can bundle certain capabilities in the infrastructure together with our solution, the idea to really focus on customer’s simplicity and simplification. And that’s going to be our strategy going forward. We’ve been embracing and extending the Microsoft platform for quite 30 years now. i think we’ll continue to do that especially in new categories like DaaS that are just new opportunities going forward.

Operator

Your next question comes from Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Your line is open.

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, thanks for taking my question and thanks again for the extra disclosure for me as well. And David, just more an accounting question, can you talk a little bit about to the cash flow in Q1? And just talk us through the impact that the subscription transition has on the cash flow seasonality here and going forward?

David Henshall

Yes, cash flow is the area that you’re going to have to look at in conjunction like future committed revenue because our billing -- kind of billing cycles are changing as we go through this. And it's the same as we’ve talked about for a long-long time. I mean as we go to book SaaS contracts, the typical contract is a three years of total contract value annualized billings.

And that’s what’s building this unbilled deferred that we’re disclosing. That unbilled increased by about $300 million year-over-year. In a historical model, we would build all that upfront. So it’s just the timing conversation more than anything else. Remind everybody that total future committed revenue that was up to about $2.1 billion now, grew 21% year-on-year.

Raimo Lenschow

And then, one follow-up. If you think about the CFO transition, obviously, we wish through all the best back on the West Coast. What’s the timeframe that you’re thinking about?

David Henshall

He'll be leaving immediately.

Raimo Lenschow

I know and so you start to search now already.

David Henshall

Yes, we’ll start to search shortly, but Jessica has been my colleague for a long time we’re not going to miss a beat here as we go forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Philip Winslow with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jerry Diao

Hi this is Jerry Diao filling in for Phil. Congratulations on the strong first quarter. I just want to build upon Heather's question and your comments on, how workspace has evolved? Could you give some specific color on kind of what’s precisely driving this reacceleration in terms of whether its sales reengagement or just customer better understand your functionality and et cetera?

David Henshall

Sure, Jerry. I’d say, it’s very consistent with the strategy that we’ve been talking about now for year and a half to two years. It's about thinking about the workspace much more broadly than simply virtualization and that allows us to address really all customers in a way that. We talk about this kind of general purpose and what that means is. It’s the opportunity expand beyond traditional virtualization in the installed base.

And think about providing customers with the platform upon which automation security, analytics can reside that provides value even to the users that have really light application use including those who don't need any virtualization whatsoever. So, all applications, all potential seats inside of an account really anywhere in the world et cetera. And that overall core message is resonating with customers and I think that's allowed us re-engage and start accelerating that business over the past couple of years.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Reback with Stifel. Your line is open.

Brad Reback

David, can you give us a sense of what the Americas growth rate look like ex the SSP business?

David Henshall

No, we haven't broken it out ex SSP. We're going to keep the level of breakout at a pretty high level. I mean, if you look at the memo, you will see the international geos both grew double-digits. Workspace, I mean, SSP was really the influence of course on the Americas. Those are really pretty much all in the Americas and that's been the case over the last two quarters.

Operator

There are not further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to David Henshall.

David Henshall

Okay, that was awfully quick. I guess the memo and then new format is doing its job of providing this incremental level of information that we're asking for. So, I really just want to thank everyone again for joining us today.

Overall, as I said, we're really happy with how the business performed in Q1 and expect to continue, driving our subscription transition throughout the year. Hopefully many of you are joining us at our annual Synergy Conference in May or at least tune in, in June to our Analyst Meeting. Thank you, again. Talk to you soon.

