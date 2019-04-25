What Needs To Happen For Nvidia To Stay Above $200?

By most estimates, the overhanging channel inventory from the crypto activities should be over by Q1 2019 and the inventory ratio should return to the normal range of 45%.

Since the market's low in late 2018, Tech QQQ ETF has surged more than 30%, while shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have increased by 50%. In the meantime, Nvidia’s 4Q gaming sales dropped 45% from a year earlier. Data-center sales were only up 12%, which is far behind 58% a quarter ago and 104% a year ago. In the near term, there has been no sign yet that China’s gaming-chip demand has strengthened or cloud-spending cut is reversed to increase data-center sales. As a result, many have credited the market rebound to the widespread expectation of a better 2H 2019. In this post, I identified several conditions that need to happen to justify a recovering 2H 2019 and a near $200 Nvidia stock price.

Look Beyond China Slowdown and Cloud-Spending Cuts

Technically, while there has been no good company-specific news since 4Q ER, Nvidia’s stock has climbed back above the level before CEO Jensen Huang’s unusual warning in lowering 4Q revenue guidance, citing weaker sales of its gaming and datacenter platforms, deteriorating macro conditions particularly in China, for customers delaying orders.

In fact, it appears that the Street has factored in Huang’s warning in the multiple subsequent downside revisions of their forward revenue estimates (Point A in Figure 1). An early warning of the fallout came when NVDA hit a new low around 12/24/2018 along with a new low for the entire market. What is interesting is that Nvidia's stock price proceeded to bounce back to surge by a whopping 50% surge amid multiple downside revisions (Point A in Figure 1).

The divergence between stock price and fundamentals may suggest that Nvidia may have been “capitulated.” As capitulation cannot be called beforehand, it is the result of a capitulation that matters. You can almost think of capitulation as “a good thing” to investors. Capitulation can literally clean up all the old players in the game. New bottom buyers will disregard the bad near-term financials, which has been already reflected in prices, but focus more on the longer term forward financials. This would suggest that investors look beyond the current bad news of China slowdown and cloud spending cuts. Stock prices shed off the known negative financials but reflect the forward improved forecasts after 2019.

Mellanox Needs To Add $1.4 Billion to Nvidia's 2020 Sales

Nvidia’s $6.9-billion acquisition of networking chipset and technology provider Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) has created synergies in high-performance computer and long-term partnership. Nvidia will substantially increase its leadership in GPU-assisted HPC with its Tesla accelerator cards connected using the NVLINK technology within a server and Mellanox technology to connect between servers. Nvidia’s GPUs can be found in 127 of the systems on the Top500 supercomputer list and Mellanox’s interconnects in 265 of them. Nvidia also has common customer engagements with top server OEMs and with U.S. and Chinese cloud giants running large hyper-scale data centers. There is an obvious synergy from cross-selling on each company’s technology assets and customer bases.

Before the merger, Nvidia Datacenter segment, with a 52% growth rate in Q1 2019, is the fastest growing and most profitable revenue segment. With an Intel-like DC gross margin 50%, Nvidia’s DC revenue share has increased rapidly from 10% to 30% since 2016 (Figure 2A). Aided by Mellanox’s new customer base, Nvidia becomes a serious contender of the DC market share. Since 2016, Nvidia’s DC market share against Intel has risen from 3% to 10% and looks to increase to 12% by 2020 (Figure 2B).

Overhanging Inventory Must Abate Soon

It is not a secret that Nvidia has been significantly affected by the rise and fall of crypto activities. At one point, it was estimated that Nvidia had up to 20% revenue exposed to cryptocurrency. The resulting overhanging channel inventory has built up Nvidia’s own inventory. By the end of 2018, Nvidia’s inventory ratio has reached a record high of 71% of revenue (Figure 3). Fortunately, the crypto activity has fallen as fast as it has risen. However, after three difficult quarters, the channel inventory is expected to be cleaned up after Q1 2019. Further, any recovery from weak China gaming demand should help to reduce Nvidia’s own inventory. The bottom line is that Nvidia’s overhanging inventory must abate soon to support a rising Nvidia revenue and stock price. It is expected that the inventory ratio will drop back to long-term average of 45% by 2021 (Figure 3).

Institutional Investors Need to Stay

Nvidia’s stock is not alone in recovering from the low. Since 4Q 2018, virtually all tech stock prices went up amid negative earnings releases and downside sell-side earnings revisions. Under this circumstance, a sharply rising market must have been driven by the buy side's optimistic outlook. As institutional investors are usually the larger buy sides, one more confirming sign I looked for is that if there have been significant changes in institutional sentiment as indicated by their investment in Nvidia’s shares.

To measure buy side expectation, I identified institutional investors using Bloomberg’s definitions as they break out each institution’s holding in a company from the stock’s 13F filings. The SEC Form 13F is a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also known as “the Information Required of Institutional Investment Managers Form.” For the time period in question, December 2018 to today, the percent change in institutional holdings has been identified for Nvidia. It is clear that institutions have increased their investment in Nvidia by 11% at the filing of 2/17/2019, while the transactions had taken place in late December 2018 (Figure 4).

In addition to Nvidia, in previous posts, I also showed the other major 8 tech stocks that had identical increases in institutional holdings around the same time. The apparent, simultaneous increases in institutional holdings across all firms at the same time (2/17/2019) require careful interpretation. One major issue is that the actual transaction dates can never be exactly identified as managers have such a long window (45 days after the quarter-end) to report at will. Fortunately, the majority of the reporting for most managers have been done 45 days after the quarter-end. This is why we saw a large change in institutional holding changes at 2/17/2019 which is 45 days after the Q4 2018, though it is safe to assume that such a large change in institutional holdings was most likely a result of trading right before the end of 2018. It should be noted that the approximate date range of the trading is important in this case because the identification of the timing will allow us to isolate “the common events” that led the institutional managers as a group to move back to semi stocks at the same time point.

Since virtually all tech/semi stocks' institutional holdings have been raised just right about the same time, I narrowed down the “potential” common events including Fed’s strong stance on interest rates, the on-going progress of the trade talk, and the government shutdown around 12/24/2018. The impact of government shutdown is quickly dismissed because of its short-term event nature. While nobody will ever know the true reason, the ease of Fed’s policy and the progress in US/China trade talk both coincided with the reversal of stock market and the increase in institutional holdings in tech/semi stocks near the turn of the year 2019. Thus, my contention is that institutional investors moving back to the most cyclical semi stocks is mainly due to the improved macro picture from a less likely global recession, which was prompted by a rising interest rate and further trade conflict with China.

Takeaways

Despite Huang’s unusual warning, subsequent analysts' downward revisions, and a major market selloff, Nvidia’s shares managed to rebound 50% from the low without any supporting, real improving financials or forward financial forecasts. In fact, Nvidia’s stock has climbed well above the level before Huang’s warning. In this post, I searched for some likely reasons in order to justify the near $200 Nvidia stock price.

Nvidia's investors should move on the China slowdown and cloud-spending cuts as stock prices already look beyond the resulting negative financials and priced in a better 2H 2019, although several 1Q ERs cautioned that the actual timing of the recovery may be delayed a quarter or two after 2019.

Mellanox’s acquisition allows Nvidia to execute a major Data Center market share play. While there is less immediate revenue impact, Nvidia’s DC market share can easily increase to double-digits by 2020 with an expected $1.4 billion contribution to the top line. The overhanging channel inventory from the cursed crypto activities should be over by Q1 2019 and the inventory ratio should return to normal range with any positive relief from China slowdown and cloud-spending cuts. As a result of all the above positive signs, institutional investors have already shown renewed interest in Nvidia's shares.

As all this information is public information, the question remains to what extent the current Nvidia price has already reflected the positive signs. The fair valuation of Nvidia's shares will be left for the next post.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.