Green Thumb Industries: 278% Revenue Growth And Undervalued

With 278% revenue growth and gross profit margin of 44%, Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) should be drawing the attention of investors. However, the fact that the company is still small and trades in the OTC Markets is not helping. As a result, there is low liquidity in the market, which is pushing the company’s valuation down. Green Thumb trades at only 11.8x forward sales, while competitors are selling at 12x-109x forward revenue with revenue growth of 25-284%. With that, investors should follow this name carefully. If Green Thumb continues delivering the same revenue growth, it is simply a question of time that more investors will review the company’s financial figures.

Business

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb Industries is a vertically integrated company focused on the cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis. While the company has not operated for a long time, it has already hired 600 employees and sells across 12 U.S. markets.

(Source: Company website)

Currently, with 77 retail locations and 11 manufacturing facilities, it will be shown later that the company is increasing its capacity at a fast pace. See below more information on where the cultivation centers are located:

(Source: Company website)

Green Thumb is increasing its capacity through both inorganic and organic efforts. The most exciting developments recently were new licensing processes in Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Besides, in 2018, the company signed the acquisition of KW Ventures in Pennsylvania, Compassionate Organics LLC in Boston, KSGNF, LLC in Florida, and Integral Associates in Nevada.

With that, the amount of financing received should interest market participants. Bear in mind that the company has not yet reached its breakeven point. Green Thumb will be able to continue its operations only if shareholders keep providing money. In this regard, the last quarterly report was favorable. The company signed a bought deal financing transaction receiving $78.8 million. In total, in 2018, Green Thumb Industries obtained $250 million from investors. It means that there is a demand for the stock and the market appreciates its operations.

Income Statement

Like other cannabis operators, Green Thumb Industries reported impressive revenue growth in 2018. The company reported revenue of $62.4 million, 278% more than that in 2017. Besides, gross profit before biological asset adjustment was $28 million, which comprises 44% of the total amount of revenue. The gross profit margin of Green Thumb Industries is more significant than that of other peers. See below more details on the gross profit margin of competitors.

(Source: YCharts)

Note that the company benefited from an increase in the fair value of biological assets. While it was very favorable, investors should remember that this effect may not happen in the future. See below more details on the top of the P&L:

(Source: 10-Q)

With that, Green Thumb is still far from its breakeven point. In the year ended December 31, 2018, the net income was -$7.6 million, 105% more than that in 2017. Growth investors should not worry about net income losses. If the company continues delivering revenue growth and massive gross profit margin, the market should appreciate it. With that, most probably, value investors will not like the net income losses and operating losses. See below more details on this matter:

(Source: 10-Q)

Balance Sheet

Probably, investors will appreciate the balance sheet. In 2018, cash in hand increased by 394%, amounting to $145 million, and property and equipment increased by 107%. Besides, the total amount of assets was $416 million, 377% more than that in 2017. See the table below for more details on the company’s balance sheet:

(Source: 10-Q)

On the liabilities front, investors should also appreciate Green Thumb. The total amount of liabilities is equal to only $34 million. Also, the amount of financial risk is almost non-existent. The company only reports notes payable worth $5.7 million, which is way below the total amount of cash. See below more on the total amount of liabilities:

(Source: 10-Q)

Valuation And Competitors

The number of shares outstanding, on an as-converted basis, was 157.36 million on December 31, 2018. With the shares trading at $15.94, total market capitalization is $2.508 billion. Deducting $145 million in cash and adding debt of $5.7 million, the enterprise value should be equal to $2.36 billion.

In 2018, the company reported revenue of $62.4 million, 278% more than that in 2017. With these figures in mind, assuming forward revenue of $200 million is reasonable. With an enterprise value of $2.36 billion, the company sells at 11.8x forward sales, which appears to be cheap.

As shown in the images below, competitors trade at 12x-109x forward revenue with revenue growth of 25-284%. Besides, like Green Thumb Industries, peers have not reached their breakeven point. Taking into account these figures, Green Thumb, with 278% revenue growth, should trade at a higher EV/Forward sales ratio.

(Source. YCharts)

Reasons That May Explain The Undervaluation

Green Thumb Industries is not as significant as other competitors. Many investors may not be aware of the company. Also, Green Thumb trades in the OTC Markets, which many retail investors don’t appreciate. All these features don’t help increase liquidity in the market and drive demand for the stock down.

Low Float: Volatility Risk

Green Thumb reports a float of only 24.17 million shares, which is small. It comprises 53% of the total amount of shares outstanding. As a result, it is likely that the share price will exhibit high volatility. It is a risk for investors. The image below provides further details on the float outstanding.

(Source: OTC Markets)

Market participants should clearly understand the volatility risk. Green Thumb may deliver fat stock returns very rapidly. However, investors may also lose money at a fast pace.

M&A Experience Of The CFO

Investors interested in acquiring shares of fast-growing companies should be aware of the CFO of Green Thumb. As shown in the lines below, he holds expertise in mergers & acquisitions. With a CFO exhibiting M&A experience, Green Thumb will likely try to acquire other competitors. As a result of this inorganic growth, investors can expect rapid revenue growth and asset growth. It is a favorable feature.

“Anthony Georgiadis is the Director and Chief Financial Officer of GTI. Anthony has served as a Director of the Board since 2016. Anthony is an investor and entrepreneur, having purchased a Florida-based manufacturing business in 2005 that he helped grow into one of North America's largest manufacturers of wall décor. Prior to this, he worked as a principal investing associate for CIVC Partners, a $1.5 billion private equity firm, and as an M&A analyst for Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co.”



Source: Company website

Conclusion

Green Thumb reports 278% revenue growth and gross profit margin of 44%. Besides, the company sells at only 11.8x forward sales, which appears to be a bargain as compared to other cannabis operators. As noted above, competitors trade at 12x-109x forward revenue with revenue growth of 25-284%. The company’s financial figures should be adequate to attract the attention of growth investors.

Green Thumb is not as significant as its peers. Also, the shares are trading in the OTC Markets, which is likely reducing the number of potential investors. With that, market participants will do well by reviewing this name. If growth continues, Green Thumb may attract the attention of more investors, which could lead to an increase in buying pressure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.