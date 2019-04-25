Merck Maintains Status In Front-Line Cancer Space

Merck (MRK) announced that it had received approval in the United States for its Keytruda drug to treat front-line advanced kidney cancer patients. This provides patients with a new treatment option that may help treat their cancer more adequately. On top of that, it's another win for Merck as Keytruda continues to dominate in multiple front-line cancer cases. There are a lot of competitors that are also looking to get their hat into this arena, which depending upon future data could shift the landscape. However, Merck has done well with Keytruda building upon a vast amount of sales last year.

FDA Approval Based on Late-Stage Data

It's important to note that the FDA approval of Keytruda is in combination with another drug known as Inlyta (axitinib). Inlyta is a drug that was developed and marketed by Pfizer (PFE). The approval was based on a phase 3 study known as KEYNOTE-426. This study randomized patients to either receive Keytruda in combination with Inlyta or sunitinib (marketed as Sutent by Pfizer). It was shown that the Keytruda combination was able to beat out sunitinib in multiple endpoint measures. These measures are: Progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and objective response rate (ORR). The combination proved to be superior over sunitinib for all these measures. Keytruda along with Inlyta was able to reduce the risk of death by 47% compared to sunitinib. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p<0.0001. This is an important finding, for the very reason that this is the first approval for an anti-PD-1 drug that is part of a combination regimen to treat patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). The combination was even able to achieve a substantial PFS rate as well. What that means is that Keytruda along with Inlyta was able to reduce the risk of disease progression or death by 31% compared to sunitinib. Why are all these pieces of data important? That's because many front-line advanced RCC patients have to shuffle through multiple treatments one after the other. By providing this for newly diagnosed advanced RCC patients, it provides a more convenient alternative.

Potential Competition

The approval of Keytruda and Inlyta as a combination for front-line advanced RCC patients is good news. However, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has several options. First of all, it has its Opdivo plus Yervoy combination that is currently being marketed in the first-line RCC space. The good news is that this combination has been on the market since April of 2018. On the other hand, Bristol didn't achieve superior numbers compared to Keytruda above versus sunitinib. Despite that, it's kind of hard to make cross-trial comparisons because of multiple variables in trial designs that change across the board. That's not the only thing that Bristol-Myers Squibb has in terms of targeting this space. It also has an ongoing study that is testing its Opdivo drug in combination with Exelixis' (EXEL) CABOMETYX. This combination is being tested in a phase 3 study known as CheckMate 9ER in previously untreated or advanced RCC patients. This study still has some way to go before it is completed, so it will be a while before it is up for potential FDA approval.

Conclusion

This approval for Keytruda is very good news for Merck in being able to expand its scope in terms of being able to treat another cancer indication. On the other hand, there is still a major risk. That risk being Bristol-Myers Squibb not only has its current combo approved for treating advanced RCC patients, but it's also working on another combination with Exelixis' CABOMETYX. Another potential risk is that it is too early to say how well Keytruda will do in this indication in terms of sales. Going forward, Merck does have the impressive data it received. Achieving a 47% reduction in the risk of death for those treated with the Keytruda combination is highly impressive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.