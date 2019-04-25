Ultra Clean Holding: 'Clean' After The Dip?

While management is a bit aggressive, I see appeal if the dip in the semiconductor sector might be passing.

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) surfaced my radar as the company announced a bolt-on acquisition last week, at a time when the business is facing real struggles. Leverage taken on while the market was taking a big turn does not appear to have been a prudent move, although value is clearly imminent at current levels if the market has bottomed.

A Boom Bust Cycle

Ultra Clean is a provider of equipment manufacturing/parts cleaning and analysis. The company is a key supplier to OEM and IDM customers which have seen a long-term boom in their business for obvious reasons, including internet of things, machine learning, autonomous vehicles and big data, among others.

The company is active in all of the facets within its field, including prototyping development, manufacturing engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, integration, and testing as well as cleaning and analysis. This creates a one-stop solution for its clients, something typically well-liked as developments in the industry move fast and most employ outsourced business models.

Unlike most of its end clients, the margins for this business are not as impressive. Between 2012 and 2016, sales fluctuated in a broad $400-600 million revenue range, with adjusted margins ranging at 3.5-5.5%. A boom occurred in 2017, with shortages and strong demand driving up sales to more than $900 million, while margins surpassed the 10% mark. While sales kept advancing to $1.1 billion in 2018, operating profits fell back to 8%.

The company attributes its success to its variable cost base model, focus on capacity management, and focus on value-added tasks, but that is really the typical PR talk.

While the company claims that this growth is a real success story, the stock price tells something different, as it has been very volatile in the long run. Shares traded at $20 in 2007, collapsed to merely a dollar two years later, and, subsequently, have seen some smaller boom-bust cycles before hitting a high in the mid-thirties later in 2017. By now, shares have collapsed to $12 again.

A Quick Review In Time

With results firming up in 2016 and 2017, confidence was rising among the management team. In early 2018, the company raised $100 million in cash by selling some 4.8 million shares at $21 apiece. The company opportunistically raised cash which was not really needed, as the offer went on despite the fact that shares have come under a great deal of pressure already.

The company announced a large acquisition in July of last year, as shares had already fallen back to $15 at the time. The company acquired Quantum Global Technologies in a $342 million. The rationale behind the deal is that of diversification of revenue streams and the client base while expanding the addressable market. The deal brought in $218 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $51 million and earnings of $22 million. Based on the deal tag, the transaction comes in at 1.6 times sales and 6.7 times EBITDA.

In comparison, Ultra Clean has already reported its 2017 results in February of 2018. The company generated sales of $924 million and net earnings of $75 million. The 34 million shares were valued at $700 million in the low $20s at the time as the company held a small net cash position as well. Based on that valuation, the company was valued at just 0.7 times sales and at just 9 times earnings, as the multiples are much lower than the acquisition deal multiples reported in the summer of 2018.

Closure of the deal followed in August as the company has seen a lot of bad news ever since. Since the deal closed, Ultra Clean has been hit by turmoil in the semiconductor sector at large, a huge fire at a plant in Korea, and closed a term loan at expensive terms.

A Bottom To Come?

Early November, a re-organisation was announced as shares fell to just $10 as the third quarter results were soft as well. Sales for the third quarter fell by 19% to $234.1 million despite the inclusion of 5 weeks of sales from Quantum Global. Note that I estimate revenues from this business about at $20 million for the five-week period, indicating that sales otherwise would have plunged by more than 25%.

The company reported operating earnings of just a million following the deleveraging of sales and a net loss of $6 million. Note that, adjusted for many items, (mostly related to the acquisition), the company net earned $12 million, as adjusted operating margins came in at 6%, far below the recent peak, but above the long-term average as well. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.30 per share, as the company saw adjusted earnings fell to $0.20-0.30 per share in the final quarter of the year on sales of $240-260 million.

Fourth quarter results were released in February as sales came in at $257 million for the final quarter of the year as the company reported a small GAAP loss of $1 million, or three cents per share, far below the guidance, with adjusted earnings falling to $0.23 per share.

Worrisome to investors is a net debt load of $197 million following last year's deal as the 39 million shares fell to just $7 and change in December, but now trade around $12 per share. This values the company at $665 million on an enterprise basis. The reason for the continued shortfall is that revenues are seen down to $230-250 million in Q1 of 2019, with adjusted earnings totalling $0.09-0.19 per share.

With earnings continuing to come down and the company having taking on quite a bit of net debt, I was somewhat surprised to see the announcement of a modest acquisition last week, although sentiment has turned for the better recently.

Halfway April, Ultra Clean bought Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, a semiconductor weldment and solutions provider. Ultra Clean is acquiring the company in a $30 million cash deal, excluding a +$12 million potential earn-out. The company contributes $48.4 million in revenues and $5.6 million in EBITDA, as the multiples of this deal look reasonable. Nonetheless, net debt will jump to $225 million on a pro forma basis. Including this deal, I peg adjusted EBITDA at $88 million for 2018, for a leverage ratio around 2.5 times, as further weakness could cause doubts on the financial state of the business.

Probable Value

With shares down two-thirds from the high, amidst the market turmoil and an expensive deal, as well as concerns about leverage, reality is that the market is probably strengthening now, as is evident following comments made by peers in the semiconductor sector. This should be positive as the company is increasing exposure again and was late in the cost-cutting, although concerns about leverage could increase quickly again if current optimism about the state of the market fades.

Nonetheless, expectations are down a great deal, and while I am not a big fan of trusting adjusted earnings blindly, realistic earnings power could improve dramatically in case the market recovers a bit, creating rather compelling valuations. That being said, a little more prudence by management might be desired, especially as the company is so reliant on a few large customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UCTT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.