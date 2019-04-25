Biotech Developers: Exact Sciences Looks Better Than Amgen

This century’s best investing results are coming from Active strategy, where time is the powerful resource compounding shorter-term gains, important when retirement nears.

Does it matter? Not if your investing time horizon is controlled by Active Investment Management strategy, rather than a Passive Investment strategy like buy & hold.

Current-day political turmoil over the whole healthcare industry, especially Big Pharma stocks and prescription drug prices, impacts all participants in a coming election year.

Amgen a second best? What is most important to you as an investor: the size of coming stock price gains soon, or reassurance of their arrival in a more relaxed time?

Let’s look at Best-Prospect Biotech Developer Stocks

Let's start with their basic Reward vs. Risk trade-offs, where prospective price gain rewards are being forecast by the self-protective actions of Market-Makers [MMs] temporarily required to repeatedly put their firm’s capital at market risk to “fill” big-dollar fund client volume trade orders.

The contrasting risk dimension is not any academic/statistical/multi-year nonsense; instead, it is the worst-experience price drawdown actually encountered only during the holding periods where MM capital was at risk, and only following prior forecasts with upside-to-downside imbalances like those being seen now. Please see Figure 1.

Figure 1

This map of the numbered intersections (of price drawdowns drawn horizontally from the red-scale risks and vertically up from the green scale of reward expectations) identifies the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Locations down and to the right are good; any above the dotted diagonal line are issues with more risk in prospect than gain.

The positions of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) at [1] and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) at [10] argue for their preference as portfolio buy candidates in putting reinvestment-available cash to work. But there are additional considerations which raise questions as to the reliability or severity of the expectations. Still, Figure 1 is helpful for general perspectives. It deters us from chasing after the higher-return potentials of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) [20], Cambrex Corp. (CBM) or Exelixis (EXEL) [9], Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) [5] or China Biologic Products Holdings (CBPO) [8].

A deeper analysis of how the strong trade-off expectations at [1] and [10] comparison with what has happened to these stocks’ prices after similar forecasts in the past. It can be helpful in evaluating what may be coming in the weeks and months ahead. Several of the alternative stock candidates are also detailed for comparison in Figure 2, along with a market index ETF (SPY) and with aggregates of a large population of stock prospects, and a screened selection of the best-ranked Biotech developer stocks in that population

Figure 2

(Source: blockdesk.com)

While past market actions are never any guarantee of the future, when substantial numbers of similar forecasts lead to prevalent price outcomes, it logically suggests that the odds may be in a desirable direction. The key to using that approach for stock investment selections is that the measures involved must be comparable.

The reasoning behind the contents of Figure 2 were just explained in the recent article on PRAH. The question posed at the start of this article has to do with investor personal preferences and how they may rationally influence specific investment portfolio selections among these stock alternatives. A few-paragraph review of that prior discussion may be helpful in this consideration.

Specifically, AMGN is a widely recognized stock name while BMRN is not, and Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) might be mistaken for a lone-star typo error. But that could be a serious lost opportunity.

The stocks listed in Figure 2 are ranked in order of the size and timeliness of their prospective price gain payoffs. The ranking is based on column [R], which draws its content from several columns to the left. [E] is the MMs’ upside price change forecast, with price drawdown exposures [F] illustrated in Figure 1. Each alternative stock’s [E] prospect is qualified by actual payoff achievements of similar prior forecasts [I] and by proportions of profitable outcomes [H].

AMGN rightfully boasts 93% of its prior forecasts with reward-to-risk prospects like today’s having profitable outcomes under portfolio management discipline held standard for all alternative investments. BMRN achieves only 76%, 3 out of 4, a much larger loss window.

In Figure 2’s top-ranked row, EXAS does better than BMRN with “Win Odds” of 84%, not quite as good as AMGN’s 93%. But more importantly, the MMs’ upside forecast [E] of +17% for EXAS is almost fully achieved in subsequent outcomes, while AMGN has brought home forecast position payoffs of only +9.4% from +12.4% expectations.

That makes EXAS and AMGN nearly equal, except that EXAS has made its props in time investments of only 34 market days of position holdings, on average, compared to almost half again as long for AMGN, 45 market days.

The frequently used measure (in financial circles) of basis points of profit per day (basis point = 1/100th of a %) is shown in [R] as nearly twice as productive for EXAS at 37.9 as for AMGN at 18.9.

Now, this is not a tragedy for AMGN, since bp/day measures above 19+ (when sustained for a year) can produce a double of the capital involved. But it does represent a triumph for EXAS. Another one potentially, in addition to the 199 prior forecasts with upside to downside prospects of 2:1 (a Range Index of 32).

AMGN has a current Range Index forecast of 14 (6 times as much upside as the 14% of the range to the downside.) That helps make the point that AMGN’s current position is a much less common valuation experience, and perhaps that much more likely to return to a usual (higher price) norm.

A look at the recent price forecast trends

Figure 3

Please note the past two weeks of AMGN price range forecasts (the vertical lines above) being made by MMs every day in their usual roles of providing market “liquidity” to facilitate volume “block” trades. Current uncertainties over potential political attention to pricing activities in the industry are causing widespread price weakness.

In the case of AMGN, its current Range Index of 14 can be seen to be substantially below its distribution of daily experience over the past 5 years (1261 market days). A return to its more frequent level implies some important price recovery.

Figure 4

A similar picture for EXAS has no such weakness, but its MM forecast of coming prices is at an upside to downside balance, where it usually has been in the past 5 years. That has produced very attractive average stock price growth.

The average “conservative” investor most likely will be inclined to find AMGN to be an appealing opportunity for price recovery from what is likely to be a temporary interim decline. That may be a comfortable, logical conclusion.

But for the retirement-minded investor, EXAS provides far-above-average prospects of capital gain coming from the continuing outstanding productivity of an established, but not well-known performer serving an industry almost certain to have substantial additional growth in months and years ahead.

Conclusion

Both AMGN and EXAS stocks are good buys here. Where time and rate of capital growth are important, EXAS is clearly superior.

