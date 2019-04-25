Occidental Petroleum: Is It Reasonable Or Just Simple Madness?

Conclusion: what can be a logical move for the company may not work out as well for shareholders forced in this bidding war.

While OXY CEO Vicki Hollub tells CNBC that her company is a "better acquirer than Chevron," shareholders are wondering where the beef is.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corp.

A quick overview

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is an energy-integrated company, specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production.

The company's business operations also include chemical, midstream and marketing. Below is the pre-tax income per segment from the most recent quarter released:

The company is well-known for its active presence in the Permian Basin, and it is this distinct characteristic that explains entirely why the company ignited a bidding war with its rival Chevron Corp. (CVX) over the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC).

So far, Occidental Petroleum is the largest operator in this prolific Basin with a total combined production (including Resources and Permian EOR) of 406K Boep/d during 4Q'18 (which will probably increase again with the first-quarter results.)

Chevron (CVX) comes in second, with 377K Boep/d in 4Q'18 in the Permian Basin, representing 43.9% of the total US upstream of the company.

This extraordinary US success called the "US Shale boom" is the primary reason why the United States' production recently surpassed the output of Saudi Arabia and the one from Russia - placing the USA as the world's top oil producer.

However, 2019 starts to look more of a transition period for the US shale with a slowdown in service activities, also called a period of Shale maturation according to Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller presenting the first quarter of 2019.

Maybe it is time to reduce significantly the drilled-but-uncompleted shale wells (DUCs) in the United States, which are still at a near-record high of 8,500 in March 2019, with no less than 4,500 in the Permian alone.

The reason is that the liquid transportation bottlenecks that the US Shale suffered most of last year are about to be partly solved especially in the Permian Basin.

Why is it so tempting for Chevron and Occidental Petroleum to Acquire Anadarko Petroleum?

I am not sure. Yes, I can play the smart analyst, and find numerous technical reasons with an overwhelming potential of synergies that would save the combined company billions of dollars. Use the same bullish rhetoric that works only in a handful of cases, but I realized a while back that readers are not falling for such a virtual business world.

However, it seems that in this case, it is just the "control" or the desire of being the first, the most powerful, which is driving this bidding war madness. Furthermore, I believe this buying fever started at the worst time, with oil prices well over what is considered normal and may have peaked already?

Based purely on the model, oil prices have likely peaked. However, it could take some key catalyst to cause them to break as they did in 4Q18

What I know for sure is that we have two absolute winners here, and it is Anadarko Petroleum and its shareholders. I have recently commented on the deal between Chevron and Anadarko.

Data by YCharts

A look at Anadarko

Anadarko Petroleum is attractive primarily because of its presence in the Permian Basin and more specifically in the Delaware Basin (West Texas shale,) which attracted Chevron in the first place.

Source: Albuquerque Journal

As I said in a preceding article, Anadarko Petroleum's production upstream extends to the US shale with its properties in Utah (natural gas,) the DJ Basin in Northeastern Colorado and the Delaware basin. Also, the company is present in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico as well, with ten operated facilities which are a definitive plus for Chevron. Finally, the company owns International assets in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, and South Africa with a production of 102K Boep/d in 4Q'18.

Source: APC Presentation

However, the US Onshore is where resides the excitement for both Chevron and Occidental Petroleum.

If Chevron is successful in acquiring Anadarko, it will be the first producer in the Permian supplanting Occidental Petroleum with a potential of 504K Boep/d, up from 377K Boep/d which could be nearly 100K Boep/d above OXY production in the Permian in Q4'18.

What is the Chevron Deal and why OXY is still trying?

On April 12, 2019, Chevron announced a deal to acquire Anadarko for $65 per share:

Petroleum Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Anadarko in a stock and cash transaction valued at $33 billion, or $65 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on April 11, 2019 and under the terms of the agreement, Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each Anadarko share. The total enterprise value of the transaction is $50 billion.

Chevron is not the only oil company interested in Anadarko. Occidental Petroleum is interested as well, and bid an even higher offer than Chevron (more than $70 a share), but Anadarko Petroleum declined the juicy proposal for some unknown reason.

On April 24, 2019, we learned that Occidental Petroleum increased its offer from $70 to $76 per share trying to grab Anadarko from Chevron with an unsolicited proposal. The deal is 50-50 cash and stock transaction valued at $57B including debt.

Note: OXY made already three offers to APC:

APC's stock price is currently nearly 7% below OXY’s offer, suggesting the market thinks the new offer has more uncertainty - perhaps because APC's board did not seem eager to engage OXY, which says it made three offers for APC since late March that were either turned down or ignored.

OXY CEO Vicki Hollub said in the conference call:

The combination of Occidental and Anadarko will be highly accreted to Occidental’s already strong cash flow per share and free cash flow per share metrics. The transaction will further enable us to grow our dividend while increasing production at a distance pace of 5% per year. The synergies we have identified, our high impact and transformational for Occidental, we expect to achieve $3.5 billion in annual cash flow improvements first from $2 billion in annual pre-tax run-rate cost synergies and through $1.5 billion of annual capital reduction that will moderate near term growth from 10% to 5% on a combined basis [...] After the transaction closes, we expect to rapidly deleverage our balance sheet through strategic asset sales totaling between $10 billion and $15 billion over the ensuing 12 months to 24 months.

I totally agree with Wood Mackenzie, this deal, if accepted, would be a big financial stretch for Occidental Petroleum and I see this new attempt as just a way for OXY to push Chevron to pay much more cash.

A potential transaction would materially increase the company's leverage ratios and stretch its balance sheet. Said Zoe Sutherland.

Conclusion: What next?

A merger with Chevron tenaciously draws Anadarko Petroleum's board of directors, and so far, it did not pay much attention to Occidental Petroleum's attempts.

However, this new offer is too tempting to let go, and if ignored or rejected could put Anadarko's board in legal trouble. Shareholders have no incentive to accept an offer 20% lower just because it comes from an oil supermajor, and would be seriously upset if the board of directors keeps the deal with Chevron as it is.

The most likely solution is that Chevron will be forced to sweeten up its offer from $65 per share to eventually match the $76 per share, making this acquisition a terrible deal for Chevron's shareholders. Based on 495 million shares outstanding-diluted for APC the deal increases from $32.18 billion to $37.62 billion.

The funniest part is that Occidental Petroleum could raise its offer again and go to $78-80 per share. Is there any end to this madness?

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small position in OXY