Amazon Earnings Preview: The Most Disruptive Company In America Today?

Amazon has been lightly diluting shareholders the last three years as fully-diluted share count has risen from 465 ml in 3/15 to 501 ml as of 12/18.

In February '19, "nonstore" retail exceeded General Merchandise (Source: Bespoke) for the first time ever so - something that is no surprise to anyone - "ecommerce" is starting to scale.

Amazon's expected '19 revenue is just 55% of Walmart's, but the growth rates are far different.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reports their Q1 '19 financial results after the bell on Thursday, April 25th, 2019, with Street consensus looking for $4.72 in earnings per share on $59.65 billion in revenue for expected y/y growth of 44% and 17%, respectively.

Full year 2019 consensus is currently estimated at $27.40 in EPS on $275 billion in revenue (Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is still around $500 billion) for expected year-over-year growth of 36% and 18%, respectively.

What's interesting about the current 2019 revenue consensus is that if Amazon grows revenue just 18% this calendar year, it will be the lowest rate of y/y growth since 2014's 19% growth, and it will be the lowest y/y growth percentage since - well - as far back as the modeling spreadsheet goes, which is 2003.

The bigger picture: ecommerce really scaling:

Source: Bespoke B.I.G TIPS

The above was cut and pasted from Bespoke's April 18th, "BIG TIPS" report, and states that, for the first time ever, nonstores' total share exceeded general Merchandise, which is Walmart, Target (NYSE:TGT), and the other mass merchandisers.

This probably comes as no surprise to anyone, but it's good to see the graphs and tables and note the numbers.

The other aspect to this is that in terms of "market share", there is much runway ahead for Amazon vis-a-vis bricks and mortar.

Given the 4th quarter capital market weakness, the government shutdown, and the slowdown in GDP, the fact is Amazon's 2019 revenues have been revised lower since last summer:

Source: IBES by Refinitiv

Readers should note how Amazon's 2019 revenue estimates peaked near $290 billion in June of 2018 and have been revised lower since.

However, let's now look at EPS estimate revisions:

Source: IBES by Refinitiv

There has been little change in the upward revisions to Amazon EPS estimates for 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The point is that margin growth is now offsetting revenue weakness and a lot of that has to do with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Modeling AWS:

Source: internal valuation and financial modeling spreadsheet

Looking at late 2018, AWS's operating margin jumped from the 22-25% range to the 50-55% range the last 2 quarters, and while AWS revenue consists of just 10% of Amazon's total revenue, AWS's operating profit now comprises a whopping 72-73% of Amazon's total operating income as of the end of 2018.

AWS and Azure are the two primary cloud competitors in what is a rapidly-growing market, in its early stages, so being a first-mover disruptor counts for much.

Technical analysis:

In a few years, the recent correction of Q4, 2018, where Amazon traded down from $2,050 to $1,300 may look like the first quarter of 2016, when Amazon traded down from $696 to $474.

The next significant level for Amazon is the September '18 high of $2,050, and the stock should remain above the late December '18 low of $1,307.

That was a 36% correction in Amazon in the 4th quarter of 2018, about the same magnitude of Q1 '16.

Summary/conclusion:

The US economy is roughly $20 trillion in size, and "consumption" is roughly two-thirds of that $20 trillion. Walmart grew to $500 billion in revenue in 40 years (from the 1970s to the 2010s), so Amazon can probably easily get to where Walmart is in terms of total revenue - approximately $500 billion annually - although you would expect Amazon's revenue growth rate to slow a bit.

Remarkably, AWS is growing within Amazon at a rapid rate with far higher margins in a market - the Cloud - that is thought to be in its earlier stages.

One noted bear recently came out and put a market cap value on Amazon of $2.5 trillion, which, given the percentage of retail sales Amazon might be able to capture, might still be conservative. (While I agree with the market cap goal, the bear's logic wasn't terribly rigorous and, in fact, was flimsy, but, if you knew who it was, you wouldn't be surprised.

Walmart was thought to have 10% of total US retail sales at $500 billion in revenue several years ago, so you could say total "general merchandise" retail sales were close to $5 billion at that time, while this source estimates that total retail sales in 2022 will be $6 trillion.

The first part of the article is important in getting readers to understand that e-commerce has "scaled" relative to general merchandise and even niche retail merchandise eventually.

Amazon's market cap currently is $935-940 billion.

To answer the headline question, I'd say yes, only because it is the one company with the access to daily consumption and now the Cloud through AWS that touches more American budgets both personally and in the business sector, than any other company.

(Amazon is a top 5 holding in client accounts, with a 4.6% weighting across all accounts as of 3/31/19. The stock has been held for years, with the lowest cost basis currently at $225 per share.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.