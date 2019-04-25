PayPal First Look: Solid Performance, No Need To Fear

I was encouraged to see robust volume growth that fell largely in line with recent trends, along with total company margin improvement (despite Venmo).

San Jose-based payment processor PayPal (PYPL) reported 1Q19 earnings on Wednesday, after the closing bell. Despite the classic beat and raise, another one in the company's history, shares immediately dipped by as much as 2% in after-hours trading.

In my view, however, one would need magnifying glasses to find much weakness in PayPal's results that might properly explain the bearish, post-earnings, knee-jerk reaction.

(Image Credit: Merchant Maverick)

On the results

Revenues of $4.13 billion, representing YOY growth of 12%, fell in line with consensus estimates - pressured noticeably by the disposition of the U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio. User base growth, an important operating metric for companies in this sector, remained robust.

Active accounts grew 17%, in line with last quarter's accelerating rate. In addition, TPV (total payment volume) advanced 25% on an FX-neutral basis, with growth in merchant services accelerating sequentially for the second consecutive quarter. Meanwhile, Venmo continued to post dizzying volume growth rates that surpassed 70% YOY this quarter. See chart below.

(Source: Earnings slides)

On profitability, op margin of 22.6% expanded 13 bps YOY. Here, I see two opposing forces at play. On the plus side, non-GAAP operating expenses were kept well under control, having increased only 2% (excluding stock-based compensation and other items). On the other hand, transaction margin dipped along with the take rate, which I believe can be attributed to a revenue mix shift towards Venmo. While the incumbent platform's profitability will likely continue to be a hot topic of discussion among analysts and the management team, I believe that Venmo's robust TPV growth justifies margins being treated as a lower priority - for now.

Below the op profit line, PayPal's investment in MercadoLibre (MELI) helped to boost EPS by eight cents. Without it, the company's net earnings would have increased 23% YOY, minimally aided by $750 million spent in share repurchases.

See simplified P&L below, on a non-GAAP basis.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports)

On the stock

Despite the impressive 42% stock price run of the past 12 months, I believe PayPal has been performing well enough to justify shares advancing further from current levels. While some profit-taking cannot be ruled out in the near term, at the core I believe PYPL is a fairly affordable stock that qualifies as a compelling GARP (growth at a reasonable price) play.

The stock's next-year P/E has been hovering around 30x, a multiple that is only a few turns richer than those of peers Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). Considering this Wednesday's ten-cent increase in full-year EPS guidance, the valuation could look even more attractive once Street estimates are revised.

Data by YCharts

Helping to support the bullish argument is the fact that PYPL has proven to be a "storm-resistant growth" stock for its historical ability to gain market value without being as sensitive to the broad market's dips (think of how well shares weathered the 4Q18 bear attack, for example). For the reasons above, I continue to be a confident PYPL shareholder following the release of the company's quarterly results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.