Kronos Worldwide: Dividend Remains A Strong Calling Card

Before entertaining any thought of buying shares of a company, we always look at the charts, the valuation and many times the dividend. If the company in question pays out a large dividend yield, many investors may be primarily invested for the dividend itself. Suffice it to say, if management were to cut the dividend without prior notice, this could cause an exodus of capital - especially from the income-orientated subset.

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) which operates in the titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) industry currently pays out a 5% dividend. The price of the stock looks very attractive as all of the key valuation metrics seem to be lining up with each other. Kronos currently has an earnings multiple of 8.2, a book multiple of 2.0, a sales multiple of 1.0 and a cash-flow multiple of 8.9. All of these numbers look very attractive when compared to the averages in this industry as well as the 5-year averages of Kronos itself.

The charts look encouraging also. The daily chart is signalling support for the share-price just above the $14 level.

Moreover, the higher lows and higher highs which shares have been printing since 2016 mean we have long-term support at about $12 a share on the multi-year weekly chart.

The question is whether that 5%+ dividend is safe. If earnings growth is easily supporting the dividend, then last December's low should end up being a hard V-shaped multi-year low. Therefore, let's dig into the important numbers surrounding the dividend.

Although dividend growth was in the low single-digit percentages on average over the past 5 years, Kronos' 1-year growth rate is actually well over 10%. Sustained dividend growth is important as it breeds confidence from management to shareholders as well as protects against inflation. The combination of the current yield along with double-digit growth rates definitely encourages us to research this stock deeper.

In terms of dividend safety, $79 million was paid out last year in dividends from a cash-flow kitty of $132 million. This gives us a pay-out ratio of 59%. This figure should get better though there was a relatively large negative inventory ($136 million) number which resulted in operating cash flow coming in below expectations last year.

Free cash flow at Kronos hasn't been that stable in recent years. Furthermore, this key metric doesn't look like it will be aided much by earnings growth as earnings look like they will be under pressure over the next few years. $1.06 in EPS is expected this year with $1.37 the following year. The encouraging trend with respect to earnings is that 2020 expectations continue to rise.

What we have discussed above is mainly backward-looking. How can we predict dividends going forward, for example? We like to look at the interest coverage ratio as well as the debt-to-equity ratio plus probably more importantly, how these key metrics have been trending. Kronos' interest coverage ratio presently comes in at 16.07 (up around the highs of the past decade) whereas the firm's debt-to-equity ratio comes in at 0.54 (visible declining trend). The trend in each metric is encouraging. These metrics demonstrate to us that the firm would not have to fight itself (as the balance sheet is not overly leveraged) if a steep earnings downtrend were to take place.

Therefore, to sum up, the only potential red flag at present would be Kronos' near-term earnings projections. However, earnings are only expected to be down over the next couple of years. Analysts who follow this stock still maintain that we will see strong double-digit growth rates on average per year over the long term. Therefore, we will see if shares can remain above the trend-lines marked above and make a decision shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.