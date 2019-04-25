First Horizon Seeing Ongoing Challenges In The Core Business

Loan growth was better this quarter, but rising deposits costs are creating some headaches and First Horizon may ultimately have to up its IT spending to remain competitive.

First Horizon posted a small beat on a core basis, but the beat was driven by the volatile trading operations and core spread income was once again weaker than expected.

With some turbulence in the core business, rising competitive challenges in its core markets and a comparatively large short interest, First Horizon (FHN) is a more controversial stock than you might initially assume. Management has laid out its case for leveraging its specialty lending franchise to gain share in key growth markets like the Carolinas and Florida while also driving higher efficiency through its “bonefish” restructuring efforts. But the fact remains that spreads are still challenging and competition is still rising.

I believe that sentiment skews negative on First Horizon and that if the company can stabilize and improve, there could be decent rewards here for shareholders. The guide-down for NIM and ROTCE don’t help the case, but a long-term core earnings growth rate around 4% can still support fair value close to $18.

Another Messy (Or At Least “Mixed”) Set of Numbers

First Horizon did slightly better than expected on a core EPS basis (beating by about $0.01), but there were still enough cross-currents in the results to give both bulls and bears something to hang on to through the next reporting cycle.

Revenue rose less than 1% on a year-over-year basis and about 3% on a sequential basis, beating expectations by about 2%. Net interest income, though, was once again weaker than expected, missing by 2% on a 2% yoy and 3% qoq decline. Earnings asset growth was fine (up 2% and 1%), but NIM declined by 12bp yoy and 7bp qoq (down 3bp qoq on a core basis) as securities yields came in light and deposit costs came in high.

Fee income came in more than 10% better than expected, growing 6% yoy and 17% qoq. This was driven entirely by the fixed-income trading business, which saw 18% yoy and 35% qoq revenue growth, beating expectations by more than 30%, as ADR improved 17% yoy and 48% qoq. This is the best quarter in fixed income in quite a while (since early 2016) and management indicated that the second quarter is shaping up to be a good one as well. That’s great, but there’s a “but” attached here – First Horizon bulls like to wave off the negative impact of trading when results are bad (somewhat similar to how analysts will discount the impact of trading revenue for JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C), and others), and you can’t have it both ways. If trading is no big deal when it’s bad, it should be discounted when it’s good and fee income would have been in line without the trading surge.

Operating expenses were also mixed due to some restructuring charges. Core expenses were down 2% on a yoy and qoq basis, a little higher than expected. Even so, adjusted core pre-provision profits rose 5% yoy and 2% qoq, coming in more than 4% ahead of expectations (driven entirely by trading). Core adjusted EPS grew 3% from the year-ago period, while tangible book value per share was up 14%.

Good And Bad News On The Balance Sheet Too

First Horizon’s fortunes don’t get all that much clearer when you turn to the balance sheet.

Period-end loans were up 3% yoy and 2% qoq, while average balances improved about 1% yoy and a little less on a qoq basis. Commercial and industrial lending was pretty strong, growing almost 6% yoy and 3% qoq, outperforming BB&T (BBT) and PNC (PNC) and keeping pace with Wells Fargo (WFC) and Comerica (CMA). CRE lending was weaker, down more than 6% yoy and 5% qoq, as First Horizon sees greater competition and gets more selective in what is an overheated market in many regions. Consumer real estate lending was down about 2% yoy, which is actually a little better than average for the quarter.

Loan growth was healthy, but loan yields weren’t quite as impressive. First Horizon saw loan yields improve 45bp yoy and 8bp qoq, notably weaker than Comerica, but also weaker than PNC and BB&T at a time when a bank like First Horizon (with its specialty lending focus) should arguably have a bit of an edge.

Deposits were also quite mixed in many respects. First Horizon saw good deposit growth in a quarter where many banks saw real challenges in hanging on to, let alone growing, deposits. First Horizon reported 8% yoy and 2% qoq growth in average deposits, well above Comerica, Wells Fargo, and PNC, and better too than BB&T (one of the strongest deposit performers among the top-tier banks). First Horizon also did quite well with its non-interest-bearing deposits, with average balances down less than 1% yoy and about 3% qoq (on par with BB&T and better than the aforementioned peers).

First Horizon also saw a 19% sequential drop in market-index deposits. Even so, interest-bearing deposit costs rose 71bp yoy and 12bp qoq and total deposit costs rose 55bp and 10bp – worse than BB&T, Wells Fargo, PNC, and Comerica. These rising deposit costs led to a 47% incremental beta (on the higher side of average) and also led management to reduce its guidance for NIM for the remainder of 2019, which hits net interest income, revenue, and profit growth.

Credit costs and quality are still good, but slowly moving in the wrong direction. Loan loss provision was higher than expected this quarter (albeit off a small base), non-performing loan balances increased 33% yoy and 22% qoq, and other metrics are slowly ticking up.

The Outlook

Competition remains my biggest concern about First Horizon. Tennessee is an attractive market and First Horizon’s targeted growth markets (particularly North Carolina and Florida) are among the most popular markets in banking right now – BB&T and SunTrust (STI) are merging in part to shore up their business here, PNC is looking to grow organically, and new entrants like JPMorgan and U.S. Bancorp (USB) are targeting the market as well. While First Horizon’s specialty lending business may help, it’s still a challenging landscape and I’m concerned that First Horizon may have to spend more, particularly in IT, than management currently expects to stay competitive.

With rising deposit costs and ongoing challenges in net interest spreads, I’m reducing my near-term earnings targets for First Horizon. Although I still think First Horizon can generate long-term growth in the neighborhood of 4%, and pre-provision profit growth in the mid-to-high single-digits over the next three to five years, I’m concerned that spread pressure and provisioning expense could be a bigger issue.

Even so, it doesn’t take particularly aggressive estimates/expectations to drive an $18 fair value. Long-term adjusted earnings growth of 4% can support a fair value close to $18, as can a forward P/E of around 12 (a discount to historical norms) and a return on tangible equity below 16%.

The Bottom Line

First Horizon is still basically out of favor and the undervaluation and yield both stand out to me. Although I think First Horizon’s competitive environment is getting more difficult, I do still see some upside to operational cost-cutting and I believe the bank has a strong core lending and deposit franchise. Cleaner quarters and better NIM and pre-provision profit performance would help, but this is a name to consider for investors who can accept above-average risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.