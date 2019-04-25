F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Suzanne DuLong

Welcome. I'm Suzanne DuLong, F5's Vice President of Investor Relations. Francois Locoh-Donou, F5's President and CEO; and Frank Pelzer, F5's Executive Vice President and CFO, will be making prepared remarks on today's call. Other members of the F5 executive team are also on hand to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

A copy of today's press release is available on our website at f5.com where an archived version of today's call also will be available through July 24, 2019. A replay of today's discussion will be available through midnight Pacific Time tomorrow, April 25 by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642. For additional information or follow-up questions, please reach out to me directly at s.dulong@f5.com.

Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements, which includes words such as believe, anticipate, expect, and target. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and risks that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Factors that may affect our results are summarized in the press release announcing our financial results and described in detail in our SEC filings. Please note that F5 has no duty to update any information presented in this call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Francois.

Francois Locoh-Donou

Thank you, Suzanne, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'll talk briefly to our business drivers before handing over to Frank to review the quarter's results in detail.

With 30% software revenue growth in the quarter, we're delivering strong results from the resource shifts we've made in the last 18 months. Customers are leveraging our multi-cloud deployment model and consuming our flagship software and offerings, both on-prem and in the public cloud. Increasingly, they are consuming for new vehicles, including subscriptions and enterprise license agreements.

Security services, including Advanced WAF and bot mitigation are leading the vast majority of our customer conversations and public cloud continues to be our strongest software growth area. I will speak to our software growth drivers in more detail later in my remarks.

Systems revenues declined in line with the market, down 5% in the quarter. As expected, with customers adopting a cloud-first mentality, hardware investment and use cases are being carefully evaluated, and we are seeing some elongations of deal timing as a result.

That said, we continue to see systems growth opportunities in certain segments of the market such as high-performance security use case and in emerging markets. Our Services business delivered 4% growth in the quarter and continues to produce robust gross margins while maintaining world-class customer satisfaction scores.

Our services capabilities continue to differentiate F5 as customers' application environment has become increasingly sophisticated and they recognize the need for reliable and responsive support from their most critical solution providers. We are achieving consistently strong 90%-plus attach rates.

In fact the attach rate for the Americas increased 300 basis points in the quarter. As we discussed at our Analyst and Investor Day in March 2018, over time, we do expect our services growth rates to slow as we transition to a higher percentage of subscription and other service offerings.

In summary, we're very pleased with the progress we are seeing in our software transition. Progress that will be augmented as we begin to see contribution from our recently launched as-a-service platform, F5 Cloud Services, and as we complete the acquisition of NGINX. I'll speak to both topics in greater detail after Frank reviews our Q2 results and our outlook for the third quarter. Frank?

Frank Pelzer

Thank you, Francois and good afternoon, everyone. As Francois noted, we delivered solid revenue and strong EPS growth in the quarter. Second quarter revenue of $545 million was up approximately 2% year-over-year and within our guided range of $543 million to $553 million. GAAP EPS was $1.93 per share. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.57 per share was above our guidance of $2.53 to $2.56 per share.

Q2 product revenue of $238 million was flat year-over-year and accounted for approximately 44% of total revenue. As François mentioned, software grew 30% year-over-year and represented approximately 19% of product revenue, up 80 basis points from Q1 as a percent of product revenue.

Systems revenue of $192 million made up approximately 81% of product revenue and was down 5% year-over-year and roughly flat sequentially. Services revenue of $307 million grew 4% year-over-year and represented approximately 56% of total revenue.

On a regional basis, in Q2, America's revenue grew 4% year-over-year and represented 56% of total revenue. EMEA was flat year-over-year and accounted for 25% of overall revenue. APAC revenue grew 1% year-over-year and accounted for 19% of total revenue.

Looking at our bookings by vertical. Enterprise customers represented 65% of product bookings. Service providers accounted for 20%. Our government business in the quarter reflected some modest impact from the government shutdown representing 16% of product bookings, including 6% from U.S. Federal.

In Q2, we had three greater than 10% distributors. Ingram Micro, which accounted for 20% of total revenue, and Arrow and Tech Data, each of which accounted for 10%.

Let's now turn to operating results. GAAP gross margin in Q2 was 83.8%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 85%, in line with our expectations. GAAP operating expenses were $314 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $273 million. Our GAAP operating margin in Q2 was 26.2%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 34.9% in line with our expectations. Our GAAP effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.7%. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate was 21.8%.

Turning to the balance sheet. In Q2, we generated $194 million in cash flow from operations, which contributed to cash and investments totaling over $1.6 billion at quarter end. DSO at the end of the quarter was 53 days.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $29 million, up sequentially as we continue to build out our new facility in Downtown Seattle. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $33.5 million. Deferred revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1.16 billion.

Approximately half of the increase over the prior year quarter relates to the adoption of 606. We ended the quarter with approximately 4,795 employees, up 215 people from Q1 as we continue to hire aggressively as planned in our growth areas, including sales and research & development. In Q2, we repurchased approximately 617,000 shares of our common stock at an average price of $162.06 per share for a total of $100 million.

Now let me share our guidance for fiscal Q3 of '19. Unless otherwise stated, please note that all of my guidance comments reference non-GAAP operating metrics. Also, with NGINX not closed, our guidance today excludes any impact to revenue or cost from the transaction.

Overall, we are pleased with the progress we are making with our software transition and remain confident in our position in the market and in the growth opportunities for the business. We also believe we are well aligned with the long-term trend towards multi-cloud environments and increasing demand for application security.

In addition, we are seeing increasing traction with subscription and ELA offerings as they provide customers consumption flexibility and better agility for their ever-evolving software architectures. With this in mind, we are targeting Q3 of '19 revenue in the range of $550 million to $560 million. We expect gross margins of approximately 85% to 85.5%.

We estimate operating expenses of $275 million to $287 million. We anticipate our effective tax rate for the year will remain in the 21% to 22% range we previously provided for the full fiscal year with some fluctuation quarter-to-quarter. Our Q3 earnings target is $2.54 to $2.57 per share. In the quarter, we expect share-based compensation expense of approximately $40 million and $1.7 million in amortization of purchase tangible assets.

Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $110 million to $130 million for the year. This range includes approximately $70 million of cost related to our previously announced corporate headquarter move to F5 Tower in Downtown Seattle. The initial phase of the move occurred over the last several weeks and we expect to complete the move this summer.

I'll reiterate that we continue to expect NGINX transaction to close in the second calendar quarter, but we have not included any revenue or cost impact from the deal in our guidance. We expect any revenue impact in the quarter will be immaterial and expect to provide contribution details when we report our Q3 quarter results.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Francois. Francois?

Francois Locoh-Donou

Thank you, Frank. I'll spend just a few minutes on the trends we're seeing in the business and highlighting some customer wins from the quarter before we move to Q&A. Focusing first on our 30% software growth. We are accelerating software growth across three vectors.

First, we are capitalizing on significant customer demand for security capabilities packaged as software. This is particularly true as customers deploy multi-cloud applications, including applications in the public cloud where the demand for security is even more critical.

As a result, security use cases continue to drive our software growth rate and account for a higher share of our overall product business. In particular, our anti-bot and machine-generated traffic monitoring and blocking capabilities is appealing to customers who continue to face an increasing array of threats.

We are also seeing new security use cases emerge, including privileged user access, credential stuffing and zero trust. As an example, during the quarter, we deployed a combination of access policy manager and our Advanced WAF at an International energy company. They selected F5 to secure their application access. In other words, applications on their network are secured with an F5 application security policy.

For example, F5 provides highly secure access to systems on their oil rigs and oil plants for third parties doing systems maintenance. The second vector accelerating software growth comes from our subscription and ELA consumption models, which were introduced last year and provide customers flexibility as they manage the transition to multi-cloud environments.

Increasingly, customers are using ELAs to leverage our technology in public clouds. During the quarter, we closed three times the number of opportunities and near that in value compared to the first quarter. While the overall dollars are still relatively small, ELAs are an important tool for our sales force and we have a robust third quarter ELA pipeline.

As an example, during Q2, we closed an ELA with an online gaming company. The customer needed the flexibility to deploy Advanced WAF and API capabilities to protect the games' layer 7 DDoS, bots and bad actors. Using an ELA consumption model, we replaced other security vendors and gave the customer the flexibility to deploy the needed multi-cloud security application services when and where they want.

The second ELA example came from an airline undergoing digital transformation and pivoting to a multi-cloud approach. This customer preferred an ELA to ensure flexibility as their needs scale. They selected our high-performance BIG-IP Virtual Edition as well as BIG-IQ.

The same customer also upgraded from the public cloud native Web Application Firewall to F5's Advanced Web Application Firewall. They are using F5 to secure their consumer loyalty application with both bot mitigation and credential stuffing protection.

This deployment offers an interesting example of how F5 can work across often siloed teams within an organization as we work successfully with both the network and the security teams.

The third vector for accelerating software growth is our advanced capabilities in automation, orchestration and central management, which resonate with customers facing an increasingly complex combination of environments and sprawling deployments. In fact, our ability to unify and simplify deployments is unlocking new spend.

For instance, during the quarter, we had a large U.S. payment processor purchase BIG-IQ to manage their global infrastructure deployment of BIG-IP. The customer had come to F5 last year looking for a solution to help them automate their infrastructure and operate at the speed of business. They are now deploying BIG-IQ to manage their global estate of hundreds of BIG-IP instances.

As we look toward the back half of 2019, we believe we will continue to drive software growth with a number of catalysts. First, in Q2, we launched our F5-as-a-Service platform and the first SaaS offering running on top of it. F5 Cloud Services is designed to support modern deployment scenarios.

These include cloud native applications in container-based environments with high availability, strong service, enterprise-grade SaaS solutions that are easily provisioned and configured within minutes. Launched with a basic DNS service set, we have a number of customer already in free 60-day trials. Later this year, we'll deliver even more F5 enterprise-grade SaaS abilities, including security services designed to protect applications from existing and emerging threats.

Another catalyst for continued software growth is a new high-grade ELA consumption model we're launching in response to additional use cases. Customers have asked for an ELA that protects their entitlement when they are migrating from hardware to a software and cloud environment.

With this new high-grade ELA, we are providing customers even more flexibility and license portability as they contemplate digital transformation and what it means for their businesses. We have already developed pipeline and we are excited about what this new model means for future multi-cloud application services.

Finally, we are increasingly confident in the opportunities enabled by our acquisition of NGINX. We continue to expect the acquisition to close in the second calendar quarter. In the weeks since our initial announcements, internal reaction from both F5 and NGINX has been very positive and initial integration planning is going well.

Customers across all theaters are very excited about what they see as the strong potential of the combination and the ability to bridge the divide between NetOps and dev ops. Together, F5 and NGINX will be able to offer solutions that provide the requisite control to satisfy the CIO while giving application developers the freedom to innovate.

We are excited by the complementarity between F5's cloud native app services platform and NGINX' controller. As a result, post-close we expect to converge both under one product family using the NGINX brand and maintaining the momentum in NGINX' current offering.

This converged offering will address a larger total addressable market and will span a broader set of used cases across dev ops and Super-NetOps customer personas. When closed, we expect our F5 cloud native team to move under NGINX CEO, Gus Robertson, providing a significant increase to the NGINX engineering team and additional resources to accelerate new product capabilities and use cases.

The traction we're getting with our software solution is perhaps the most demonstrable evidence that F5 is on a path to become the leader in multi-cloud application services. I mentioned in my opening remarks that customers are increasingly taking a cloud-first approach. We are as well.

As our customers contemplate and begin to work across multiple environments, F5's value proposition actually increases. Organizations of all sizes are quickly learning that operating in multiple environments make things more complicated and F5's solution simplify that complexity with consistent, environment-agnostic policies, automation, orchestration and central management.

I'll speak briefly to our service provider business before we go to Q&A. We continue to drive our network function virtualization, or NFV, solutions in new areas of service providers' business. We are securing DNS and CGNAT wins in growth portions of providers' networks, and we see wirelined and MSO deals ramping.

Recent wins with wireline carriers include DDoS, DNS and firewall services. In addition, we are also seeing opportunities emerge from managed web application firewalls. We continue to have conversations with mobile operators about 5G and while we continue to see the majority of near-term 5G spend focused on the spectrum and radio portions of the network, we are confident that our spending moves towards the core there will be increased opportunities for F5.

During Q2, we successfully expanded our use case with a North American communications provider to include security. We are now providing WAF to front-end all of their consumer-facing websites. The same communications provider was also experiencing numerous outages and network challenges in its field technicians network, which was leading to unsatisfactory customer experiences. F5 proposed an access policy manager solution with manageability through BIG-IQ.

This allowed the provider to achieve greater scale and reliability while supporting dual stack connection, allowing for better access and stability for internal users and delivering greater efficiency for remote field technicians. We're also having discussions with this customer as they contemplate the move from 4G to 5G and expect that as they transition, our sales motion with them will become more software focused.

This is true with another service provider customer as well, where during the quarter we secured a large systems win to help them handle increased traffic and deployed NFV functionality with BIG-IP Virtual Editions.

In closing, my thanks to the entire F5 team, our partners, our customers and our shareholders. We are on this journey together. Our customers' digital transformation requires a continuous transformation of our business and we are embracing that challenge. With that, operator, we will now open the call to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from line of Paul Silverstein from Cowen. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Paul Silverstein

Thanks. I appreciate it. First one, Frank, first from a regional perspective, was there anything unique in the quarter in the EMEA region, you have been posting strong growth over the better part of the past six quarters. And there was a significant downtick from your previous growth rate in the quarter, similarly there was an uptick in the Americas. Can you discuss what's going on regionally? And then I've got a follow-up.

Frank Pelzer

Frank Pelzer

And I think we also had some softness in Germany, specifically sort of Germany, Austria region. And so as a result, we had less than perhaps we would've hoped in Europe. Overall, if you recall, Paul, about 18 months ago, we felt we were having some execution challenges in Europe.

We made a lot of progress on those - we made some changes both in leadership and in the way that we have put our formation in Europe. We feel we've made a lot of progress there with these challenges, but these progress are still in the - with a backdrop of continued macro uncertainty in Europe.

And so I think that's what we're dealing with. But generally, we're happy with the way we're - our team is organized and performing over there. I think this quarter was specific to the U.K. and a little bit in Germany.

And then in Asia-Pacific, we also had less cost than we've had in the last couple of quarters, but we think that's a little bit of lumpiness there. Generally, the trajectory for our business in Asia-Pacific is north, and we continue to expect good growth in that region. There isn't anything macro that we worry about there at the moment.

Paul Silverstein

Paul Silverstein

And then I also want to ask you, last quarter you made a comment about lack of manpower in the federal government to actually process the paperwork, which was adversely impacting you from a rev rec standpoint. But there wasn't otherwise an issue related to federal government weakness. And I'm wondering if there's been any change with respect to that?

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

So in the last month of the quarter, in the U.K. in particular, we saw folks push out decisions because they wanted to wait until they had clarity on what the real outcome would be. Specifically on the Fed, we did - we had a reasonable quarter in the Fed.

We - it could have been better if the government shutdown had not taken place. The impact for us is we didn't lose any business but there was some business that wasn't processed in the quarter.

Even though the shutdown ended I think early February, there was some business that we had won that wasn't really processed in the quarter. So there is a few deals that could have come in the quarter that did not come. But overall, we thought we had a reasonable quarter in the Fed.

Paul Silverstein

All right. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alex Kurtz

Alex Kurtz

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

In the meantime, though, we are getting a lot of traction with service providers in two areas specifically. NSD, where we're seeing them use more and more our virtual solutions. So they did contribute to our growth in software as well and also in security, on a number of use cases, including firewalls but also things like CGNAT and other use cases. So these two areas in service providers are doing well. And hopefully the 5G will come, but as we said that's a few quarters out.

Alex Kurtz

Alex Kurtz

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

Alex Kurtz

Thank you.

Samik Chatterjee

Samik Chatterjee

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

But those that have made a decision to go software first or to go cloud first, from the time we have a project that a team has approved and want to go forward to the time that, that transaction can be processed, there is lot more scrutiny on it. That's what I was referring to.

Samik Chatterjee

Samik Chatterjee

Or - I mean, what are you seeing in terms costumer behavior and as the NGINX controller being kind of a deciding factor and you would rather wait for it or kind of close the deals even before it?

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

But I think your question is specifically between NGINX and cloud native application services platform that F5 has been developing. So on that, it's actually fairly straightforward. The NGINX brings to the table element of the portfolio that are not in the virtual ADC space.

So they are completely complementary to what we have been doing. And it's really their API Gateway technology, what they've been doing in web server and app server space and those are completely new, adjacent TAMs for F5. In the virtual ADC space specifically, NGINX has a controller that is in the market and our cloud native app services platform was really based on a controller that we have built organically, but hadn't been launched in the market yet.

And so we've been in the initial stages of integration planning and where we're headed with that is there is significant complementarity between the two in the sense that the NGINX controller appeals to a - I would say, a fairly sophisticated dev ops audience whereas our controller was more targeted, it was a mainstream enterprise buyer that really wanted an easy way to control their data plans.

And so what we're doing is we're going to start with the NGINX controller because it is in the market, it is in use with customers, and we of course want to maintain and accelerate that momentum. But we are going to rapidly port the capabilities of our controller to the NGINX controller, so that the combined offering can target a larger addressable market from the very sophisticated dev ops users all the way to the less sophisticated that want an easy capability with all the analytics that come with it. So we're pretty excited about that potential acceleration of the combined offering.

Samik Chatterjee

Okay. That is very clear. Thanks, Francois. Thank you.

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

But on specifically non-GAAP gross margins, can you just walk us through what exactly is happening on the cost side, just because you think that a software ramps up dramatically more, you see some margin expansion and we just want to get a better idea on what exactly is going on.

Frank Pelzer

Frank Pelzer

And so as we talked about at AIM in 2018, as we get even further into closer to Horizon 2, you should see some of the impacts of that investment start to make its way as additional component of our product revenue comes from software and is a better driver for an expansion in that gross margin side. But I'd just go back to say but this is exactly what we expected it and how we talked about it in guidance last quarter.

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

And just to kind of use a historical or illustrative example is, if everybody was moving from physical ADC to virtual ADC, there could be an element of cannibalism right to the revenue streams? Is there anything like that, that could potentially emerge by integrating NGINX and going to market with that brand and integrating all F5 services and NGINX together? Could there be potentially any type of cannibalistic dynamics to your revenue stream by doing that?

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

And we do that very well which is why, in part, our software has been growing at the rate it has, it's because of what we're doing on Virtual Editions, the introduction of our Cloud Edition and the IQ platform that provides better centralized management and automation and orchestration, and the flexible consumption that we give people around our enterprise license agreement that allow them to have license portability.

All of these things address the use case of how do you go to virtualized ADC deployment and we're doing very well there. The NGINX capability is really more of an augmentation of that than a cannibalization of that, and if you look at the use case of their addressing it's really dev ops folks who want to build their load balancing or ADC capabilities much closer to the application logic as part of new dev ops environment.

And that isn't a cannibalization of the things we do today, it's rather a new growth area for new applications that are being built and deployed either on-prem or in public cloud.

Sami Badri

Got it. Got it. Thank you very much for those answers.

Simon Leopold

Simon Leopold

Frank Pelzer

Frank Pelzer

It may be for additional share repurchases we're not just going to automatically do, but be opportunistic about. It may be for additional acquisitions or it may be for other activities. So for the time, we have talked about we're suspending the automatic share repurchase but we're going to be opportunistic with additional share repurchases in the future.

Simon Leopold

Simon Leopold

And so I understand what you said about the outlook, but if we look at the March quarter, if you were pleasantly surprised by the telco improvement, was there an unpleasant surprise offsetting it? What was weaker than you expected in the quarter? And maybe elaborate on what trends would be in that aspect of the business mix?

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

As it relates to service providers, I wasn't necessarily pleasantly surprised. I think what we were trying to point to is, in our first quarter, service providers were particularly weak. And I felt the interpretation of that was perhaps too strong because the service provider segment is naturally lumpy.

And so I think we wanted to point out that we came back to numbers in the service provider space that are more in line with historical mix for F5. But that being said, I am still cautious about the service provider segment for the next few quarters because of the transition dynamics we've talked to.

Simon Leopold

Simon Leopold

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

I have a little bit of cautions specifically around U.K. and Germany, based upon what we've seen. But overall, I think with the changes we've made and the hiring we've had in Europe, our expectation would be that we continue to grow in Europe.

Simon Leopold

Great. Thank you for taking the questions.

Michael Genovese

Michael Genovese

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

Michael Genovese

Michael Genovese

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

Michael Genovese

Okay. That's all for me. Thank you.

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Should we anticipate that the R&D line continues to grow as a percentage of sales for a while or does that stabilize in a few quarters? And then I have a follow-up to that.

Frank Pelzer

Frank Pelzer

We want to port security capabilities into the NGINX platform fairly quickly. We want to accelerate what they've been doing in the API management space. It's a big market. There is a big opportunity there. They didn't have the resources to fully capitalize on the opportunity for us. We're going to accelerate that. Same on the application server space. So all of these things should pick up.

And then in security, we also are going to continue to make more investments. We've had very strong traction in security in the first half of 2019, both for our own on-prem offerings and increasingly our managed services security offerings in civil line and our cloud services in security and software services.

And as you know, the market and security is, of course, moving more to software-managed services and cloud. And so we've got some exciting offerings and we're going to press ahead with those opportunities. That being said, all of that - all of those investments have just gone through.

They were considered when we gave a revised Horizon 1 guidance of operating profit between 33% and 35% for Horizon 1. So all of that's accounted into what we should expect.

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

And we kind of had the impression from you that, that was pretty concentrated, the deterioration of that revenue. So I just wonder, any color you could give on what happened there? Was there a project that you thought would be delayed longer that came back or did - that one or two carriers that deteriorated in revenue terms add new projects? Just give us any color on why that snapped back so much more quickly than you thought it would?

Frank Pelzer

Frank Pelzer

Rod Hall

Okay. Thanks, Francois.

Catharine Trebnick

Catharine Trebnick

Chad Whalen

Chad Whalen

Catharine Trebnick

Hi.

Chad Whalen

Chad Whalen

Catharine Trebnick

Good.

Chad Whalen

Chad Whalen

And here in North America, there is deep interest in what's going on with 5G planning both in terms of core capacity for enhanced mobile broadband, which is kind of the first service that they are launching. But more importantly for us, is the new architectures they include mac at the edge.

And we're spending a lot of time and that's a forcing function for what we're doing around our virtual software offerings. So we're seeing it kind of broad based, but I would say from a concentration perspective, North America and Asia Pac are probably furthest along.

Catharine Trebnick

Catharine Trebnick

Chad Whalen

Chad Whalen

Catharine Trebnick

All right. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Francois Locoh-Donou

Francois Locoh-Donou

And I think with the combination of these two capabilities, we're going to be able to touch both the low-end deals as well as more and more the high-end, high-touch deals, because one of the things that we think is going to accelerate as we monetize NGINX at scale is that with the acceleration of their controller capabilities with the new resources that we are putting in, NGINX is going to have access to deals of, I think, increasing size as well as larger deals in the enterprise space.

And so we really think we're going to need both motions. Both motions are going to under a single organizational umbrella under Chad Whalen and we've already started to think about the governance and collaboration between these organizations to make that very smooth.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks for the color.

