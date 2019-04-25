Keep An Eye On The Value Of The U.S. Dollar

Many of these funds have flown into bonds, especially into TIPs, where the lower yields are, in a way, reminiscent of an earlier time of global economic stress.

There is evidence that funds are moving to the US because of the economic and political uncertainty in the world, which has created a need to find a "safe haven".

The US dollar has been getting stronger and stronger in world markets, apparently because the US economy is remaining relatively stronger than other economies, especially those of the eurozone.

At the Wednesday closing, it took only 1.1155 euros to purchase one dollar.

One week ago, it took 1.1300 euros to buy one dollar.

On December 31, 2018, one dollar cost 1.1460 euros.

One year ago, one dollar cost almost 1.2200 euros.

The general tendency in the market place was for the value of the US dollar to rise.

The US dollar index was 98.05 at the close of business on Wednesday. One week ago, it was 97.01; on December 31, 2018, it was 96.13; and one year ago, it was 91.56.

The value of the US dollar is rising as the fear of economic weakness grows for other areas of the globe, especially in Europe. There seems to be a movement of money into the United States, as economic growth remains relatively stable and stronger in the US than elsewhere.

For example, “a measure of business confidence in Germany fell more than expected in April, sliding to the lowest level since 2016. A separate reading showed confidence among French manufacturers came in lower than analysts had expected.” Both resulted in lower interest rates in those countries that spread to the United States.

Some analysts are arguing that the movements into the bond rally represent “relatively large trading volumes” and appeared to be connected with the shortfalls that took place in Germany and France.

There is even some talk that investors are beginning to look for “safe havens” for their risk-averse funds. A few analysts are arguing that some investors are even moving money into gold, causing the price of gold to rise, because of the uncertainty that is rising in Europe and elsewhere.

“Prices of gold climbed Wednesday, boosted by weak economic data from Europe and Australia.”

On the other hand, strong US economic data and new stock market highs have caused these investors to look once again to the United States as a possible “safe haven” for their funds.

But this isn’t the only thing going on in the market at this time. For instance, Chinese banks seem to be running out of US dollars.

“China’s major commercial banks have a funding issue outside Beijing’s control: They’re running low on the U.S. dollars they need for activities both at home and abroad.”

“The root of the problem is simple: Beijing would like to be a major financial player overseas, but few borrowers have any interest in the yuan. Most international trade is accounted for in dollars, the yuan is difficult to convert and foreign owners of Chinese assets have at best an uncertain relationship with the country’s legal system.”

It also should be noted that China's “Belt-and-Road” projects are overwhelmingly financed in the U.S. currency. Furthermore, Chinese property developers have a rapacious demand, too.

The Chinese banks will not stop their activity, so they must obtain US dollars, and we are now feeling how this shortage might impact the financial markets.

But the story goes further. The Chinese also want US debt. They have had a voracious appetite for US Treasury securities, and this craving seems to be growing. In fact, this desire may even be beneficial to the Trump administration, as the large and growing deficit problem of the US government may be satisfied to some extent by the need of the Chinese to build more Treasury securities into their portfolios.

John Plender, writing in the Financial Times article cited above, argues that “Other things being equal,” reasonable expectations about the future lead to “the possibility that the US government may be able to issue debt and bring down its debt-to-GDP ratio without having to raise taxes later.” This would ease the pressure on the US government and help to maintain the credibility of the US dollar as a reserve currency.

Support for this, Mr. Plender argues comes from the recent financial crisis, which “provided proof of the depth of... belief in the solidity of the dollar and in IOUs issued by the US government.”

He adds that “belief in US Treasuries as the world’s safest assets is deeply entrenched.” So, is this what we are observing in the financial markets these days?

The strength in the US dollar is certainly evidence that money appears to be flowing into the United States at this very time. But these funds also may be going into the bond market, and this is why the yield on Treasury issues have been dropping.

The interesting thing about the drop in bond yields is where this drop is taking place. If one divides the nominal yield on Treasury securities, as I often do, into a “real” component and a component associated with inflationary expectations, most of the recent drop in the nominal yield has come from the expected real rate of interest.

For example, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities closed on Wednesday at 55 basis points. Toward the end of November 2018, the yield on these securities was around 120 basis points.

Inflationary expectations in November were only 10 basis points lower than they are now.

The major difference between these two time periods, therefore, is in the “real” yield.

The interesting thing in this is that analysts have connected much of the decline in the yield of the 10-year TIPs to negative or very low rates in the July 2011 to January 2018 period as being connected with large inflows of “risk-averse” monies flowing into the United States seeking a “safe haven” as things turned sour in Europe and elsewhere.

Could this possibly be happening again? The strong US dollar, the drop in the yields on TIPs, and the rise in the stock market could all be a sign that with the weakness in the European economy and the political uncertainty connected with Brexit and with Italy, monies that were invested in Europe are now coming to the United States.

To follow up on this, I would certainly argue... keep an eye on the value of the US dollar.

