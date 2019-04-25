Natural Gas Futures Flat Wednesday Ahead Of Thursday's Storage Report; Downside Risk To Resume With Weak Demand In Focus

Ridging over the southeast U.S. to draw in some cooling demand next week, but an active storm track will help to keep demand very light over the central U.S.

Investment Thesis

Wednesday's tepid market action with only slight gains is an indicator of downside risk weighing on the minds of participants. Expect for prices to head lower with Thursday's EIA report expected bearish and national demand still remaining weak.

Natural gas prices poised to head lower in the days ahead with weak national demand and strong injection coming

It was an unenthused natural gas market on Wednesday as prices posted small gains. Weather models increased demand specifically for the week ending May 3rd, as a southeastern mid-upper level ridge will help to draw in some additional cooling demand across the region. But even with this weather feature that will yield 80s and 90s across the Southeast next week, demand nationally will still be light. Coinciding with a ridge over the Southeast U.S next week will be an active storm track on the periphery that will have a series of storm systems impacting the central U.S. keeping demand very light, while cool shots over the northern U.S. will also keep heating demand light. This explains partly why the natural gas market on Wednesday posted marginal gains.

Overall, the May natural gas futures contract settled seven-tenths of a cent higher ($0.007) at $2.46. Meanwhile the front-month June contract and the July contract both settled a tenth of a cent higher ($0.001) at $2.50 and $2.56, respectively. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past month.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Wednesday slightly lower 0.05% at $21.46.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) finished unchanged at $22.53, while the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) finished higher 0.29% at $17.41. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ), finished up slightly 0.08% at $135.08, while the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD) decreased 0.24% at $26.15.

In the cash market, spot prices were largely higher nationally with a mix of late-season heating demand across parts of the northern sections of the U.S. and some early-season cooling demand across the southern parts of the country. The Southwestern U.S. drew most of the demand, with the Permian Basin and the SoCal market posting modest gains. Figure 2 below is a national map of temperatures as of 5pm CDT with temperatures in the 80s and 90s over the Southwest U.S., including California.

Forecast models continue to advertise a blocking signature with an upper-level trough out West and a sub-tropical high developing over the southeastern U.S. This upper-level feature will come with increased warmth and humidity levels with highs in the 80s and even some 90s across the southeastern U.S. and southern Mid-Atlantic. This will draw in some cooling demand across these regions. It is possible that, in fact, we could continue to see come increases in demand as we draw near in time for the week ending May 3. But even with that, this warming will be confined to a small section of the country. Much of the nation will experience rather weak demand next week, with upper-level troughing bringing cooler conditions to the western U.S., cool shots coming across the northern U.S., and an active storm track with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacting the central U.S. limiting any demand. Figure 3 below shows comparisons from the 12z GFS, ECMWF, and CMC/GEM ensembles depicting a similar upper-level pattern in the 6-11 day, or April 30-May 5.

Looking beyond next week into the first week of May, the outlook continues to look mild with a zonal, semi-zonal flow across the country. National demand overall looks light at this point during this time frame.

Final Trading Thoughts

The EIA is expected to release its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. Traders are expecting an injection range between the upper 80s and lower 90s BCF. Should this verify, it will result in a year-over-year inventory surplus. In addition, it would also reveal just how different this April is from April 2018, which was exceptionally cold. Last year, the EIA reported a 20 BCF withdrawal vs. the upper 80s/lower 90s BCF injection expected tomorrow. An injection of 47 BCF is the 5-year average. This puts into perspective just how strong injection is this year. Couple this with strong production and typical weak shoulder season demand overall over the next couple of weeks, and downside risks outweighs upside potential. My price range is $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract. UNG should trade between $19.00 and $25.00.

Figure 4 below shows my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4-week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 4: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks

Figure 5 below shows the observed or current Nat Gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 5: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas inventory levels

Finally, Figure 6 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 6: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas storage deficit

