Turtle Beach: Unwarranted Selloff

Let's be frank - In our last article, we were wrong about Turtle Beach (HEAR). We expected a slew of positive catalysts - High short interest, a Q4 revenue and earnings beat, and the successful launch of Apex Legends, to cause a short squeeze after earnings. Instead, Turtle Beach investors weren't impressed by management's guidance and bid the stock down. However, we believe this selloff is unwarranted and Turtle Beach is still cheap.

Looking back at 2018

2018 was the best year for Turtle Beach. The company transitioned from near bankruptcy in 2017 to earning over $3 per share in 2018, in the process paying down most of its debt. In fact, Turtle Beach did so well that it expects to use up all of its NOLs in 2019.

Turtle Beach's CEO Juergen Stark also mentioned in its Q4 call that it gained share in most, if not all of its major markets. Its recent expansion into the PC market also seems quite successful, as Juergen mentioned that Turtle Beach had the fastest-growing PC market share.

The stock, however, tells a different story. After increasing over 15x to above $30 in August, it slowly declined to ~$16 before dropping to its current price of around $11 after Q4 results. This is despite Turtle Beach beating estimates every quarter and hiking guidance significantly. Turtle Beach is one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the market currently.

As the share price has fallen, bearish articles have started appearing. In this article, we would like to refute John Zhang's recent bearish article.

Growth drivers

Zhang starts off by stating that the peaking of Fortnite and the Battle Royale genre means Turtle Beach's revenues are likely to decline substantially over the next few years, considering that in the past the installed base of console users has been stagnant and it is unlikely to do well in the PC market. However, we believe his argument is flawed as it doesn't consider several key growth drivers.

Firstly, we believe Zhang underestimates potential PC market growth as he believes Turtle Beach has zero competitive advantages in this area and very little awareness. However, Zhang provides little to no data to support his claims.

However, Turtle Beach's own investor presentation, with data from Newzoo, contradicts his opinion.

April investor presentation

We have discovered that Turtle Beach has partnered with several influencers and e-sports teams to increase awareness even further. For example, Ali-A, a YouTuber with over 15 million subscribers, is sponsored by Turtle Beach. Not only that, Turtle Beach's new PC headset line has garnered stellar reviews and according to management, has secured the necessary shelf space. However, even with these two points, Turtle Beach's strategy wasn't apparent to us until the ROCCAT acquisition, which we'll elaborate more on later. Whatever the case, Turtle Beach does have significant competitive advantages and awareness in the PC market and is off to a running start.

Secondly, Turtle Beach is not only expanding into the PC market, but also the mobile market, especially with the introduction of its Battle Buds, which are gaming earbuds for mobile users. So far, these Battle Buds have gotten great reviews on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Target (NYSE:TGT). The mobile market could be a huge growth driver in the future as mobile is the fastest-growing gaming platform.

Amazon

Thirdly, Fortnite has recently announced a $100 million prize pool, the largest for any e-sport. Although this may not stem a player decline, we do believe it will spawn a generation of pro players, many of whom may upgrade their Turtle Beach headsets to perform better competitively. It is also likely going to help keep players engaged and more invested in the game, which is a positive for both Fortnite and Turtle Beach. As you can see from the 2.6 million views Fortnite got on this video, Fortnite is very popular as an e-sport.

In conclusion, we believe Turtle Beach has substantial growth drivers that should allow it to grow revenues at the targeted rate of 10% in the long run.

The ROCCAT acquisition

The ROCCAT acquisition may be the most interesting part about Turtle Beach's Q4. ROCCAT is the final piece of the puzzle in Turtle Beach's growth strategy and we believe it strengthens Turtle Beach's growth pathway considerably.

Firstly, ROCCAT allows Turtle Beach to reap substantial synergies. A survey by Newzoo featured in Turtle Beach's investor presentation shows that the Turtle Beach customers would strongly consider buying peripherals. This means featuring ROCCAT products would most likely help to increase ROCCAT's revenue and brand awareness significantly.

April Investor Presentation

We also discovered that the ROCCAT acquisition may not be as expensive as most people believe, considering ROCCAT's huge following on multiple social media platforms.

Looking through ROCCAT's social media profiles, we discovered that ROCCAT had much more social media awareness than its valuation might suggest.

YouTube

Facebook

ROCCAT has twice the number of subscribers on YouTube as Turtle Beach, more likes and followers on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 36% of Turtle Beach's Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) followers, and 90% of Turtle Beach's Instagram followers. All this for a company that Turtle Beach only paid 12% of its market cap in cash for. ROCCAT has the potential to significantly bolster Turtle Beach's brand and bring substantial brand awareness.

We also noticed that ROCCAT's products are substantially differentiated from the competition, especially the ROCCAT Vulcan Aimo. The Vulcan Aimo literally has no competition in the market.

Amazon

ROCCAT's designs are innovative and we believe this will allow it to have an edge in the long run. The only negative is customer support, which can be improved substantially with Turtle Beach's help.

Valuation

We believe terminal revenue growth assumptions are much too conservative and that Turtle Beach will grow revenues at higher than market rates due to ROCCAT and due to the other growth drivers stated above.

As such, we believe a much higher valuation is warranted, especially considering that loss-making competitors like Razer (RAZR) are getting a premium valuation. We believe a reasonable multiple for 2019 earnings is 20x earnings. This represents a discount to Logitech's (NASDAQ:LOGI) 24x earnings, which is warranted considering the higher risk that Turtle Beach embodies. The chosen multiple also shows our belief that 2019 earnings will be trough earnings and that earnings should start growing in 2020 and beyond. This means our price target is $14-18.

Turtle Beach also initiated a buyback of up to $15 million, which could definitely generate significant amounts of shareholder value given this represents nearly 10% of Turtle Beach's market cap and is another positive catalyst. It may also get the shorts to finally cover.

Takeaway

We believe that Turtle Beach is cheaper at this price than it ever has been. It is pretty much debt-free and profitable, with room for substantial revenue growth in the future, yet it is trading at below a $200 million valuation, significantly lower than competitors like Razer or Logitech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HEAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.