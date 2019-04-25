Cardinal Health: A Capable Middleman

It's time to walk through another of my favorite names in the healthcare field, and one I've owned for quite some time. A 22-year dividend growth streak and an almost 30-year tradition without a cut are more than enough reasons, even if fundamentals weren't as solid as they are, to look closer at this company. In this article, I will show you why I believe this company will provide safe, growing returns for years to come and why part of your investable capital belongs with Cardinal Health (CAH).

In my typical article style (now with more concise character!), I will take a look at company fundamentals and positives before going over into challenges. I will then do some research on the valuation before giving you my closing thoughts and recommendation. Let me preface this, however, by saying that I believe the company is very much investable at this point.

(Source: Cardinal Health)

Cardinal Health - Safety from one of the world's largest pharma suppliers

Cardinal Health has been around for almost 50 years. The business idea is simple - being a middleman for ~400 000 drugs and medical supplies from ~5000 pharmaceutical and medical supply companies and offering these to company customers.

(Source: Cardinal Health FY18 Report)

Because of the company's status as a middleman, it relies on generating sales along various points on the healthcare/medical industry, and because of this business plan, it relies on a large number of sales with small margins rather than a smaller number of sales with 20-25% operating/profit margins.

The company is under the stewardship of CEO Mike Kaufmann, a 27-year Cardinal Health veteran with a background in accounting and auditing - an excellent background, if you ask me (Source: Money Inc.).

Cardinal Health operates in two business areas:

The Pharmaceutical Segment is the largest segment by far, accounting over 4/5th of company profit and handling all things generic pharma, specialty pharma, OTC products, and consumer products. Its customers are retailers, hospitals, physicians, and it also has sales internationally.

is the largest segment by far, accounting over 4/5th of company profit and handling all things generic pharma, specialty pharma, OTC products, and consumer products. Its customers are retailers, hospitals, physicians, and it also has sales internationally. The Medical Segment handles the more scientifically-oriented laboratory/medical products, such as hospital clothing (drapes, gowns), gloves, needles, syringes, and wound care. Similar, it sells these across the US and the rest of the world, mainly Canada, Europe, and China.

Financial performance and safeties - Fundamentally safe with storm clouds on the horizon

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

By fundamentally excellent, I refer, of course, to the simple fact that Cardinal Health has ridden a wave of growth over the past 10-ish years or so. This has been driven, among other things, by the market entry of generic drugs as a result of patent protection between 2011 and 2013. During this time, Cardinal Health has been able to grow the dividend an impressive 16%/CAGR since 2012. Not only did this boost sales for Cardinal Health, but it also provided higher margins for the company. It has a BBB+ investment grade rating and a current ratio of 50% debt/capital. (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Despite industry challenges, Cardinal Health has managed to consistently deliver increasing numbers of sales, driven by the favorable macro conditions of an ever-increasing portion of an aging population within and without the US. These demographic changes are also guaranteed to not suddenly reverse but only increase, making customer base one of the company's least relevant worries going forward.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

We can see some of the reason for the company's dividend safety and a score of 97/100, according to Simply Safe Dividend metrics. Despite a changing climate on the market and future challenging conditions, Cardinal Health could, if it were so inclined, keep raising the dividend for a long time to come and still stay below a payout ratio that would be considered safe.

Company diversification

Much like other companies in the space, Cardinal Health has used the time of profit to diversify into areas to increase competitiveness and profitability. For the company, this has meant the M&A of medical device manufacturers, with the aim of becoming a player in the higher-margin field of medical devices. It has acquired Medtronic's (MDT) Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency business for $6.1 billion. This, among other plans, is hoped will return the company to profitable margin growth beyond 2019.

Following this acquisition, company debt has risen to 2.71X in terms of EBITDA, which is below the preferred ratio of 3X I would consider to be acceptable but a higher ratio which needs to be taken into consideration.

Future outlooks - Fundamentals favorable, structurally challenging

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

The company's expectations reflect the current uncertainty in the healthcare space as well as the recent financial loads taken on by Cardinal Health. Macro factors of an aging population and a continuing requirement for the products offered by the company continue delivering satisfying sales and cash flow enough and beyond to keep paying the dividend.

Challenges/Negatives - Plentiful

I don't think anyone expects an easy time for Cardinal Health - or similar companies in the future. Let's get that hammer and get to smashin'.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

It's no secret that companies in this space suffer from even worse margins than retail/grocery/FMCG-companies. Cardinal Health takes this to another level, however, with a sub-2% current operating margin. The reasons for this, among other things, are the recent reversal in generic drugs prices due to increased supply. The company hopes to fix these margin issues with, among other things, its entry into medical devices completed through its MDT sector acquisition.

Structural Challenges of the Healthcare system

Everyone speaks to these given their size, so it wouldn't make sense to have an article without mentioning this. The fact that the current structure of the healthcare system isn't modeled to handle the future costs in terms of patients means a comprehensive healthcare reform is required. It's more than likely that middlemen such as Cardinal Health will bear a large portion of the margin/profit compression that comes as a result of these changes. This is, of course, largely related to political risks as well, since the political direction will play a large part as to what happens here.

Group Purchase Organizations means the number of customers is less - and loss of a customer hits harder

For the past few years, pharmacies have been banding together in group purchase organizations in order to increase their purchase/pricing power, and thus stress the already stressed levels of Cardinal Health's margins. The loss of a single customer here, now that they may represent many smaller companies/organizations, will hit the company harder. While Cardinal Health has set up some excellent cooperations within the space (such as with CVS Health (CVS)), the continued sell-side pressure from organizations and customers is likely far from over.

Pricing pressure all across the supply/sell chain results in depressing earnings

(Source: Cardinal Health FY18 Report)

The entire industry, from sell- to buy-side, is under pressure to deliver cost savings. These cost savings materialize very clear on balance sheets and financial numbers, as we can see above. Despite increasing revenues, earnings and EPS are down. Not only that, there's a risk that they could keep dropping further - I don't believe the restructuring in the healthcare market is finished. During the 1Q19 earnings call, the CFO mentioned that continued pricing pressure when it comes to generics is something the company expects for the full year of 2019.

Debt is a bit of a concern going forward

Company debt, despite being within reasonable ratios of safety, is something to keep an eye on. The fact is that the company has taken on increasing loads of debt, originating in a very conservative sub-1x debt/EBITDA ratio as little as 4 years ago. The debt has been taken on for the purchase of medical supply companies/businesses. This is the way the company has chosen to try and deliver margin growth over the coming years. Strategically, this makes sense, but the conscious investor needs to take into consideration the effects of interest increases and the fact that given a 2.7X leverage, Cardinal Health's M&A capability going forward is likely towards the lower side. I believe the company's major M&As are done.

Valuation

Cardinal Health's valuation at this time is very favorable due to several facts, but most of them related to challenges mentioned above materializing in the company's stock price and expectations.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A graph such as the one above should provide a deal of excitement because the tendency is, in my opinion, rather obvious. Healthcare is one of the most punished sectors across the market at the moment, with stocks such as Cardinal Health and competitors AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and McKesson (MCK) being slammed as well. Pharma companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and CVS are not spared either.

The question becomes what value, or rather what "cost", should we put upon the risks that are undeniably there, and what stock price as such should we be willing to pay for a company such as Cardinal Health?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Those of you that know me know that I'm all about moderating and managing expectations. A blended P/E of 15.0 is simply no longer relevant today and would be excessive going forward. I'm going to use a blended P/E of ~12.0 to forecast here, which, as you can see above, still leads to market-beating returns over time if Cardinal Health is purchased at today's valuations. Should the company return to 15.0, we're talking return in the low/mid-twenties.

I also want to point you to analyst accuracy, which, in the case of Cardinal Health, is quite favorable at a 0% and 20% failure ratio on a 1Y/2Y basis respectively. This company is rather easy to predict and provides accurate forward guidance.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even moderating our forward guidance till 2024 further and giving the company an annual EPS growth of 4.5%, we're looking at market-beating returns of 14-17%. In fact, let's reverse our expectations and see what happens.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even if we attribute the company a negative EPS growth of 2.3% annually until 2024 and a blended P/E drop to a value of ~9.5, you would still not, including the company dividend, be losing money. I want to hasten that I do not believe that this will happen - I'd go so far as to characterize it as "impossible" (though nothing is really impossible in today's world). I want to illustrate the safety margins you're playing with at this valuation.

And the safety margins for an investment in Cardinal Health at these levels are very favorable indeed.

Wrapping Up

The market wants us to believe that because of the structural challenges affecting the healthcare system and the increased pressure applied across the chain, big-time names such as Cardinal Health are essentially worth 40% less than they were 2 years ago. It also wants us to believe that entrants such as Amazon (AMZN), simply because they run a large operation, will have no trouble entering an industry that's characterized by razor-thin margins and cut-throat competition. The market, essentially, wants us to believe that these companies are worth far, far less in today's market place.

This is something I strongly disagree with. I believe the healthcare systems across the western worlds require structural changes as a whole, and I believe companies such as Cardinal Health must adapt - much like it did when forming the world's largest generic drug sourcing entity together with CVS (Source: CVS Homepage).

Let me be clear that as a conservative/risk-averse dividend investor, I don't believe Cardinal Health's margin-increasing plan regarding medical devices will work out as well as the company believes it will. I do believe it will be positive for Cardinal Health, however, and together with initiatives with companies such as CVS, I believe this will be the catalyst that will catapult it back into moderate annual growth.

For those that believe, however, that a revolutionary change involving governmental crackdown is upon us, where businesses such as Cardinal Health are effectively wiped out, I say "nay".

The EU perspective

Healthcare is the lifeblood of a nation. Caring for people is not a choice but a requirement which is put upon the government, regardless of how your healthcare system happens to be structured.

In Sweden and parts of Scandinavia, we have struggled for over a decade with staff shortages/quality control in healthcare. Nurses leave Sweden in droves following their own education, leading to critical care shortages. (Source: Swedish Radio) Patients suffering from terminal/threatening cancer are moved to other nations for emergency operations/critical care because the hospitals, even when going through staffing firms and offering hourly wages of $60-$80/hour, can't find qualified/licensed nurses, specialist nurses, or doctors in Sweden. (Source: Aftonbladet) Many of the privately staffed doctors don't even speak the language. The system isn't unraveling in the USA alone, it's unraveling everywhere.

Private healthcare insurance in the world's largest socialist welfare state is now a thing, and I belong to private insurer where I, when needed, can "buy" myself the care I believe myself requiring if I were to fall ill. (Source: Länsförsäkringar) Usually, buying the care I need means that my insurance company will fly me to Denmark or Germany for medical care.

The state and regions/government has been busy trying to assure everyone things are working. That no, we will not be continuing paying exorbitant amounts of money for short-term nurse staff, doctors, and specialist nurses from the private sector (yes they will, and they are), and that fixes are upon the horizon (no, they're not - it's getting worse). The company I run privately provides staffing services not only for healthcare but for other governmental agencies currently unraveling, both regional and municipal - and the demands for services in these industries have roughly increased by a multiple of four since 2011.

So, what is the relevance of this anecdote? I look at the US and see similar developments in effect. Everyone may cry out for structural/large-scale changes in the system, and that the government needs to enter and apply even further pressure down the chain. That things need to be revolutionized.

In my experience, few things in spaces such as this are ever revolutionized to such a degree. I believe that in the end, the changes will involve working together with companies like Cardinal Health, much like regional and national governments have been forced to cooperate with companies in the space in Europe.

My personal view upon the future of general/universal healthcare is very pessimistic in terms of healthcare quality for the general populace. My personal view, and my estimate, for companies like Cardinal Health, however, is unfailingly positive, as I believe the demand for healthcare and related products and services will always be there - and so will the middlemen.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Recommendation

I believe Cardinal Health to be worth purchasing at these levels of ~$46/share. A valuation of P/E ~9 is something I consider appealing, and I recommend you purchase more should it fall to P/E ~8. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH, WBA, CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.