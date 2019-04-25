It's Time To Buy Gasoline

Higher demand is reflected into the elevated gas cracks, and we will need gas cracks to remain strong for refineries to continue meeting demand.

UGA not only captures outright price exposure but has a favorable roll yield for most of the year based on the market largely caught in backwardation.

The United States Gasoline Fund (UGA) is an ETF which gives direct price exposure to the RBOB futures for delivery in New York Harbor. In this piece, I will dig into the fundamentals of gasoline in the North American markets and show that UGA makes for an excellent buy right now for several reasons. Not only are the fundamentals a strong buy for gasoline right now, but also UGA is poised to benefit from strong roll yield over the coming months.

When we examine an ETF that holds futures, our immediate question always needs to be, “How do you roll exposure to later months before expiry?” This question is crucial in that instrument design decisions around rolling exposure can have massive ramifications on long-term performance of the instrument. In some situations, I have found that most of the return of an instrument across long periods of time can be directly attributed to roll yield and how the instrument is designed to capture or avoid it.

If you’ve seen the prospectus of UGA, you’re probably aware that it’s basically the gasoline form of the more popular USO oil ETF. This methodology is pretty simple - two weeks before expiration, USCF Investments begins rolling the position to the next contract month. This rolling process results in a position held across two separate months. When you hold a position in months later than the prompt, you encounter something called roll yield. Roll yield is the gain or loss you achieve which results from the tendency of future months to trade toward spot months. In backwardation (front over back months), you win in that later months trade up towards prompt, whereas in contango (front under back), you tend to lose as later contracts trade down towards prompt.

For the investors of UGA, roll yield is a substantial source of return and perhaps one of the most consistent benefits to the ETF. As you can see in the following 5-year range chart of RBOB market structure, gasoline is normally in a state of backwardation.

This is a consistent benefit to holders of UGA in that historically speaking, April through December tends to result in positive yield for investors, whereas the first part of the year normally sees losses from the roll. This year has seen very strong backwardation of the RBOB curve, with most weeks either above the 5-year range or near the top of it. So, what’s happening here? Why is RBOB so strong, and will this continue?

To understand what is happening in the gasoline markets, we need to start with a 5-year range chart of gasoline inventories.

As you can see in the above chart, an interesting situation is unfolding in the North American gasoline markets. First, the year started out with some of the strongest stock levels ever seen in the history of the commodity. However, around March, inventories began collapsing as refining runs fell and remained weak through the latest EIA stats.

Seen on a year-to-date basis, this draw in gasoline is currently one of the largest ever seen in North America for this time of year.

What is noteworthy about this draw is not only the consistency of it, but also the fact that on a weekly basis, most individual draws were near the bottom of the 5-year range showing strong ongoing demand in the face of reduced runs.

Gasoline imports have been rising to help meet this demand, and exports have been trimming off.

Simply said, demand for gasoline is incredibly strong right now. We are importing gasoline at heightened levels and exporting at diminished levels. The U.S. market is thirsty for more gasoline, and the refining economics are strongly indicating that immediate demand is actually strengthening as seen by the major regional benchmark cracks.

As you can see, New York Harbor, the U.S. Gulf Coast, and Los Angeles are all entering into 5-year high territory by a fair margin as demand for gasoline is incentivizing additional refining runs.

It is my belief that we will see this strength continue, and that in the process, RBOB’s price will continue to rally. As RBOB rallies, UGA will see strength both from price appreciation of the underlying futures and continuous roll yield of the ETF.

The primary reason that we will see strength in RBOB for the foreseeable future is pretty simple. First, we are now entering driving season. Driving season is the time of year when most gasoline product is supplied to the market to meet heightened demand, and we largely remain in this driving season until late September.

In and of itself, driving season typically does see an environment which favors holding UGA due to positive roll yield from ongoing backwardation, but this year is different in that driving season has been preceded by a historic drawdown in gasoline inventories. In other words, we are entering a season of high demand with depleted stocks. This is bullish for gasoline for the duration of the time that the problem remains - which it likely will do at least through the end of September.

For holders of UGA, the case is clear: we have low stocks in a time when demand is strengthening. For this reason and the fact that roll yield historically favors holding UGA at this time of year, I suggest buying the ETF.

