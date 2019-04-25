When Fear Is The Dominant Cognitive Principle, Investors Are Led Astray

A study of historical Fed pivots shows that the recent collapse in volatility suggests market participants see virtually no chance of an imminent recession.

Fast forward five months and even an inversion of the 3-month/10-year curve is being summarily dismissed as a meaningful warning sign.

In Q4, fear became the dominant cognitive principle, as investors became enthralled with a narrative largely of their own making.

It wasn't the first time that's happened post-crisis, but it was one of the more acute episodes of insanity becoming contagious.

The US economy wasn't on the verge of falling into recession on any conceivable metric and while the global economy was indeed decelerating, there was scant evidence to justify the kind of panic that manifested itself in December's price action.

In a true testament to the self-reinforcing nature of fear, US government officials got caught in the loop. Steve Mnuchin, for instance, famously called the CEOs of Wall Street's largest banks on a Sunday to inquire about "liquidity". Steve meant to calm markets, but instead, he freaked everyone (including himself) out, leading to more fear and more selling. A few days later, President Trump reportedly made a panicked call to a "well-known investor" to get advice on how to arrest the slide. And so on and so forth.

Fast forward five months and according to the latest edition of BofAML's closely-watched Global Fund Manager Survey (out last week), 86% of respondents believe the inversion of the US yield curve does not signal an impending recession.

(BofAML)

That's pretty remarkable, considering it likely refers to the recent 3M-10Y inversion, a headline-worthy event. Investors are now confident enough to almost summarily dismiss that, while in December, the market was convinced that inversions in the 2s5s and the 3s5s were the end of the world.

Incidentally, BofAML's Ethan Harris last week laid out a number of reasons why inversions are, quote, "no longer reliable signal of recessions."

Of course the Fed has instilled a lot of confidence in previously spooked investors. Nowhere is that more evident than the collapse of cross-asset volatility.

In their Q2 volatility outlook, SocGen takes a look at the behavior of volatility in and around historical "Fed pivots" in an effort to determine how this time compares to previous episodes when the six-month pricing in the federal funds market switched from hikes to cuts (that's how the bank defines "pivot"). The period in question spans 1 year before the flip and 1 year after.

"There have been six such events in the last thirty years (not counting this year)", the bank writes, explaining that "half of those events were followed by recessions (1989, 2000 and 2006) while half have proved to be mid-cycle slowdowns (1995, 1998 and 2016)."

(SocGen)

As you can see, the collapse in short-term realized vol. around this year's Fed pivot has been far more dramatic than the averages for both i) historical pivots that were followed by recessions and ii) those that weren't.

With the caveat that the tech bubble does distort the average figure for the recession line, SocGen proceeds to note the obvious which, in their words, is that "the current market pricing strongly suggests that investors are not expecting a recession anytime soon."

Hopefully, you can now see the connection with the discussion above about recession expectations among market participants.

Naturally, SocGen moves to conduct the same analysis for implied vol. and implied correlation on the S&P (SPY). The results were broadly similar. Here are the visuals:

(SocGen)

Here's the takeaway, from the note:

While the data on these implied parameters is more limited (20-year history) compared to the realized vol data (30-year history), the charts convey a very similar message to that from realized volatility. That the market is pricing no risks of recession in the months and quarters ahead.

Fear, then, has all but evaporated.

Is the complacency misplaced? Maybe. Or maybe it's that market participants understand that "recession" no longer means what it used to.

The business cycle, as we’ve known it in the past, may no longer exist – no more big and ‘frequent’ amplitudes, but more like undulations around a flat line. If that’s the case, conversations about curve inversion and recession may be largely meaningless. There are no more recessions in the traditional sense. Just more or less of stagnation

Those may be "famous last words" (so to speak). We could careen off the tracks into a deep downturn in H2, for all I know.

That said, what we've witnessed in 2019 in terms of the "everything rally" and the collapse in volatility makes the following line seem particularly prescient:

If you spread fear, it looks like you have a deep knowledge of things. If you are calm, it is like being ignorant.

That's from "Fear And The Market’s Perverse Fascination With Calamity", a piece I penned for my site on December 30. The overarching point was that if you perused the mainstream financial media and/or tuned in to Finance Twitter (i.e., "FinTwit") late last year, you couldn't help but notice that long-time purveyors of dire market narratives were suddenly being quoted not in derisive fashion, but with a newfound reverence - "Maybe they do know something, after all", summed up the mood.

But they (the doomsayers) didn't, precisely because there was nothing to know. And anyone who took the decidedly ill-advised step of lampooning JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic for sticking with his S&P 3,000 call in early January is, as of Wednesday, staring at S&P 2,930 four months later.

Nothing further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.