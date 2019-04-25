Akari Makes Its Mark In Phase 2 Study Against Rare Disease

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) announced that it had achieved positive results from its phase 2 study using its drug Nomacopan (Coversin) to treat patients with bullous pemphigoid (BP). This could provide patients with a new treatment option other than current drugs that cause adverse events. The biotech will likely be able to expand the study to include a more severe type of population. Because the drug, Coversin, is able to bind to C5 and LTB4 pathways, the biotech has ongoing trials in other rare diseases. One large program involves using the biologic to target a rare disease known as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). There are 3 ongoing trials targeting that disease, but there is a lot of competition in that space.

Phase 2 Data Makes The Case To Add Severe Population

Bullous pemphigoid is a rare skin disease that causes large fluid-filled blisters to form on the skin. It is more notable in areas of the skin that have flexibility, like upper thighs, lower abdomen, and armpits. It is more prominent in people that are older. The phase 2 study intended to recruit 9 patients, however, the currently released positive results only came from the first 3 patients. It is important to note that 1 out of the 3 patients was treatment-naive, meaning they did not take corticosteroids prior to being given Coversin. Then the other 2 patients were already receiving topical corticosteroids. Despite several patients receiving corticosteroids during the study, it was reduced so that further along patients were only treated with Coversin. This was important so that Akari could highlight that Coversin was responsible for the improvement of the patients and not the corticosteroids.

However, there is another piece of evidence to look at to make the results more ideal. The 2 patients taking corticosteroids did not show any or a small improvement based on a scale known as the Bullous Pemphigoid Disease Area Index (BPDAI). On the other hand, those treated with Coversin did see an improvement in the BPDAI global score. The breakdown is as follows:

Day 7 - BPDAI score fell by a mean of 31%

Day 21 - BPDAI score fell by a mean of 45%

Day 42 - BPDAI score fell by a mean of 52%

The patients' blisters also showed a good amount of improvement. It's important to note that not only did treatment with Coversin prove to be highly effective, but it did so with an excellent safety profile. It was noted that the biologic caused no drug-related adverse events. That's important to note for two reasons. The first reason is because it will help with eventual regulatory approval for this indication. The second reason is because the current treatment option is not highly ideal. As I noted above, the current drugs being used to treat BP corticosteroids are riddled with a lot of adverse events. To give you an idea on what types of adverse events steroids cause, I will list several of them:

Diabetes

Hypertension

Osteoporosis

Weight gain

Glaucoma

Increased capacity for infection

As you can see, even though corticosteroids have modest efficacy, they are still riddled with a lot of adverse effects. That's why I believe that should Coversin be approved, it will do well on the market.

Coversin For Other C5 Indications

Coversin is also being explored for other C5 complement-mediated disorders. For instance, two types you may have heard of before are paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). The drug is being explored in trials for both of these diseases. As a matter of fact, there are 3 trials that are using Coversin to treat patients with PNH.

The risk is that Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is the king in this space for the time being. It has already received approval for its drug, Soliris, to treat these diseases. Then you have a host of other biotechs that are also exploring their drugs for C5 complement-mediated disorders. These other biotechs include Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN). This is where Akari could see some major competition.

Financials

Akari Therapeutics had $10.1 million in cash as of September 2018. This was a very low cash position to fund its pipeline. Therefore, in September 2018, it entered into a purchase agreement with Aspire Capital for a total of $20 million. That is, Aspire Capital committed to purchase up to $20 million during a 30-month period as soon as a registration was filed. Well, back in March 2019, Akari filed a prospectus for the sale by holder Aspire Capital Fund of $500 million ordinary shares. This relates to the sale of 445 million ordinary shares to Aspire. Each ADS counts as 100 ordinary shares. This should be enough cash to fund the pipeline for the time being.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 results using Coversin to treat patients with BP is very good news. That's because it will allow Akari to enroll a more severe patient population. In addition, it provides a safer treatment option for these patients. The risk is that the program is only in phase 2 study for the time being. The drug will still have to be tested in a larger phase 3 study to confirm the findings. There is no guarantee that the phase 3 study will produce similar or superior results. Other risks involve other aspects of the biotech's pipeline. For instance, targeting PNH and aHUS is risky because of the large number of competitors developing drugs for the same indications. Still, this is good for Akari in that it can be one step closer to potentially receiving approval for Coversin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.