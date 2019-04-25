Eli Lilly Receives Approval For Hard-To-Detect Inflammatory Arthritis

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that it had achieved positive results in a late-stage study using Taltz to treat patients with Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-AxSpA). This news could potentially help the company to increase the market opportunity possible for Taltz. It has plans to submit the drug for regulatory approval in 2019. This should definitely be a big help to Eli Lilly and the patients that suffer from nr-AxSpA. What a potential FDA approval would also do is boost sales for Taltz, which generated massive sales last year.

A Different Type of Inflammatory Arthritis

The positive results were achieved in a hard-to-detect type of disease known as nr-AxSpA. This disease is a different kind of inflammatory arthritis. It falls under the type of arthritis known as Spondyloarthritis. This type of inflammatory arthritis is distinguished from other types, because it always has pain radiating from the spine. For a person they can feel the pain; the name "non-radiographic" added to it means that a patient experiences multiple symptoms, but it is not visible on an X-ray. This disease mainly affects the axial joints and tissues between bone and ligaments or tendons. The biggest problem with the disease is that there is no known cause for the disease. It is said that a gene variant, known as HLA-B27 is found in people with nr-AxSpA; however, more research will be needed to find other genes that may cause it. The phase 3 study was known as COAST-X and used Taltz to treat patients with nr-axSpA. The trial met the primary endpoint at both week 16 and week 52. This was achieved by comparing Taltz to placebo with a response criteria known as Spondyloarthritis International Society 40 (ASAS40) response. It was shown that patients treated with Taltz achieved a statistically significant response compared to those on placebo.

Sales Expansion Opportunity

The potential to receive FDA approval for Taltz for the nr-AxSpA indication could also help boost sales for the drug. It is not a big indication like other inflammatory disorders, but this population currently has limited treatment options. I believe it will help in that regard. Sales for Taltz for full-year 2018 reached $937.5 million. Adding this other indication into the mix could only help boost this number, even if by a little. Other indications that Taltz is approved for include moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. There will be some competitors that Eli Lilly will have to fend off, though. One competitor is Novartis (NVS) with its drug Cosentyx. That's because Cosentyx is being explored in a phase 3 study to treat the very same patient population. However, Eli Lilly is slightly ahead having already released its data. A pharmaceutical company, by the name of UCB headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, received FDA approval for its drug CIMZIA to treat nr-AxSpA back in March of 2019.

Conclusion

The positive results for the phase 3 study using Taltz to treat patients with nr-AxSpA is good news for Eli Lilly. It will only serve to help increase revenue for the drug. The risk is Novartis' Cosentyx is also in a phase 3 study for the very same patient population. Plus, both Eli Lilly and Novartis are already competing against each other for other indications like moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. A second risk would be the regulatory filings themselves. Eli Lilly expects to submit approval to multiple regulatory authorities in 2019. There is no guarantee that these territories will approve the drug for nr-AxSpA. However, based on safety and efficacy, I believe there is a good chance for approval. If Taltz receives marketing approval, it would be the first approved IL-17a drug in the United States for these patients with nr-AxSpA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.