Automatic Data Processing: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame because the stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use to evaluate a stock. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical", they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). More recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" so that I can apply them to less-cyclical stocks. And today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions that I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual rate of growth (CARG) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I weight shareholder yields from dividends (and potentially from buybacks) more heavily because that is money actually being returned to shareholders; 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three 10-year CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a "buy", 12-15% an "outperform", 8-12% a "market perform", 4-8% an "underperform", and < 4% a "sell".

With that, let's get into the analysis.

Market Sentiment Returns

When dealing with stocks whose earnings are not very cyclical or economically sensitive, using long-term P/E ratios can be useful for gauging market sentiment. Let's take a look at Automatic Data Processing (ADP) using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

The first thing I want to check is how cyclical ADP's earnings are. Overall, they aren't very cyclical, but the did suffer declines of about -13% just after each of the past two recessions. The type of analysis I do is ideal for these sorts of stocks because I will include the assumption of a recession and corresponding earnings declines in my 10-year analysis, but first let's see what sort of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2006.

Over the past cycle ADP's normal P/E ratio was about 22.4 and today the ratio is about 31.2. If that ratio were to revert to the mean, over a ten-year time period, it would produce a CARG of -3.26%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2006, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CARG we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

ADP has reduced its shares outstanding by about -24.5% this cycle. I will take the effects of these buybacks out when calculating the expected earnings growth over the next ten years, and I will also assume that we will have a recession at some point over the next ten years as well (remember how ADP's earnings fell -13%, we want to take those type of fluctuations into account).

When I run the numbers on that, if the next cycle is similar to the previous one, we would expect an organic earnings CARG of about +0.97% over the next ten years from earnings growth.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are more than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

ADP has a solid buyback trend in place of about 1.25% of shares per year, so that's what I'll assume they'll average in terms of buybacks over the next 10 years.

Now let's take a look at the dividend yield.

Currently, we can expect a 1.83% dividend yield going forward.

In order to see if buybacks and dividends are sustainable over the next cycle, I like to take a look at both earnings yield and free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield to make sure the company has the income to sustain the buybacks and dividends, and also to see how much is left for the company to invest in its business.

The earnings yield looks like enough to cover the dividend and the buybacks.

The FCFE/EV yield, at 4.1% has been pretty steady over the past decade as well.

When I run the numbers on this, with buybacks accruing, but not compounding over the next ten years (along with the excess cash the business keeps for itself), and assume that the dividends will compound over the next ten years, I get a 10-year expected business return CARG of +3.75%.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three -- market sentiment returns (-3.26%), earnings growth returns (+0.97%), and business/shareholder returns (+3.75%) -- together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CARG return of +1.46%. That level of expected 10-year CARG puts ADP in the 'sell' category for me. ADP is a great example of stock that experiences what I call "sentiment cycles". What I've noticed is that with these sorts of stocks, that one full sentiment cycle usually corresponds with two full business cycles. My theory about what happens is that a business with relatively stable earnings goes into one recession with a fairly low P/E multiple, thereby causing the stock price to fall less than the rest of the market during that recession. Then, as the new business cycle gets longer, and investors start getting anxious about the possibility of the next recession coming, they look back at the last recession to see which stocks performed better than the market during that recession. When this observation is combined with steady earnings and a long history of dividends, investors buy these stocks with little regard to the price they are paying. But, paying too high of a price, even for a good business, can lead to bad returns over the next cycle. I've seen this dynamic with several stocks in the late 1990s.

Everyone remembers or tends to focus on the dot.com stocks of the late 1990s and the bubble they were in. But there was another class of stocks that were in a bubble as well, like Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), General Electric (GE), and, as luck would have it, ADP, which, near the peak of that cycle traded at a P/E ratio of 38.7 according to FAST Graphs. Not all that much higher than the 31.2 multiple we see today. What is great about this, is that I can demonstrate for readers what their 10-year CARG would have been if they invested in ADP on 2/28/01 and held for ten years.

Their total annual rate of return would have +1.2%. Because, unlike the 2008 recession, where ADP when into it with a ~23 P/E ratio, in 2001, the P/E was much higher. I think we are in a similar sentiment cycle with ADP this time around and the returns over the next ten years are likely to be as low as the 2001 to 2011 period.

But let's not end our analysis there. Let's look at what the chances are of getting back in at a lower price if we were to sell today because that is always the concern when one sells the stock of a good company.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use FAST Graph's forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy ADP at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If we hold ADP's P/E ratio steady, looking out to the end of fiscal year 2021, including dividends, analysts expect ADP's price to rise to $223.67. If at that point, we experienced a recession and ADP's price falls as much as it did during the post-dot-com bubble, it will fall ~60% off its highs. If its P/E multiple reverts to the 14.3 it saw in 2003, the stock price would fall ~53%. During the Great Recession, even with the stock going in with a relatively low P/E multiple compared to what it has today, the stock fell -38%. So, let's estimate that we could see a -40-60% drop in price during the next recession. If the recession starts 2-3 years from now, we could expect a future price of ADP stock in the $89.47-$134.20 range. Keep in mind that if the recession starts sooner than 2 years, those prices would be lower because we baked in 2-3 years of expected future growth. With that entire range below the current stock price $161.91, I think there is little risk of not being able to buy the stock back at a lower price if one sold today.

If one wished to moderate the potential opportunity cost of going completely into cash-equivalent, a 50/50 mix of cash and Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) should capture a bit more of the upside between now and the next recession, yet fall less than the market during an economic downturn. Using this strategy of rotating out of ADP now and back in during the next recession, I expect one could increase the total shares of ADP one owns today by 20-25% at no extra cost, and be well positioned for the next cycle or two of steady growth.

