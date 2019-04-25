High Valuations And Low Growth Mean Stay Away From Consumer Staples

Over the past two years, the consumer staples sector has underperformed the market (using the XLP ETF as a proxy).

Despite the prolonged underperformance, we don’t think the sector as a whole is attractive yet. To be sure, there are some attractive stocks in the index. Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Estee Lauder (EL), for example, are doing well. But overall the sector is weighed down because almost 70% of the index is devoted to packaged food, beverage, or household products companies. We’ve been bearish on the sector for a while and continue to be because of a combination of high valuations and low growth.

Consumer Staples Growth and Valuation Issues

Despite the recent underperformance, the Staples sector, specifically the CPG sub-sector, hasn’t gotten any cheaper. While stock prices have fallen, so too have earnings estimates. The current five year consensus earnings growth estimates for the S&P 500 are 15.5%. By contrast, the staples sector is projected to grow at only 5.7%.

(Graphic source: Yardeni Research)

Stock prices haven’t fallen nearly enough to match the drop in earnings growth. As a result, the PEG ratio for the sector is now at 15 year highs.

(Graphic source: Yardeni Research)

Only the utilities sector trades at a higher PEG ratio (3.5). For reference, the S&P’s PEG ratio is currently 1.1.

Even if you are skeptical of the accuracy of long term earnings growth forecasts (and there is good reason to be!), two important points still hold true. First, staples are comparatively overvalued. If earnings growth forecasts for the S&P 500 as a whole turn out to be too rosy, it’s likely the forecasts for the staples sector will be off to the high side as well. Second, even looking at valuations today or over the next year, the sector still looks expensive.

The forward P/E for the staples sector is 19.1, which is 10% higher than the S&P 500.

(Graphic source: Yardeni Research)

Even when looking at the valuations and implied cash flow growth, many CPG companies look expensive. We built simple DCF models for 23 of the largest CPG companies in the staples sector. We used a 7.5 year high growth period, a 3% terminal growth rate, and a 10% discount rate. We then solved for what free cash flow growth the current market price of each stock was implying. We also compared this number to consensus earnings growth estimates for each stock.

(Source: Company filings, Bloomberg, author’s calculations. Note: Results for some companies like CAG and KDP may be skewed due to recent acquisitions.)

The result is that only a handful of stocks look to be priced attractively. Yes, one might argue that our discount rate of 10% is too high. However, the long term average growth rate of the US stock market is around 10% and we are wary of linking valuations to the Fed’s decisions on interest rates. If rates stay low, yes, the discount rate may be on the high side. But, if the Fed returns to raising rates in the next few years, then you can see just how large the impact could be on the stock prices of companies in the staples sector.

Summary

As a whole, the staple sector and ETFs linked to it such as the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), SPDR Consumer Staples Select ETF (XLP), and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) continue to look unattractive. As we pointed out earlier, there are bright spots in the sector. Beauty and luxury focused companies have done well. Costco stock has been a good performer. Walmart (WMT)’s e-commerce efforts are going well, making the case for the company to be a very strong #2 to Amazon. Investors looking for exposure to consumer staples should strongly consider making investments in a select few individual stocks versus the sector as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.