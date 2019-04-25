Q1 Earnings Show That MGIC Stock Has A Ways To Go

For you growth enthusiasts, there was more than average.

Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) reported its first-quarter earnings this past Tuesday. This excellent story looks even better.

The stock remains cheap to a new, higher earnings outlook

MGIC reported $0.42 per share for Q1, above the $0.39 Wall Street consensus forecast. About a penny a share was non-recurring (a reversal of loss reserves, less a legal settlement), so let’s say a $0.41 run rate. Wall Street forecasts $1.64 a share for 2019 as a whole; that forecast should move up to about $1.70.

So, even after a nearly 50% rally off its late-2018 bottom, MGIC stock is only 8.3 times likely 2019 EPS. That is only half the market multiple. And despite a 17% ROE, the stock is selling at only 130% of its $10.72 book value. That is only 38% of the market multiple. Yet, I believe that MGIC’s risk is below the market average and its EPS growth rate should be at least average.

On the risk side, the company claimed on its Q1 earnings conference call that its EPS would be at least $1.10 during a healthy recession - 7% unemployment and a 10% home price decline. The stock is therefore selling at only 13 times pretty much worst-case EPS. On the growth side, MGIC should be able to deliver at least 6-7% EPS growth over the next 3-5 years from a combination of mortgage insurance growth and share buybacks. I’ll bet that beats the average company.

The same or better growth with less risk for half the price? I’ll take that. I expect MGIC to reach at least $20 over the next few years, which is up 40%+ from its current level.

Credit quality, the key to the story, remains outstanding

A couple of facts, then a couple of pictures. First, the facts:

MGIC’s claims paid on mortgage defaults fell to $57 million during Q1 from $82 million a year ago.

Here is a remarkable statistic - Claims paid to date on the mortgages insured during the four years 2005-2008 were $13 billion. And claims paid on loans insured during the nine years since 2010? $76 million! Only ½ of 1% as much! The stock likely remains cheap because many investors still obsess about the $13 billion. The investment opportunity is that the $76 million is not an anomaly, it is the real MGIC today. I say that because...

... Credit quality remains excellent on new business. For example, 73% of the loans MGIC insured during Q1 had excellent FICO scores of 720+, consistent with the past decade. During the bad old days of 2007? Only 36%. And while 19% of new insurance was on loans with a 5% or lower down payment, that ratio was 51% in 2007. And still almost no cashout refis, investor, low/no documentation and other nasty loans that caused such havoc during the Financial Crisis.

Now for the pictures showing national housing market data. First, not just MGIC is maintaining conservative lending standards, as this index of national practices shows:

Source: Urban Institute

Another angle on mortgage credit risk is debt growth versus household income growth. Bad things happen when debt growth far exceeds income growth. But that’s not happening for loans insured by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), which are the loans that MGIC and its peers insure:

Sources: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Bureau of Economic Analysis

Finally, over-building represents a risk to mortgage insurers; a critical piece of the ‘00s housing bubble was the construction of 2 million excess homes. But if anything, housing has been under-built over the past five years, as this chart shows:

Sources: Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis

A credit issue is literally at least 3-4 years away for MGIC and its peers. And probably much longer than that.

Growth. Yeah, there is some, you growth junkies

No, MGIC is not Lyft (LYFT). It hasn’t caught onto the whole profitless growth thing. It’s still stuck in that retro “make money for shareholders” thing. But this 62-year-old company somehow manages to eke out some growth:

Insurance in force grew by 7% over the past year.

Premiums earned on that insurance grew by 8%

Total revenues, including investment income, grew by 10%.

All faster than U.S. nominal GDP of 5%. Not bad for a company eligible for Social Security.

Return of capital to shareholders, while disappointing for Q1, remains a major opportunity

MGIC has lots of extra capital. At the end of Q1, it had $1.1 billion of excess regulatory capital above its required $3.4 billion. And the company is generating lots of new capital, both from earnings and as its old bubble-era business, which is very capital-intensive, rapidly pays down. Investors should be benefiting from all of this excess, through dividends and share repurchases.

So far, not really. MGIC still doesn’t pay a dividend. And despite unusually low stock prices since late last year, MGIC bought back only $75 million of stock last Q4 and none during Q1. I honestly can’t figure out why management has been so cautious. The only positive news on the buyback front was an addition to its buyback authority up to $225 million.

But hope springs eternal. MGIC has $300 million of cash at its holding company and is adding at least $70 million a quarter. We greedy investors will get some cash back, hopefully as we speak.

All in all, $20 a share, we’re coming for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.