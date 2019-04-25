Visa: World's Largest Moat And Reasons Why Valuation Is Fair

Visa (V) has one of the most attractive business models I've ever seen. It doesn't issue cards or generate loans. The company is a royalty on consumer spending in a non-cash world. Many consumers in other countries still use cash and Visa's penetration into these countries will be the source of its growth. There is significant operating leverage built into the business. Revenue has grown from $10.4 billion in 2012 to $20.6 billion in 2018. EBITDA over the same time frame grew from $6.3 billion to $13.6 billion. With EBITDA outpacing revenue growth, the more transactions Visa pushes through its network the higher the incremental margins are. In addition, capital expenditures are nothing compared to operating cash flow, leaving tons of optionality on the capital allocation front through dividends and buybacks.

Business Model and Moat

Visa manages a four-party payment system through what it calls VisaNet. VisaNet helps facilitate transactions by means of authorizing, clearing, and settling. The network sits in between four parties involved:

Account Holders - Basically the cardholder who can use the card for payment anywhere that accepts plastic.

Issuers - These are the financial institutions that issue Visa cards and products to account holders.

Acquirers - Contracts with merchants to accept Visa products.

Merchants - Is the retailer or biller that accepts Visa as a form of an electronic payment method.

Exhibit 1: Visa's Network

To truly understand the flow of the network it first starts with the transaction. Let's use an example to make things easier. A consumer purchases a $100 item using a Visa card. When the cardholder uses the card the merchant then sends the card information to the acquirer, like Global Payments (GPN), which in return sends the information along to the issuer. Visa is the link between the issuer and the acquirer where payment information is flowing. These funds that are exchanged between the issuer bank and acquirer, is where an interchange fee is collected by the acquirer. The interchange fee varies but it is roughly between 1.5-2% of the transaction. So, for our example, the issuer would collect $1.5 on the transaction of the $100 item. Netting the interchange fee the issuer sends $98.5 to the acquirer. The acquirer would then collect its processing fee of $.50 and deposit $98 into the merchant's account. Therefore, the merchant paid 2% of the total transaction. Visa's portion is a tiny fraction of this $2 gathered by the issuer and acquirer. It's not clear how much Visa collects on all transactions as there are many different scenarios, but key factors are gross dollar volumes, international usage of the card, and the number of transactions.

Interchange fees are set by the card networks and not by the issuing and acquiring companies. These costs do make up the bulk of the fees collected through the process. The card network, which in this case is Visa, uses these interchange fees to balance demand between consumers and merchants. Card networks compete against each other to attract financial institutions. Once the financial institution has decided on the network, it will push for the usage of the card to its customers. Typically, this is accomplished by some sort of rewards program.

As more cardholders use the card, more merchants want to accept the payment method. As more merchants want to accept the payment method, more acquirers and issuers want to work with that payment network. It's a virtuous circle, or what I would call a feedback loop.

Maybe from an outside perspective, the fees charged for the acceptance of electronic payment might seem high, but merchants do get benefits:

Easier record keeping

Should help reduce fraud or theft

Faster checkouts

Author's Musing On Valuation

Visa is perpetually expensive. Why is that? That's the question I've been trying to wrap my head around. At current state, investors receive 3.5% free cash flow yield against enterprise value. Not cheap from a relative perspective, but here are some reasons I've come up with as to why the valuation might be fair.

1. Unique Asset

Visa is a unique asset. Period. I can't think of a better business model available anywhere - a company capturing returns on invested capital close to 30%, average EBITDA margins 68%, and an engine that keeps spitting out top-line growth is remarkable.

Along with Mastercard (MA), they are both monopolies in payment processing.

2. Company can be perceived as a store of value.

Here's how investopedia defines store of value,

A store of value is an asset that maintains its value without depreciating. Gold and other metals are good stores of value as their shelf lives are essentially perpetual, whereas a perishable good (e.g., milk) is a poor store of value due to its propensity to decay. Interest-bearing assets, such as U.S. Treasury bonds (T-bonds), are very good stores of value because they generate interest income and their principal balances are backed by legal contracts.

Maybe Visa's shelf life isn't theoretically perpetual, but I can see it being perceived in such a manner.

3. Low Interest Rate Environment

As of 4/24/19, the current 10-year treasury bond yield was 2.5%. If interest rates are destined to be low over a long time horizon as they have been, cash flows from equity investments will be worth more, especially in highly predictable businesses. Visa is a stable and durable company, making the 3.5% cash flow yield appealing when coupled with terminal value growth. I believe it can very well be 5-6%.

Statista predicts world GDP growth of 3.5-3.7% until 2022.

Exhibit 1

Visa, of course, will focus on faster-growing emerging markets.

Exhibit 2

Data is a little dated as this slide was for a 2017 presentation. Information is still very relevant and gives a good understanding of footprint.

4. Tailwinds

Not only does Visa benefit from global prosperity, consumer purchasing behavior is favorable as the retail landscape changes to digital.

Exhibit 3

Source: Investor Presentation

Final Thoughts

It's a remarkable business - an entrenched oligopoly with a pulse on global spending. If you are a person that is optimistic about the world and where it is heading, Visa would be a way to ride those coattails. I believe the reasons stated above provide some clarity as to the current valuation state and why I perceive it as one of the world's superior businesses.

