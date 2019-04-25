Mark Bern And The Focus On Cash Flows (Podcast)

While some equity valuations are stretched, and international trade issues could provide headwinds, the upside potential remains strong, especially for technology companies.

Even amidst that, there are reasons to like Netflix, though it faces increased competition from very large companies.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Today's Marketplace Roundtable Podcast features Mark Bern, CFA, one of the co-authors of Friedrich Global Research, a premium research service featuring analysis of 20,000 stocks from 36 countries.

Friedrich Global Research focuses on free cash flows, seeking to identify companies with high prospects of strong future growth. Strict investing criteria consisting of primary and secondary ratios helps avoid mistakes. The key is to find companies with distinct competitive advantages that persist over time. For this reason, Mark looks at 10-year ratios "and consistency in those ratios."

The current market environment still has upside potential and Mark likes tech companies such as Netflix (NFLX) that have demonstrated an ability to grow. "But we also believe the bull is stretched, unless growth picks up the second half of the year."

Where Netflix is concerned, Mark is confident the company can ward off new competitors "at least in the next two to three years." Most of the growth will come from international markets, where Netflix "has a huge headstart." Subscriber growth remains strong and even though the company is anticipating slightly slower growth next quarter, "we still feel Netflix has a lot of value and that they'll maintain their leadership."

There are reasons to be concerned about valuations of certain stocks and if trade issues in China and Europe go awry, it would make the multiples a lot harder to sustain.

Still, Mark remains confident in his methods. Friedrich has a model that has been successfully backtested over 60 years. One of his Mark's favorite ideas remains Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), which has rallied and should be able to maintain its margins even in an uncertain economic environment. Another favorite, which has sold off this year and could present a bargain, is Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE).

Topics covered:

2:00 minute mark - Investing strategy

4:00 - Finding the "moat"

5:20 - Why Mark prefers large-cap companies

7:10 - What to look for in markets in coming months

8:40 - Netflix earnings and why the naysayers are going to be wrong

12:30 - Concerns over valuations

15:00 - Friedrich's 60-year backtest model

16:25 - Why CACC remains a favorite idea

18:30 - Universal Insurance Holdings' potential

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nathaniel E. Baker has no positions in the stocks discussed on the podcast.

Mark Bern, CFA, has long positions in NFLX, CACC, and UVE.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.