Zebra Technologies Is Firing On All Cylinders

There is another pay-off, which is a strong reduction in leverage, and we think this will be followed by substantial share buybacks pretty soon.

The booming sales powers margin expansion and boosts cash flow, which is invested in R&D and acquisitions, reinforcing its position.

The company is powered ahead by some favorable long-term trend, as its clients require more operational visibility.

Half a year ago, we told you that Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was still a buy, despite its stock hitting an all-time high. Well, despite a little wobble with the market in December, the stock has indeed rocked higher and continues to set new all-time highs:

We think this can continue for some time, with the proviso that it's also likely to depend on the general market conditions. Why? Well, simply because the business is booming and continues to boom, the company keeps on improving through introducing new products and smart acquisitions, and the cash flow keeps on growing.

Growth

The company offers ADC, or automated data capture, and workflow automation solutions that involve both hardware and software, as well as supplies. Management used the term intelligent automation, which they described as follows (from the Q3CC):

intelligent automation and that's automation that automates the data capture, the analysis of the data, the decision or action part of it

This aids the company's customers in their digitalization of processes and helps them become more efficient. We agree with management that this is a trend that is increasing in importance (from the Q4CC):

our solutions have moved from being more viewed as tactical productivity tools by our customers to more enablers of our customer strategies. So, I think we’re moving up in the kind of hierarchy of importance for our customers... the e-commerce is one, you know, the omni-channel piece, the on-demand economy, those are all broader secular trends that are requiring more track and trace type technologies, so it helps us under the mobile computing side, but it also helps us on printing, on scanning, you know, supplies, so all of those areas.

Zebra Technologies keeps on adding solutions, both developed internally as well as from acquired companies, leading management to argue (from the Q4CC):

it’s the most competitive portfolio I think we’ve ever had and we continue to gain share in the markets

We can't independently verify whether it is indeed gaining market share, but it's obviously doing something right. Handheld computers is one area of growth for the company (from the Q4CC):

We are seeing a trend at Walgreens and many other retailers to equip all of their associates with mobile tools that empower collaboration and with co-workers and customers... new used cases that our customers are beginning to realize can be deployed on our devices such as; consolidating multiple technologies they have today onto our device or expanding used cases from the handheld form factor to other form factors like tablets and larger screen. So, we see continued opportunity for large deals Jason.

And there are still some 10 million legacy computers waiting to be replaced by new Android devices (and the company is still selling Windows devices as well). The company has increased its R&D spending:

Data by YCharts

Management argues that this is clearly working (from the Q4CC):

Our products portfolio or solution portfolios are the most competitive that have ever been. We launched more new products in 2018 than we’ve done in any other year in the history of the company. So, I think we feel very confident that the investments we made in R&D are delivering a solid ROI. It has been supporting our growth. It’s been supporting our market share gains.

Acquisitions is another way for the company to grow. Last year we saw the acquisition of Xplore, the producer of rugged tablets, for $6 per share in cash. This year, Zebra Technologies intends to acquire Temptime, a privately held developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in the healthcare industry.

Growth in all four of its main verticals is driven by the same trends (from the earnings deck):

And these trends are shifting from large companies to smaller ones (from the Q4CC):

the larger retailers, particularly say in the US, have largely been committed to an omni-channels e-commerce type strategy for the last couple of years, and we've seen quite a few orders from that. But what we are seeing is the – that trend is moving kind of further down into tier 2, tier 3 retailers

Smaller companies aren't the only fertile new ground for Zebra Technologies - there are also adjacent markets.

Q4 Results

From the earnings deck:

While its healthcare vertical was growing particularly fast, the company experienced double-digit growth in all four of its main verticals.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

There are some mild currency headwinds expected in 2019, but overall, the company argues it has a healthy backlog and pipeline, more diversified compared to a year ago.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins (even the GAAP versions depicted above) are trending upwards, there is clearly leverage, both on the gross as well as the operating level. Zebra Technologies has been able to increase gross margin by over 100bp in both its segments, and management suggests this could be a trend (from the Q4CC):

We have been highly focused as a team on gross margin. Every element of the value chain adds a role, manufacturing, procurement, product design, go-to-market, and we believe that that would keep being the case going forward. We believe we have the ability to increase gross margin as a business, and we actually don't think we play – we’re playing our best game today.

Price and mix also play a role here, and the latter could be a bit more variable, although management argues that they have the capability to add new, more sophisticated products commanding higher margins.

However, there is one element in the product mix that is favorable for margins (from the Q4CC):

we saw faster service and software revenue growth in Q4 than we’ve done before. There was a very - we’re very pleased with the performance we saw there. Generally, the software content in our solution is going up and up and up.



If you think of the history of the company, we started off with say relatively dump devices that could read a barcode and transfer that information to another system that would do something with it to our android devices where you read it.



You can manipulate the data, you can gain actions from it. You can do a lot with that. Next step now is to have much more smart infrastructure. So, things that can automate the data capture that can automate the dispensing of actions too. So, software is becoming a bigger and bigger part of what we do and how we develop new solutions to that more and more value to our customers.

Software tends to produce much higher gross margins, so this is a favorable trend. The company's Savannah cloud platform comes to mind (from the earnings deck):

Cash

Data by YCharts

This enormous improvement basically makes life a lot easier for the company, as it can reduce debt (from the earnings deck):

Zebra Technologies paid back $657 million in debt last year, bringing back leverage to just 1.8x. This, of course, also reduces interest payments:

Data by YCharts

And pretty soon the cash flow could be used to start buying back shares instead of debt, reducing the share count, which has been increasing moderately in the last five years due to incentive pay:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, the company reduced its leverage target to 1.5x-2.5x and argued (from the Q4CC):

in prior calls, once we reach the bottom of our range, we believe that share buyback would become a consideration.

That bottom of 1.5x leverage is already in sight. In any case, Zebra Technologies had a very impressive 2018 from a balance sheet perspective:

Risk

We think that the asset automation and digitalization is a trend that is set to continue for quite some time, and the company seems pretty well-placed to benefit from this trend. However, that doesn't mean there are no risks.

One risk is a slowdown in the economy, which could spill into a recession. Asset automation should not be particularly sensitive to that, as it allows companies to become more efficient and reduce cost, but nevertheless, spending will be affected.

The other risk could be the occasional quarterly disappointment. When shares have continued to do as well as the shares of Zebra, the risk of that increases as the bar is set higher and the comps tend to become more difficult. To illustrate, the company has a history of considerable positive surprises (from SA):

And positive surprises might get baked into expectations, which would set the bar ever higher.

We are actually inclined to say that if and when that happens, it could offer a buying opportunity, unless that quarter produces information that the trend has turned less favorable than is warranted by the valuation.

The last risk is a general market correction. Zebra won't be able to escape that.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The shares aren't cheap anymore, which isn't surprising, of course, especially in this market. Analysts expect EPS this year of $12.47, rising to $13.42 next year, which give the shares an earnings multiple of 18.

Conclusion

Zebra Technologies has a booming business which produces operational leverage and exploding free cash flow. The latter, especially, is a reason to remain bullish on the shares, as the company could pay off its entire debt within two years. This would not only be by freeing itself from the $90 million of interest payments, but also turning to share buybacks, accelerating EPS growth.

It's always a little risky to buy shares when they have had a terrific tun already, compounded by the market run. But unless one fears the bad quarter is the one they're going to report soon or fears an imminent market correction, we think shares in Zebra Technologies are still a good buy.

A usual strategy would be to go in with half a position. One can always add should there be some downdraft in the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.