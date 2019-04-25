GBP/USD: Upside Potential Is Building

Based on improving bond spreads and technical levels identified by this author, a positive reversal could be in store for the GBP/USD pair over the coming weeks and months.

While bond spreads are by implication still negative for GBP/USD (i.e. fundamentally still in favor of the U.S. dollar rather than the pound), they are improving.

Despite the political situation, which is uncertain as ever, the short-term interest rate differential between the U.K. and U.S. bonds (a proxy for the carry yield) is improving.

The British pound sterling could soon prove to be an interesting "long" trade over the short- to medium-term. Battered by Brexit news and general pessimism concerning the U.K. economy, the pound has been performing poorly since March 2019 after what was evidently a short-term recovery between the start of the year and March 2019.

The GBP/USD pair went from lows in the region of 1.24-1.25 in December 2018 and early January 2019, up to a high of almost 1.34 on March 13, 2019. Yet since then, the pair has declined to levels under 1.29. Is the pound falling out of favor once again, or could we see some upside over the short- to medium-term?

Politics aside, the interest rate spread between shorter duration, one-year U.K. government bonds and one-year U.S. Treasuries is currently improving. The spread may still be negative (at the time of writing: -1.64%), but it is rising nonetheless. Further, while the equivalent rate spread for two-year bonds is also negative, this is also improving (currently around -1.56%), as is the five-year spread (which is about -1.47%).

The chart below plots these bond rate spreads using lines (with GBP/USD per daily candlesticks in black and white, and the one-year spread in darker blue; the two-year spread in lighter blue; and finally the five-year spread shown in yellow at the top).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com charting tools. The same applies to the second chart presented later in this article).

As you can see, the exchange rate generally follows the direction of spreads, since currencies become more attractive as their relative yields rise (or less attractive when they fall). When spreads are negative, there will always remain downside bias, since it effectively costs money to hold that particular currency versus another currency (in this case, the pound sterling vs. the U.S. dollar).

However, when spreads approach zero, the carrying cost for leveraged trades becomes less of an issue, and traders can focus more on price and the potential for either a bond-spread breakout to the upside (fueling further long positions in a self-perpetuating fashion) and/or more straightforward improvements in economic results (or expectations) vis-à-vis the economies in question (in this case the U.K. versus the U.S.).

It is also interesting to note that despite greater improvements recently, which would ordinarily favor the pound in this case, the market has still been selling off the pound, which is counter to the usual positive correlation. This could open up the opportunity to enter into a "contrarian" long trade.

Additionally, it is worth stressing that neither the U.S. economy nor the U.S. dollar needs to crash in order for the pound to rise; the U.S. can "coast along" so to speak, while still permitting a resurgence in the pound should sentiment improve significantly with respect to the United Kingdom.

As reported recently in the Financial Times, "last week the ratio of long and short positions established by speculative accounts turned marginally in favour of positive bets for the first time since June 2018, according to data published by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission." This means that speculators are now starting to bid the pound (or at least unwind short positions, which can have the same effect). This could mark the beginning of a resurgence.

I would also like to draw to attention to some technical levels. The chart below illustrates these. Clearly, to the upside, 1.32600 remains an important level, and could mark an important target over the long term, should the GBP/USD pair find its way higher over the coming weeks or months.

On the other hand, the 1.26700 level also appears to be significant towards the bottom of the chart: while I don't necessarily view this as a target, it is important to note the significance of the 1.26700 to 1.32600 trading range that the pound has been travelling in since August 2018. The GBP/USD pair has touched the bottom of this range far less than it has the top.

Finally, on the chart above, I view 1.27980 as a potential short-term target to the downside. Nevertheless, in light of the general pessimism over the past few months (and years) with respect to the pound sterling (and the United Kingdom's economy, more broadly), and yield differentials which are improving, I believe there is a case for the GBP/USD to travel higher to 1.32600 over a longer time horizon (say, over the next few months).

From 1.32600, there would then be strong potential for the pound to break through the top of its current trading range in the second half of 2019, provided that the currently improving rate spreads do not deteriorate.

It may seem a little contrarian and risky to go long the pound. However, there is fairly well-defined downside risk, marked by the clearly identifiable level of 1.26700 (Perhaps a more prudent stop-loss would be closer to 1.24000, which the GBP/USD fell to on January 3, 2019, as a result of the Japanese yen flash crash).

The potential upside of 1.32600 (or higher) represents upside of around 4%, too, if entered at the 1.27980 level which the GBP/USD currently appears to be targeting.

Time will tell as always, but I am not as bearish on the pound anymore as I used to be. A reversal of fortunes could well be in the making. If you are currently short the pound, you might want to reconsider your position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.