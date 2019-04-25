Chevron's $50 Billion Mega Deal Makes This 4% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Even Better

But investors need to keep in mind that this mega deal still brings execution risk on top of Chevron's existing risk profile.

With shares about 5% undervalued, Chevron is offering about 11% CAGR total return potential over the next five years, making it a potentially attractive buy.

Even after taking on a lot of debt and diluting investors 10%, Chevron's dividend remains very safe and is likely to grow at 5% to 7% annually over time.

Chevron's $50 billion acquisition of Anadarko is likely to turn out well, thanks to the company paying a fair price and one of the best management teams in the industry.

Big M&A can be tough to pull off, and usually results in negative shareholder value.

(Note: Since this article was written, Occidental Petroleum has made a third bid for Anadarko, of $76 per share. However, thus far, Anadarko has accepted only the Chevron offer (and rejected two previous Occidental bids) and has included $1 billion breakup fee in the arrangement. Until Anadarko officially announces it's canceling the CVX deal, investors should assume Chevron will be the one who buys it).

Big M&A deals are exciting but also can be scary for investors. A meta-analysis of various studies by The Harvard Business Review found that 70% to 90% of large M&A deals fail to deliver shareholder value. The larger the deal the higher the chances that something could go wrong, potentially hurting investors on both sides of the transaction.

Chevron (CVX) recently announced its largest acquisition in history, the $50 billion (including debt assumption) purchase of Anadarko Petroleum (APC) which sent CVX shares falling 5% that day. So let's take a look at what investors in both companies need to know about the 11th largest oil merger in history, including both the risks but also potential rewards for dividend investors.

Most importantly find out why, at about a 5% discount to fair value, it's likely a good time to add or initiate a position in this legendary high-yield dividend aristocrat.

The Terms Of The Deal

Chevron is paying $65 per share in cash and stock for Anadarko, or $33 billion, representing a 37% premium to before the deal was announced. The 75% stock/25% cash deal includes assuming $15 billion in debt (enterprise value of $50 billion also includes $2 billion in book value of non-controlling interests).

APC investors will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each Anadarko share. Chevron will issue 200 million new shares to fund this deal, as well as spend $8 billion of its current $10.3 billion cash balance.

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the deal and if shareholders vote "yes" as well (likely) then the deal is expected to close by the end of 2019.

But while it's easy to see why Anadarko agreed to accept this big payday, why is Chevron so interested in making a bold and potentially risky bet like this?

Why Chevron Is Buying Anadarko

In the world of integrated oil majors, economies of scale have a distinct advantage, helping to boost returns on employed capital and smooth out cash flow over time. And scale is definitely something the Anadarko acquisition will help Chevron with.

According to Roy Martin, a senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, “Chevron now joins the ranks of the UltraMajors — and the big three becomes the big four.” Mr. Martin is referring to the fact that Chevron will now become the second largest oil publicly traded oil company by daily production, with 2018 proforma daily production of 3.6 million bpd and $36.5 billion in operating cash flow ($16.5 billion in free cash flow).

(Source: merger presentation)

Chevron specifically wants to buy Anadarko because it allows them access to a lot of low-cost production growth opportunities including

greatly expands its position in the Permian basin (25% immediate boost to production making CVX the largest Permian producer)

adds West and East African reserves

A Mozambique LNG project with 9.5 million annual tons of production already under long-term contract

Deep Water Offshore Gulf oil projects

55% of Western Midstream Partners (WES), a midstream MLP that will quadruple Chevron's North American pipeline network.

The biggest reason for Chevron buying Anadarko is to significantly increase its Permian development plans. As Chevron CEO and Chairman Michael Wirth explains “This takes a great company and makes it even better... It’s about getting better in the Permian, and I think this makes us better in the Permian.”

(Source: Rystad Energy, RTLR S-1)

The Permian shale formation of West Texas/Eastern New Mexico could be the largest oil reserves ever discovered. Rystad Energy estimates the shale formation might still hold nearly 250 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalents, with break-even costs of $40 or less per barrel for about half of that.

Thanks to that low-cost production created by extremely favorable geology (shale oil pockets stacked closely on top of each other), Permian production has quadrupled in the last nine years and analysts expect it to roughly double over the next five.

Anadarko has significant Permian acreage in the Delaware basin, as well as other valuable shale assets in Wyoming's Powder River basin and the DJ Basin (Niobrara shale).

(Source: Anadarko annual report)

As you can see, DJ-Niobrara oil production has also exploded over the past decade, up about 300%. Anadarko owns 400,000 net acres of DJ shale, with low royalties locked in making for highly profitable production.

Chevron plans to use its manufacturing model of production, which uses its vertically integrated upstream/midstream/downstream model and the latest fracking technology developed in the Permian, to continue boosting DJ basin production, at ever improving margins.

According to The Wall Street Journal, analysts at Rystad Energy estimate the value of Chevron and Anadarko's shale assets now surpasses $100 billion. That makes Chevron the king of US shale, which OPEC expects to double production from about 8 million bpd in 2018 to 16 million by 2029.

Why This Deal Is Likely Great For Investors In Both Companies

Anadarko shareholders should be happy to get a nice premium for their shares (12% above fair value as a standalone company according to Morningstar). Chevron shareholders should also be pleased because most analysts agree that Chevron is paying a fair price for APC to get some truly wonderful assets, bought at an opportunistic time in terms of the ratio of each company's share price.

(Source: merger presentation)

That fits with the Buffett rule that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

(Source: merger presentation)

Specifically, Chevron is buying over 10 billion barrels of proven reserves (75% high margin liquids) as the modest sum of less than $3 per barrel. Even factoring in the company's $12 per barrel production costs, that leaves plenty of upside in terms of future sales, earnings and cash flow per share. That's even if oil prices were to fall significantly in the future (more on this in the risk section).

This shouldn't be a surprise to Chevron investors because the company's corporate and management culture is legendary for its great capital allocation skills. It's also why I recommend current Anadarko shareholders keep the Chevron shares they're being offered.

When it comes to oil dividend stocks few can compare to the impressive track record of dividend aristocrat Chevron (one of just three aristocrats in this sector).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Chevron has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years, an impressive feat given the cyclical nature of this industry's cash flow and high capex requirements.

In contrast to Chevron's track record of clockwork-like dividend growth, Anadarko had to slash its dividend 81% during the 2014 to 2016 oil crash.

The key to Chevron's success ultimately stems from the management team, led by CEO Mike Wirth, who has been with the company for 37 years. Wirth is steeped in Chevron's corporate culture which values returns on capital over growth for its own sake.

The company's M&A track record over the past decade (under former CEO John Watson), was highly focused on US shale and the company mostly managed to avoid overpaying for assets unlike many of its peers.

In 2019 Chevron is expecting to spend $20 billion on capex, 70% of which is expected to start delivering cash flow within two years. Over the long-term, the company plans to remain disciplined and spend about $21.5 billion per year, always with an eye on only the most lucrative and high margin projects.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

Also important for long-term income investors is the fact that few oil companies in the world have as good of a track record of replacing their reserves over time. A reserve replacement ratio of over 100% means that Chevron consistently finds more new oil each year than it produces, allowing for long-term cash flow per share growth that supports its safe and steadily rising dividend.

Basically, Anadarko shareholders who keep their shares will end up owning part of one of the best-run and most disciplined oil companies on earth.

This deal is a great example of the kind of smart investments Chevron is famous for.

“This transaction will unlock significant value for shareholders, generating anticipated annual run-rate synergies of approximately $2 billion, and will be accretive to free cash flow and earnings one year after close.” - Chevron CEO (emphasis added)

Chevron expects the integration of Anadarko's existing production capabilities to allow it to cut annual capex by $1 billion, and another $1 billion in corporate synergies to provide a $2 billion boost to free cash flow, assuming Brent crude prices of $60 per barrel ($70 right now).

Including the share dilution of 10.4%, Chevron will be paying $10.1 billion in annual dividend costs vs $18.6 billion in annual free cash flow post synergies and $16.6 billion pre-synergies.

Company FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Chevron (pre-merger) 51% 85 (Very Safe) 5 (Very Safe) AA 2.2% Chevron (post-merger) 61% pre-synergies, 54% post synergies 85 (Very Safe) 5 (Very Safe) AA 3.3%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar)

That means an increase in free cash flow payout ratio, and higher interest costs, due to assuming APC's more expensive, BBB rated bonds.

But while Chevron's debt is going to grow significantly, the company's overall leverage ratio is still going to remain among the lowest in the industry and its EBITDA/interest ratio firmly above the 10.0 level that's considered safe for major oil producers.

Company Total Debt (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Debt/EBITDA Interest (Millions) EBITDA/Interest Chevron 34459 40742 0.85 748 54.5 Anadarko 16417 6686 2.46 947 7.1 Combined Company (Post Synergies) 50876 49428 1.03 1695 29.2

(Source: Morningstar)

That's why Chevron's dividend safety is unlikely to be affected by this deal, and it retains its level 10 quality status on my 11 point Sensei Quality Score (making it a SWAN stock).

The credit rating agencies feel the same way, given Chevron one of just two AA or better credit ratings of any of its peers. What about this mega-deal and all that extra debt? Moody's recently reaffirmed its AA equivalent rating including a stable outlook.

"This acquisition strengthens Chevron's upstream portfolio, adding further scale to its already large acreage positions in the Permian Basin and offshore US Gulf of Mexico, with meaningful capital and operating cost synergies...Despite the substantial equity funding, the transaction will be leveraging to Chevron given Anadarko's much higher financial leverage, resulting in the change of the rating outlook to stable from positive." - Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President (emphasis added)

While Moody's notes that an upgrade isn't likely until after 2020 when the company can pay down the APC acquisition debt, the point is that the credit rating agencies and bond investors are not worried about the extra leverage Chevron is taking on. That's the kind of strong financial flexibility Chevron enjoys thanks to starting 2019 with the lowest debt/capital ratio of any of the five integrated oil majors.

What's more, Chevron now plans to sell $15 to $20 billion worth of non-core assets through 2022 (including some APC ones), which it plans to combine with about $6 to $8 billion in retained free cash flow (FCF minus dividends), to pay down debt and buy back stock.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

As part of the merger announcement, management upped its buyback guidance to $5 billion per year, which is enough to repurchase all the shares used to fund this deal within five years.

Even if we ignore Chevron's production and free cash flow growth plans, the $6 billion in retained FCF this year, plus estimated $32 billion in retained cash flow over the next four years, plus asset sales, leave Chevron with $55.5 billion.

five-year retained FCF (current run rate): $38 billion

Asset sales: $17.5 billion

Total cash available through 2023: $55.5 billion

Planned buybacks: $25 billion

Retained cash to pay down debt: $30.5 billion

Accounting for the $25 billion in buybacks planned, that would allow Chevron to repay double the debt taken on as part of this deal. Or to put another way by the end of 2022 Chevron is likely to have paid off all its APC debt while buying back shares aggressively, and its balance sheet will be stronger than it was before the merger was announced.

And while Chevron is still guiding for 3% to 4% long-term annual production growth (a high level for an oil major) the extra oil reserves it's buying should allow that growth rate to be sustained for far longer.

This basically means that the APC mega-deal, if successful, will likely make Chevron and even better long-term high-yield investment. One that could deliver market-beating double-digit total returns over the coming five years.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Deal Should Drive Strong Dividend Growth For The Foreseeable Future

Ultimately my stock recommendations (and retirement portfolio buys) are based on maximizing safe income and trying to achieve double-digit total returns with as little risk as possible. To that end, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which has proven relatively effective at estimating long-term total returns since 1954.

The GDGM says that total returns (assuming valuation changes cancel out over time) are equal to yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Dividend Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5 Years CAGR) Chevron 3.9% 5% to 7% 8.9% to 10.9% 8.8% to 13.2% S&P 500 1.8% 33% 6.5% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

Chevron is currently offering an attractive yield of nearly 4%, more than double that of the broader market. The company's strategic ambitious growth plans have analysts expecting about 15% CAGR earnings growth over the next five years, according to Factset Research.

The dividend is likely to grow slower, about 6%, as it did in 2019, and in line with its historical norm. The combination of current yield and about 6% dividend growth should be enough to deliver about 10% total returns.

That's above the market's historical 9.1% CAGR total return since 1871 and much better than the 1% to 7% CAGR total returns most analysts expect from the S&P 500 over the next five to 10 years.

However, valuation always matters, and it's rare that a stock is trading at exactly fair value. Thus to adjust for valuation returning to fair value over time (five years), I turn to my favorite blue-chip dividend stock valuation model, dividend yield theory, or DYT.

DYT was popularized in 1966 when asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends began using it exclusively to recommend blue-chip dividend stocks. For 52 years this investing approach has delivered market-beating returns with about 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest IQT's DYT/Blue-Chip approach has resulted in the best 30-year risk-adjusted total returns of any investing newsletter in America. While DYT may not be a perfect valuation method (no such thing exists) thus far it's the most accurate long-term model I've yet found.

DYT simply compares a stock's yield to its historical norm. As long as the business model remains stable, yields tend to cycle around a historical level that approximates fair value.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Valuation Boost (To Fair Value) 3.9% 4.0% -1% -1% -0.1%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Today Chevron's yield is basically at its five-year average, implying it's possibly fairly valued and investors should expect share price appreciation of 5% to 7% annually, tracking the dividend growth rate.

To confirm DYT's estimate I also turn to the industry experts at Morningstar, whose 100% fundamental focus and conservative growth estimates makes for some of the best-discounted cash flow valuation model's I've come across.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Current Price Discount To Fair Value Moat Management Quality 5-Year CAGR Valuation Boost $136 (medium uncertainty) $122 10% Narrow (stable) Exemplary (excellent) 2.3%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar estimates Chevron is worth about $136 today, making it 10% undervalued and thus might see shares appreciate 2.3% CAGR faster than dividends over the next five years.

I'll split the difference between DYT and Morningstar's estimate and say Chevron is about 5% undervalued, making it a buy on my blue-chip valuation scale.

Again that's under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

But while I consider Chevron an attractive high-yield blue-chip aristocrat worth buying today, that's only for investors comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While I (and Simply Safe Dividends, where I'm an analyst) are not concerned with this deal threatening Chevron's very safe dividend, it needs to be pointed out that all major M&A comes with elevated risk.

While Chevron's top quality management is likely to execute well, there is no guarantee that the synergistic cost savings and value accretion will occur on the timetable management is guiding for.

Company EBITDA (Millions) FCF (Millions) FCF/Share Chevron 40742 16826 $8.79 Anadarko 6686 -254 -$0.52 Combined Company (Post Synergies) 49428 18572 $8.79

(Source: Morningstar)

That's due to the fact that management's cash flow accretion estimate is based on assuming $60 Brent oil. And looking at 2018 financials of both companies shows that even if management can achieve the $2 billion in expected synergies, the deal would still only be neutral to FCF/share (what pays the dividend).

Chevron's $5 billion in annual buybacks is required to make the deal accretive to free cash flow per share, the metric that ultimately determines the stock's intrinsic value.

(Source: Ycharts)

And we can't forget that Chevron, despite its aristocrat status and very safe dividend, will always be at the mercy of volatile oil prices. Brent is currently having a good year but has suffered three different 40+% crashes in the last 10 years.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

The good news is that Chevron estimates that its cost-cutting during the last oil crash has allowed it to reduce its cash flow breakeven price to just $51, the lowest of any oil major. Even better news is that Anadarko's assets, which will represent about 16% of operating cash flow post-merger, should help lower that figure even more in the coming years.

(Source: APC investor presentation)

That's because Anadarko is expecting its mostly US shale-focused assets to have a $45 breakeven price by 2021, even factoring in its previous plans to grow its dividend.

Basically, that means that Chevron's dividend safety is likely to remain among the best in the industry post-merger and support roughly historical long-term payout growth.

But just because Chevron's dividend is likely to remain safe during future oil crashes (such as those brought on by recessions) doesn't mean the share price won't be highly volatile. That's especially true during recessions, when oil prices crash, and which most economists now expect by 2020 or 2021.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

The Cleveland Fed's economic/recession risk model (based on the yield curve, the best recession forecaster ever discovered) estimated that the 12-month recession risk in March 2019 was about 33%.

While that's not yet a cause for immediate concern, it is the highest level in a decade and based on the yield curve stabilizing around 10 basis points recently, is probably likely to remain elevated for now.

While Chevron is unquestionably a blue-chip, and I consider it a sleep well at night or SWAN stock, that only applies to the safety of the dividend. During any future recession/bear market (since WWII no recession has ever not resulted in a bear market), Chevron is almost certain to decline.

During the Great Recession, just three aristocrat/kings (out of 81 companies) managed to deliver 0+% total returns. Chevron itself fell a peak of 34%. That's lower than the 57% plunge in the S&P 500 but the point is that anyone needing to sell part of their portfolio to meet expenses (like retirees using the 4% rule) needs to plan for the almost inevitable decline in all stock prices.

Proper asset allocation, meaning the right mix of cash (such as T-bills) and bonds, is essential for this very reason. Bonds are a separate and counter-cyclical asset class that tends to remain stable or rise during bear markets.

All my stock recommendations are purely meant for the equity portion of your portfolio, because, no matter how low-interest rates might get in the future, NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A TRUE BOND ALTERNATIVE.

Bottom Line: Chevron's $50 Billion Mega-Deal Makes A Legendary Dividend Aristocrat Even Better

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Chevron is a "must own" blue-chip. The oil sector isn't for everyone since some income investors prefer not to own oil companies, either for moral reasons or simply due to the cyclical and volatile nature of the industry's cash flow.

But if you don't mind the risk profile inherent in this space, then Chevron represents one of the best-integrated oil majors you can choose. That's courtesy of its top quality management team, which has proven itself masterful and conservative capital allocators, capable of sustaining a very strong balance sheet and a growing dividend throughout every economic/industry cycle in the last 31 years.

While the $50 billion Anadarko acquisition will certainly bring high execution risk and involves a lot of new debt for Chevron, I'm not worried about the dividend safety or long-term growth prospects.

That's because Chevron is paying a fair price for Anadarko's low-cost producing assets, and the executive team has my full confidence they can achieve the expected $2 billion in cost synergies. That means that Chevron, already my second favorite oil major (after Exxon) will now become a true powerhouse in many of the key oil-producing regions of the world including

The Permian super basin

Global LNG

Deep Water Gulf of Mexico

With the risks of a near-term recession receding, chances are good that Chevron will see strong free cash flow accretion from this deal due to global oil prices sustaining above $60 per barrel. That should allow the company to use its river of retained cash flow to pay down debt quickly and maintain the second strongest balance sheet in the industry.

And thanks to greatly expanding its low-cost oil reserves, Chevron's dividend is likely to remain safe and steadily growing (at about 6% per year) for many years or even decades to come.

With shares about 5% undervalued, Chevron appears capable of delivering not just a generous and steadily growing 4% yield, but also about 11% CAGR total returns over the next five years. For a blue-chip of this caliber, I consider that an appealing reward/risk profile that makes Chevron a "buy" right now, for most diversified dividend growth portfolios.

