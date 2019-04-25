Hyundai Motor Company: Endgame To Achieve Higher Profitability

We reiterate BUY and raise our target price by 13.3% from KRW150,000 to KRW170,000 to reflect our upward earnings adjustment in light of the faster-than-expected earnings recovery.

Investment highlights

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported 1Q19 operating profit of KRW824.9bn (+21% YoY), beating the consensus estimate by 7.1%. Product mix improvements led by new models such as Palisade and G90 helped offset cost increases. We expect earnings recovery to accelerate going forward on the back of a milder comparison base from 2H19 as well as a better product mix and cost reductions on the increased use of the modular platform. We reiterate BUY and raise our target price by 13.3% from KRW150,000 to KRW170,000 to reflect our upward earnings adjustment in light of the faster-than-expected earnings recovery.

Major issues and earnings outlook

1Q19 review: Margins continued to improve at a faster-than-expected pace. Sales came in at KRW23.99tn (+6.9% YoY, -4.9% QoQ), operating profit at KRW824.9bn (+21% YoY, +65% QoQ, 3.4% operating margin), and net profit at KRW829.5bn (+30% YoY, turned to profit QoQ). Operating profit was 7.1% higher than the consensus estimate of KRW770.2bn (3.3% operating margin) and 11.4% higher than our estimate of KRW740.8bn (3.2% operating margin). The major earnings driver was product mix improvements, which helped boost profitability. Specifically, Palisade and G90 contributed KRW1.34tn to sales and KRW451bn to operating profit. The new models helped reduce the burden of initial costs (-KRW146bn) and other costs (- KRW209bn). By division, automobiles generated KRW507bn in operating profit (2.7% operating margin), financials KRW267bn (6.9% operating margin), and others KRW60bn (3.9% operating margin). Increasing sales of new cars helped offset the initial cost increase of KRW146bn and another cost increase of KRW209bn.

Implications: faster-than-expected improvements in margins and product mix cancelled out cost increases. The effects of the improving product mix eclipsed initial cost burdens stemming from marketing and investments in new platforms and powertrains. Going forward, we expect major volume models such as the new Sonata, G80 and GV80 to continue to drive margins higher. This, in turn, will help reduce the cost burden of launching new models. As new models make their debuts in other countries, we expect cost ratios to recover from 4Q19.

Share price outlook and valuation

The stock has been trading at the higher end of the valuation bands thanks to China’s efforts to boost its economy and growing expectations for a recovery of demand and earnings stability. The faster-than-expected recovery of margins, evidenced by 1Q19 results, should partly mitigate valuation burdens caused by the stock’s recent rally. For the stock to rise further, the market needs to witness: 1) a recovery of earnings in the US in the short term; 2) a recouping of investment costs by using the new modular platform with new cars in the mid term; and 3) the recovery of Chinese sales, which will ease fixed-cost burdens and drive earnings higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.