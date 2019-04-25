China: More Room To Rally?

There has been more interest in the domestic A shares market following the decision to increase the weighting of these Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed stocks in global benchmarks.

Chinese equities have rallied this year on the back of easing in U.S./China trade friction and a pause in U.S. interest rate rises, as well as a move toward more pro-growth policies from the Chinese government.

By Charlie Awdry, CFA

Charlie Awdry, China equities Portfolio Manager, discusses the drivers behind the recent rally in the Chinese equity markets and the potential for further strong performance in the coming months.

Transcript

Charlie Awdry: So we felt quite a rally in China, driven by a few things. I suppose, internationally, there's been somewhat easing in the tension between China and the U.S. on trade friction. That's been helpful. I think a lot of investors have been waiting for some good news on that. The other thing we've had is obviously in the U.S., the Fed's gone back to being on pause on interest rates and that is obviously good for emerging market borrowers, it's really good for sentiment in emerging markets, and that's helped. And then domestically in China, I think investors have moved from thinking about glass half empty, obviously in the economy, to the glass half full of more monetary and fiscal policy easing to support equity markets, so probably those two things balancing out.

So I suppose the main thing is that Chinese equities are back to being unloved and pretty cheap. And you can see, unfortunately, in China, it's quite emotional so you get very extreme positioning. We've seen some closing of extreme positions, I suppose, on a sort of negative side. And now that there's a more positive relationship between the U.S. and China, perhaps people will engage, so I think that's helpful. You're also seeing a lot of policy support by the government and in time, we'll see that pick up in terms of feeding through to the economy and probably to equity ownership as well. So I think those two things are quite supportive for 2019.

Janus Henderson and Knowledge. Shared are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.

C-0419-23654 12-30-20

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The opinions and views expressed are as of the date published and are subject to change without notice. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. Opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes and are not an indication of trading intent. It is not intended to indicate or imply that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any portfolio. Janus Henderson Group plc through its subsidiaries may manage investment products with a financial interest in securities mentioned herein and any comments should not be construed as a reflection on the past or future profitability. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors ©2001-2019. All rights reserved.