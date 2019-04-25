Cenovus: Cash Flow Machine

Note: All amounts in CAD unless specified as USD.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) had been on the top of our recommendations ever since we brought it to light in this article.

While the stock is up since then, we have had a few round trips, and it's not been an easy ride. We were particularly distressed by the harrowing Q4-2018, where a small oversupply in Alberta blew up differentials by a wide margin leading to a complete collapse in cash flow for CVE and other energy stocks. Fortunately, the Alberta government exercised its contractual rights to regulate the level of oil production. This allowed differentials to swiftly recover.

CVE reported Q1-2019 results on April 24, 2019, and the stock sold off on the results. We examine the numbers and give you our take.

Production and Cost

In line with Alberta's curtailment, CVE had a low oil sands production. Oil sands production was 342,980 barrels per day in Q1-2019. This compares to a 2018 average of close to 363,000 barrels per day. Interestingly, this was actually higher than Q4-2018 (shown below) even before the mandatory cuts went into effect.

What we make of these numbers is that CVE had already cut production in Q4-2018 to reduce the costliest marginal barrels, and to comply with the level mandated by Alberta, it actually raised production. How did differentials improve if CVE was increasing production? We believe that was the net result of others like Suncor (SU) and Imperial Oil (IMO) joining in the cuts. Also, we believe, though we cannot prove, the WCS contracts had a huge speculative force that went scurrying for cover once it was clear that Alberta would not tolerate a silly price just because a few "free market capitalists" believed that it should.

On the cost side, CVE did increase its guidance for the full year, although the amount is not rather material in dollar values. Fuel costs are now expected to range between $1.75/bbl and $2.25/bbl in 2019 compared with $1.50/bbl to $2.00/bbl in the December 10, 2018, guidance.

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Q4-2018 was horrible whichever way you cut it, and CVE had a cash outflow of over $300 million. That did a big swing this quarter, and CVE produced over $730 million of free cash flow.

To put the $731 million in context, we would point out that it represents a 16.9% free cash flow yield on CVE's market cap. This free cash flow as achieved in Q1-2019 alongside the following prices shown below:

There are few key takeaways there. First, CVE produced this with West Texas Intermediate, i.e. WTI, crude averaging US$54.90. Current prices are hovering closer to US$65. WTI-WCS differentials were US$12.37 a barrel. This is about where the differentials are today. The refining margins are also very similar today to what CVE experienced in Q1-2019.

CVE's annual guidance shows an $80 million annual sensitivity for every dollar move in WTI.

We can extrapolate that to mean that CVE should be producing close to $1 billion in free cash flow every quarter at current prices.

Royalties

While royalties paid are a drain from the company's coffers, we want to bring this up to show how logical Alberta's decision was to maximize its revenue stream from its owned resource base. The CEO had this to say about the curtailment and the impact on royalties:

"It should now be crystal clear that the government's temporary curtailment program is doing what it was intended to do and has had an immediate, positive impact not only for our industry, but for all Albertans, in the form of improved royalty revenue," said Pourbaix. "To put it in context, when price differentials reached record highs in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to a lack of takeaway capacity, our company was in a royalty credit position with the provincial government. Over the last three months, we paid nearly $200 million, and we only account for about 10% of Alberta's total oil production. This has been a big win for Alberta." - Source: CVE Q1-2019

Alberta's production curtailment amounting to less than 7% of total oil production has resulted in a more than $8 billion ($200 million X 10 X4) increase in annualized royalties. To put this in context, it is about 16% of the Alberta budget.

We reiterate Alberta did the right thing here by curtailing production, and until there is a firm egress for the oil, it should not be given away.

Why the Selloff

The stock did sell off after the results. Investors could be a little spooked by the fact that the new government has suggested that it plans to scrap the government's involvement in the crude by rail plan and decided to book profits after the big run-up.

We think that Jason Kenney is likely to be at least as friendly if not more friendly to the oil industry as the outgoing Rachel Notley. CEO Alex Pourbaix echoed our sentiments on a BNN interview:

However, Pourbaix said he has faith in premier-designate Jason Kenney and his ability to champion the energy industry. "I have a lot of hope going forward with Jason Kenney's leadership and the UCP," Pourbaix said. "He's clearly shown a great deal of passion and commitment to Alberta's energy industry and I've spent a lot of time with Jason over the years. I think he's a good listener and I think he's smart, and I suspect he's going to be a good advocate for our industry in the province."

Conclusion

If the Trump administration successfully cuts Iran oil exports to zero, $80 WTI would likely be the new floor. But considering the excessive tweeting that has been happening from that direction since oil crossed $60/barrel, we think that Trump will dial down the pressure just a tad. We still think oil averages $65/barrel in 2019 and that means that CVE should make its way towards our longer-term (extremely lofty) targets. A pullback though would be par for the course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



