14 Upcoming Dividend Increases

An average increase of 5.9% with all three sporting at least a 10% increase.

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividends next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 3 Contender 4 Challenger 7

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) 26 7.45 29-Apr-19 1.43% Champion Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 22 5.99 29-Apr-19 0.69% Contender Phillips 66 Partners LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interest in the Partnership (PSXP) 7 6.59 29-Apr-19 1.20% Challenger People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) 26 4.12 30-Apr-19 1.43% Champion AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 25 1.24 30-Apr-19 5.88% Champion Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 16 2.63 30-Apr-19 7.94% Contender Donegal Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (DGICA) 16 4.35 30-Apr-19 1.75% Contender Donegal Group, Inc. - Class B Common Stock (DGICB) 16 4.37 30-Apr-19 2.00% Contender Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 8 3.5 30-Apr-19 4.35% Challenger Aon plc Class A Ordinary Shares (UK) (AON) 7 0.99 30-Apr-19 10.00% Challenger Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests (WES) 7 7.29 30-Apr-19 1.16% Challenger First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 7 2.89 2-May-19 19.05% Challenger Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) 8 2.49 3-May-19 21.21% Challenger Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 5 2.3 3-May-19 5.00% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SKT 0.35 0.355 1.43% EPD 0.4325 0.438 0.69% PSXP 0.792 0.845 1.20% PBCT 0.175 0.1775 1.43% ATR 0.34 0.36 5.88% HAS 0.63 0.68 7.94% DGICA 0.1425 0.145 1.75% DGICB 0.125 0.1275 2.00% ATLO 0.23 0.24 4.35% AON 0.4 0.44 10.00% WES 0.965 0.61 1.16% FCBC 0.21 0.25 19.05% WBS 0.33 0.4 21.21% HBCP 0.2 0.21 5.00%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SKT 19.06 18.23 24.91 42.55 5% Off Low 23% Off High EPD 29.21 23.33 30.05 15.36 25% Off Low 3% Off High PSXP 50.68 40.76 55.02 12.82 24% Off Low 8% Off High PBCT 17.23 13.66 19.37 13.35 26% Off Low 11% Off High ATR 109.96 88.26 112.31 36.65 25% Off Low 2% Off High HAS 103.27 76.84 109.6 60.31 34% Off Low 6% Off High DGICA 13.34 12.42 15.08 0 7% Off Low 14% Off High DGICB 11.66 11.52 14.94 0 8% Off Low 20% Off High ATLO 27.45 24.51 32.15 15 12% Off Low 15% Off High AON 178.31 134.82 180.1 42.04 32% Off Low 0% Off High WES 33.04 30.59 53.44 19.58 28% Off Low 14% Off High FCBC 35.1 27.06 36.48 15.94 30% Off Low 4% Off High WBS 53.11 45.38 69.63 13.19 17% Off Low 24% Off High HBCP 36.49 32.59 48.47 10.59 12% Off Low 25% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate. I swapped back in the old rates from the CCC list as I work out some kinks with my own calculated rates.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule FCBC 8.55 14.7 13 10.2 -3.6 17.5 SKT 7.45 3 8.3 9.5 6.4 17 WES 7.29 13.7 17.9 41 48.2 PSXP 6.59 9.6 19.7 76.2 82.7 EPD 5.99 2.9 4.4 4.9 5.3 10.9 DGICB 4.37 2.1 2 1.8 3.4 6.2 DGICA 4.35 1.8 1.9 2.4 3.4 6.8 PBCT 4.12 1.5 1.7 1.5 1.8 5.6 ATLO 3.5 4.6 5.3 7.6 -2 11.1 HAS 2.63 10.8 10.8 9.5 12.5 12.2 WBS 2.49 21.4 12 17.8 0.4 20.3 HBCP 2.3 29.1 33.3 ATR 1.24 3.1 5 5.7 9 6.9 AON 0.99 10.6 10.7 18 10 19

Bonus Charts

Of course, this week there are quite a few names that sport a fat dividend yield across the REIT and MLP space. A couple are within earshot of their yearly lows, which is impressive given how red hot the overall market has been.

Of course, this week there are quite a few names that sport a fat dividend yield across the REIT and MLP space. A couple are within earshot of their yearly lows, which is impressive given how red hot the overall market has been.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

