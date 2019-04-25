What Netflix's Newfound Transparency Really Means

Regardless of the reasoning, releasing this additional information is a refreshing change and a sign to the industry that Netflix is finally willing to be more flexible in its long-held beliefs.

Investors need to realize this is happening because Netflix is no longer the only game in town and the power players are seeking certain assurances they wouldn’t have earlier.

The reason behind this newfound transparency is because now analysts are no longer the only ones asking, as content producers/talent are actively seeking this information ahead of making deals.

Earlier this year though, Netflix began giving out numbers for some of its top content but while many saw it as impressive, others saw it as incomplete.

Netflix’s latest earnings provided a few surprises, not the least of which was a statement by the company about being more transparent with its data.

Anytime we are in a period that includes Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings, analysts and investors have learned to expect the unexpected... and now that the dust has settled from last week’s call, it’s interesting to look at exactly what transpired and what it means to investors.

This time around those earnings from last week brought a surprisingly large boost in subscribers, but it wasn’t enough to protect the stock from a dip in after-hours trading. While that dip corrected itself (for the most part), savvy investors began to realize it wasn’t this round of earnings they had to be worried about, it was the next one and the ones after.

The stock dive was attributed to weakened guidance around Q2 numbers, and yes, there is clearly a reason to worry. The truth is everyone had been watching these returns carefully to see if the addition of Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) to the market over the past month or two would make a difference, but what many failed to realize is it’s too early to see the impact either will have.

However, Netflix was not among those that overestimated the report - in fact, the company was a step ahead and already planning to not be caught unawares. Regardless, it’s even more important for investors to understand what the company did and why it’s so important for the industry in general.

Now, regular readers of my column know I’m not always kind to Netflix, but when the company does something right, I have no problem praising Netflix for it, as is the case here. The company looks like it is showing signs of a thaw and finally loosening up its long-standing stance on controversial subjects like ratings, which carries a level of importance that cannot be underplayed.

First, as always, some backstory.

As I’ve written previously, my problem with Netflix has never been with it as a service or the content it offers. I’ve covered the company for years, and I’ve always been fascinated by how it’s morphed into something spectacular. Where I have my issues is with its clandestine nature - and again, to be clear, Netflix is entitled to run its business however it wants, but to me, as a publicly traded company, it should have to play by similar rules where it comes to certain areas.

The main area is ratings, which is where the company is notoriously tight-lipped... so, when it started putting out limited info earlier this year, it caught everyone off-guard. Bird Box really started all this - as while half of investors marveled at its success, the other half were more cautious.

I don’t want to rehash it here, but the bottom line is we got numbers with no explanation. The problem with that is HBO (for example) couldn’t say the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones got 50 million views in its first week and leave it at that. Its ratings are publicly measured - we would know that’s an exaggerated statement.

Netflix’s ratings are not publicly measured, so we have no clue if what the company is saying is exaggerated or not. As a result, when numbers do come out, they lead to outrageous comparisons that only serve to rile up the company’s most stringent defenders.

Again, to be clear, I’m not saying Netflix is lying or making up the numbers, I’m just saying it is being creative - there is a big difference. And honestly, I give the company credit for this - it is the king of spinning numbers. I just think if you’re trying to prove you are at or above the level of your competition, you would be able to supply the corresponding data to back it up - and I’m not talking about subscriber count and stock price, which doesn’t speak to individual programming.

If you want to say the numbers speak for themselves, let them.

Until now though, Netflix was never was forced to alter its approach because it was one of the biggest and one of the only games in town, but times have changed. Netflix is no longer the only game in town, and being the biggest is no longer purely a benefit. As more and more players enter the space, competition expands - but while many investors are short-sightedly looking at it only from the consumer view, others are looking at it from a production view.

Yes, many of today’s consumers will have multiple streaming services, so the either/or analogy doesn’t play, but only one streamer can have the rights to the Lord of The Rings IP, just like only one can have the rights to new productions from talent like Ryan Murphy and only one can operate almost off of pure nostalgia alone.

Netflix knows this, and the company also knows it is going to have to start selling itself in to win deals with talent that previously would have just signed on for big bucks. The rules are different, as now it’s no longer just about the money - content creators want to ensure their projects are seen by the biggest group possible, they want to be re-assured they won’t be shunned by streaming-shy voters come award time and, most importantly, they want to know the impact they made.

To put it concisely, creative, vague numbers are no longer going to get the job done.

The most famous example of this is Kevin Kwan, the man behind the Crazy Rich Asians franchise. Kwan turned down a lucrative Netflix deal with guaranteed future options to sign with Warner Bros. (T). He did it because he wanted to prove a point, he wanted to show the public would support a movie with an all Asian-American ensemble.

They did - and now everyone knows.

Kwan wanted to open the door for people in similar situations, and if he became another cog in the wheel in the Netflix universe, he could not have achieved that goal. That data, that proof-point, that learning was more important to him than another Brinks truck of cash.

He’s not alone.

And that leads us back to the present and Netflix’s latest earnings, where Ted Sarandos said:

“Over the next several months, we’re going to be rolling out more specific and granular data and reporting. First to our producers, then our members and, of course, to the press over time and be more fully transparent about what people are watching on Netflix around the world.”

The irony is that he followed that with more outrageous numbers that just got one side hyped up and the other shaking their heads. Yes, saying a show had 45 million views in a month is impressive, but I want to know how many of that 45 million watched the entire series. How big was the drop-off from Episode 1 to 2? What demo was watching the most episodes? Partly to have an accurate comparison of today’s market, and the other part is I just find that information genuinely interesting.

Still, if Sarandos really meant what he said, it’s a game-changer. That’s all the other side is asking, they just want to know the full scope. It really shouldn’t be that hard of an ask. Nobody is doubting Netflix is successful, it single-handedly changed an entire industry, but there’s a certain checks and balances system that has been completely skipped over.

Yet, now that the talent producing and starring in the content is asking, Netflix can’t ignore the elephant in the room. In fact, you could say it took a mouse to scare the elephant away. While Apple’s presentation was a complete and utter mess, Disney’s was everything it needed to be and was expected to be.

Shareholders should realize Disney wasn’t playing any games - here is our service, it costs this much and this is when you can log on. Eventually, Apple will get itself straightened out, and then we have ourselves a five-way dance for streaming supremacy with HBO and companies keeping things interesting. I’m also not ruling out WarnerMedia, but since we know even less about its plans, I’m not even factoring it into this fight for the moment and neither should investors (though that could change soon).

And I’m not saying that Apple, Disney and the like will release viewership numbers either - but if Netflix does, at least a few others will likely follow a similar suit to keep pace. Those are just the new rules of the wild world of streaming, which may soon be getting some much-needed law and order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.