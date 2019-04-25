Weekly Edge: S&P 500 And Nasdaq Hit Record Highs

Originally published April 24, 2019

By Ansh Chaudhary

Tuesday, both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ reached record highs, beating the previous records set in late 2018. Trade tensions have eased - as have worries of interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which contributed to a significant rally at the beginning of this year. According to The Wall Street Journal, the S&P 500 was up 17% for the year on Tuesday, which has been the largest quarterly gain in the broad index in decades.

Naeem Aslam, an analyst at ThinkMarkets UK, claims investors should be wary, as smart money is ready to short. Aslam points out that despite 79% of S&P 500 companies beating forecasts in their first-quarter reports, hedge funds and institutional investors have not bought into the market rally. Aslam uses data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which gauges how investors, especially hedge funds, are positioned in the markets. MarketWatch reports that the latest data shows bullish sentiment has decreased by 36%, meaning investors are betting on short positions.

With roughly a third of S&P companies posting earnings this week, there is a lot to look forward to in the broad indexes. According to the Journal, approximately 40 companies are reporting today, including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and tomorrow another 65 reports will be out from companies such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Most companies have been beating analysts' expectations, but those that have fallen short have been punished more than usual. The market rally of early 2019 has come at a time when worries of a global economic slowdown, rising wages and commodity costs, and a stronger dollar are prominent. Part of the reason why companies are beating expectations on earnings is because analysts estimated profits would contract 4%, according to the Journal. Lower expectations mean it is easier for companies to beat them.

While some investors may view indexes at their all-time highs as a sign of optimism, others have a different perspective. Stock prices are expensive right now, the global economy is showing signs of slowing down, and lowered expectations are why companies are beating reports. As Aslam points out, "This shows that smart money is ready to bank big if the market falls again. Moreover, one thing is for certain when it comes to smart money, it doesn't like to play the catch-up game."

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs decreased from 25.00 to 23.27. Momentum increased for five of the 11 sectors last week. Energy's score, which jumped 6 points, increased the most, moving the sector from ninth place to sixth. Technology remained the top sector, while Health Care remained at the bottom, losing 15 points.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 26.33 to 24.50. Momentum decreased for all but three of the factors last week. The score for Small Size decreased the most, losing 5 points. High Beta and Quality remain in the top two spots. Small Size and Momentum remain the two laggards.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from 22.45 to 21.73 for the week. Momentum in the global sector decreased in five of the 11 regions, increased in four, and remained unchanged in the other two. China, despite losing 4 points, held on to the top spot. Japan and Latin America remained the two laggards.

