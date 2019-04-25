Fastenal: Making Dollars And Cents With Nuts And Bolts

The company has traded at a high earnings multiple that is tough to justify in an aging bull market. We are looking for a sizeable pullback before considering shares.

The industrial sector is one of the largest business avenues in the global economy. The resources needed to build infrastructure ranging from buildings to machinery and factories are extensive. This large concentration of business opportunity is fertile ground for many companies to thrive and pay growing dividends over time. As a result, the field of dividend growth stocks commonly referred to as dividend "champions" or "contenders" possesses a noticeable industrial flavor. One example is Fastenal Company (FAST), a distributor of hardware, construction, and industrial supplies. The company's strong market presence and multiple avenues of revenue generation have fueled strong fundamentals and a dividend growth streak that spans 20 years. While shares are a touch rich for our liking, this high-quality company deserves a closer look for when a reversal in economic conditions creates a buying opportunity.

Fastenal Company got started in the 1960s in Winona, MN. The company started as an attempt to distribute fasteners such as nuts and bolts via custom vending machines for industrial settings. That specific idea took decades to mature, but in the meantime, the company grew and today sells a variety of products such as fasteners, safety products, tools, and components. The company generates more than $5 billion in annual revenues. Though the company has an international presence, more than 80% of its sales are generated from within the United States.

Performance Overview

Source: YCharts

While the recession a decade ago had a detrimental effect on the business, Fastenal has steadily grown since then. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 7.81%. Earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 10.79% over the same time frame.

To dive deeper into Fastenal Company, we will analyze the operational performance and efficiency of the business. This is done by reviewing a few key metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

We see some pretty strong performance at all three levels. Operating margins recovered following the recession and have held pretty steady since. Only in the last couple of years have they slipped some. Meanwhile the company has steadily increased its free cash flow conversion rate since 2012. The current conversion rate of 10% is solid considering Fastenal's role as a "middle man" between vendors and end users in what is a highly competitive environment. Lastly the company's become increasingly efficient with its financial resources over the past seven years. This is a sign that Fastenal is being well managed by its leadership team. When you put all of these together, it paints a picture of a business that is well run and profitable. This in addition to high-single-digit revenue growth that unlocks a lot of value for both the business and its investors.

The last area of Fastenal's fundamentals in need of review is the balance sheet. Good businesses can be harmed (sometimes ruined) when they take on too much debt. Leverage can create cash flow shortages if the business suffers an unexpected downturn, and the interest expenses take away from the company's ability to raise its dividend or invest in growth.

Source: YCharts

Fortunately, Fastenal's balance sheet is in great shape. The company's $489 million in total debt is minor relative to its EBITDA, resulting in a leverage ratio of just 0.38X EBITDA. This is much lower than our typical point of concern, when a ratio of 2.5X EBITDA is crossed. This clean balance sheet will enable the company to weather a recessionary environment in which the operational performance of the business suffers.

Dividend Outlook

Fastenal's 20-year dividend growth streak means that it's likely on the radar of the dividend growth investing community. In five more years, it will graduate to dividend "champion" status. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual sum to shareholders of $1.72. The current yield of 2.42% is comparable to 10-year US Treasuries yielding 2.52%. The added benefit of potential capital gains from a stock growing revenues at 7% is a bonus.

Source: YCharts

We do see some issues with the payout ratio. The dividend payout currently consumes 88% of cash flows. The company's lack of debt and disinterest in buybacks (management has spent almost no cash on buying back stock over the years) frees up virtually all of its cash flows for the dividend payment.

However, the high payout ratio leaves less room for "wiggling" when the operating environment changes. If CAPEX increases or a recessionary environment forms, the company could be forced to borrow to fund its payout. This isn't anything to necessarily panic about, but management has been very aggressive in raising its dividend payout to shareholders. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 14% over the past five years, but we expect that to slip to the 6%-8% range due to the high payout ratio.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

One of Fastenal's greatest strengths is its efficient penetration into the industrial markets - specifically in the United States. In the distribution game, product availability is king. The company boasts a massive presence with thousands of vending machines and stocking bins at various construction and contracting sites where workers can grab what they need and get to their work. The company has also adapted to changing consumption methods and has aggressively embraced digital channels as well. A whopping 87% of the company's sales are generated from customers touching more than one sales channel (digital, vending, store, etc.), and 60% utilize four or more different channel types. This type of innovation will keep Fastenal at the forefront of customer needs in the industrial markets. The more "touches" Fastenal can get with its sales channels, the less room for competitors to disrupt that business relationship.

Source: Fastenal Company

The company has further room for international expansion. As noted earlier, more than 80% of sales are from the US. Fastenal can approach this via store expansion, continued roll-out of vending units, and through digital channels.

The clear risk to Fastenal's business is the potential for a recessionary environment. Approximately two thirds of the business caters to manufacturing, so an economic slowdown that harms investments into factory maintenance/expansion would have a large negative impact on Fastenal. For this reason, it's important to consider valuation despite the company's strong growth track record. A negative economic event following a long bull cycle could vastly hurt Fastenal's share price and set back investors.

Valuation

Fastenal's stock has taken a large step forward over the past 18 months, but was virtually treading water for the five years prior to that. The company's current share price of just over $71 per share is at all-time highs.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are projecting Fastenal to earn about $2.85 for current FY2019. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 25X. This is an 11% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 28X. However, when we look at valuation from a standpoint of free cash flow, we can see that the current share price offers its worst value since 2017.

Source: YCharts

Fastenal's innovation in delivering product via digital channels and its vending machines should continue to give the company opportunities to grow in the years ahead. However, as we stretch further into an aging economic up-cycle, it becomes more difficult to justify paying 25X earnings for an industrial stock. To limit downside from a potential bearish event in the near future, we would like to see shares correct to a 20X-21X earnings range. This would price shares between $57 and $60 per share.

Wrapping Up

Fastenal is a strong company that is successfully innovating to drive growth in a competitive environment. The company is growing, increasing its efficiency, and showering investors with dividends. Despite these positives, we just cannot sign up at 25X earnings given the macroeconomic risks inherent of the industrial industry. Fastenal should be given a closer look when the stock pulls back to a more advantageous valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.